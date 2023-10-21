The Unexpected Way To Make Him Want More With You

.

Playing It Too Cool

One of the most common mistakes that people make when they want more with someone is playing it too cool. Have you ever played it too cool, not asking for things, not wanting to be demanding, not wanting to pester someone because you’re worried that if you do, you will lose your value in their eyes? That your value comes from being chill, indifferent, easy, convenient, and that if you were suddenly to start asking for what you actually want, that person would leave.

The “Cool Girl”

There’s the famous monologue in the movie Gone Girl where she is talking about what it is to be a cool girl. Men always say that as the defining compliment, don’t they? She’s a cool girl. Being the cool girl means I’m a hot, brilliant, funny woman who adores football, poker, dirty jokes, and burping, who plays video games, drinks cheap beer, loves threesomes and anal sex, and jams hot dogs and hamburgers into her mouth like she’s hosting the world’s biggest culinary gangbang while somehow maintaining a size two, because cool girls are above all hot and understanding. Cool girls never get angry; they only smile in a tranquil, loving manner and let their men do whatever they want.

Now, that monologue struck a chord for good reason because it really explained the feeling of so many women about the impossibility of what they needed to be and represent, which is everything and need to be everything all of the time. Not only do I need to be everything all of the time, but I need to ask for nothing in return because what that monologue does very, very well is it shows the utter imbalance at the extreme of giving everything, being everything, providing everything, and getting nothing for it. Just being this sort of vessel to be used for the juice to be rung out of with the guy not having to do anything to earn that.

Wearing the Mask

Now, I think that there is this perceived safety in being, I don’t want to just say the cool girl; it could be the cool guy for anyone who is going into dating with an insecurity that they are not enough or that they have to try to hold on to someone. They have to try to prove their value. Anyone in that situation is susceptible to slipping into the cool girl or the cool guy mask. It’s a mask because we don’t feel that cool really. We do care more than we let on. We do want more than we’re telling someone. Things are pissing us off and upsetting us more than we’re actually saying, but it’s a mask that we put on because we think that’s what someone wants. It feels safe to do it because it means you’re less likely to reject me if I don’t ask for anything, if I don’t make life difficult for you, if I just please you.

But there’s also this knowledge that if someone does reject us, we can just go, “I wasn’t even really asking for anything anyway.” So, there’s a lot of protection, or at least what we see as protection and safety, in being. The problem is actually the opposite. It makes us more likely to be taken advantage of, either by someone who is oblivious to the fact that we’re giving everything and they’re giving very little in return and just takes us for granted, or taken advantage of by someone much more malevolent who sees this as a golden opportunity to manipulate and take advantage of someone who will never ask for anything in return and will just go along with it.

What Makes Us Care

But there is another reason why being the cool, indifferent person who gives a lot but doesn’t ask for anything is really destructive for attraction. One of the things we have to understand about attraction is that for someone to continue to be attracted, they need to feel like they care. The psychology of attraction that a lot of people miss is that what makes us care about something is investing in something. That’s what makes us care; that’s what makes us want to give more. Investing in something or someone actually makes us invest more; it gives us this momentum.

For example, my partner and I found a dog one day in LA. It was by the side of the street, and we were very careful not to name this dog because some part of us knew that we would. We took this dog home, gave it a little haircut and a wash, and we started thinking, “We’ve just invested a little bit in this dog.” At that time, we decided not to name it because we thought we would find its owner. Long story short, we found the dog a lovely home through social media. But that little investment changed our feelings toward the dog. The point is, investing in something or someone makes you care more.

Making the Psychology Work for Us

We have to start making this psychology work for us when it comes to our dating lives. By never getting someone to invest and ask, by not asking for anything, we think we’re making ourselves indispensable in their lives. We think we’re showing our value to them. However, what’s actually happening is this person isn’t getting the experience of investing in you, and that’s what makes us care.

Consider people who obsess over their cars; they’re the ones who actually wash their cars, tinker with them, upgrade them. Look at how much that person cares about their car compared to having a hotel room. When you leave a hotel room, you don’t care much about it because you didn’t invest in it. The shocking truth is that people will care about us more, want more with us if we get them investing in us. While that doesn’t mean making huge demands right away, it does mean being courageous and honest about what you want.

More Brave and Less Cool

In this video, I want us to start becoming a little more brave, a little less cool, a bit more courageous, a little more honest, and a little less reverent. In making demands of someone, whether it’s something small like texting them first or asking for what you want, we need to become more courageous. When we play nice and try to be cool, it often stems from insecurity and fear of rejection. The cool girl and cool guy masks are manifestations of that insecurity.

My message in this video is to recognize that great relationships come from being brave enough to ask for what we want, learning to communicate our standards, and finding our confidence. We help people do just that in the virtual Retreat in June. It focuses on building competence in communication and confidence in believing that you are worthy of your standards. It’s a chance to connect with your value and develop the skills needed for healthy relationships.

Join us at mhvirtualretreat.com. I look forward to seeing you and can’t wait to spend these three days together. Let me know what you thought of this video. See you soon!

