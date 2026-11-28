When I was a child, I never really felt at home in my own home.

I have written about it many times. Not sadly. I simply keep returning to it.

In my books, I gave my heroines pieces of my childhood too.

I was born there. I lived there. I knew the rooms.

I remember exactly how the floorboards creaked. I know the patterns on the wallpaper and furniture that I traced with my finger while standing in the corner. I can still hear the sounds of that house, especially in my dreams.

I grew up there.

But somehow, I never felt that the place belonged to me.

As far back as I can remember, I wanted to leave.

I didn’t know exactly where I wanted to go. I didn’t even understand what was wrong.

Maybe there was something wrong with me, I thought.

I only knew that somewhere there had to be a place where I wouldn’t feel like I was simply occupying a space that had already been decided for me.

So I left when the time came.

And when I stepped off the train in Kharkiv, something very strange happened.

Everything felt familiar.

The smells. The cobblestones. The sound of tram wheels. The noise of squares and markets.

I had grown up in a small town where I had always felt somehow too big for the place. Everything seemed narrow. Predictable. Boring.

And suddenly, I felt as if I had come home.

I didn’t know this city yet.

But somehow, I knew it.

It was as if I had been here before.

I couldn’t explain it.

I just remember the feeling:

This is home.

I was finally home.

It wasn’t a decision.

It wasn’t something I reasoned my way into.

It was recognition.

Everything around me felt strangely familiar, as if some part of me had arrived before the rest of me did.

I was completely alone in that city.

And I was happy.

I enjoyed my solitude.

Maybe now I understand why. For the first time, I could make decisions for myself.

But back then, I didn’t analyze it.

I simply thought I had found my real home.

When I was studying at university, I lived in the neighborhood where I live now.

I adored it.

There was something about it that felt like mine.

The streets felt like mine. The buildings. The little paths I walked every day.

I loved walking there. I loved the feeling of being surrounded by a place that somehow made sense to me.

But life has its own geography.

After university, I moved to another part of the city to live with my husband.

We stayed there for almost thirteen years.

That neighborhood wasn’t bad.

It was good, actually.

It was simply different.

I lived there because my life was there.

First, we rented an apartment.

That was where we got our first cat.

That was where we started building our family.

That was where my daughter was born.

She grew up there. She went to kindergarten there, and later to the music school around the corner.

In the park, we collected chestnuts and leaves to make things together.

She fell from a swing there and split her forehead.

She loved running along those paths and coming home with scraped knees.

My husband and I loved walking there, listening to the autumn air as if it were kissing the sky.

And then my husband became seriously ill.

That was one of the most terrible periods of my life.

I wanted to disappear rather than watch him suffer.

But life decided otherwise.

He recovered.

We bought our first apartment there.

It was small.

But it was ours.

Our first apartment.

Our first place that belonged to us rather than to someone else.

And maybe that mattered more than I realized at the time.

I don’t remember ever feeling that the neighborhood itself was mine in the way my old neighborhood had been.

But I lived there.

Years passed.

Thirteen of them.

And then, somehow, we came back.

To my neighborhood.

The one I had loved before I even understood why.

It happened almost by accident.

We found an apartment there.

It was large and bright.

It looked exactly like the home I had always imagined — a home with enough space for everyone.

And from the first moment I walked inside, something felt different.

This time, I didn’t have to convince myself.

I didn’t have to imagine what my life would look like there.

It simply felt like my home.

There is one detail I still remember.

When we first came to see the apartment with the real estate agent, we couldn’t leave.

The lock got stuck.

We stood there trying to open it, laughing and struggling with the door, while the apartment seemed to hold us inside.

As if it didn’t want to let us go.

At the time, it was just an annoying little problem.

Now, when I think about it, I sometimes wonder if the place was already trying to tell me something.

Later, when we decided to buy it, we didn’t actually have enough money.

There were other people interested in the apartment.

People who were willing to pay more.

And somehow, the owners gave us a discount.

They chose us.

I don’t know why.

Maybe there was a perfectly rational explanation.

There probably was.

But I still remember it as one of those moments when life seems to move slightly differently from the way you expect it to.

As if a door opens when it isn’t supposed to.

As if something that belongs to you finds a way to become yours.

I believe in that sentence.

I have never had to fight for what was mine. It always found me.

That doesn’t mean I never had to do anything.

I had to leave my childhood home to find my city.

I had to study and work to stay here.

I had to earn money to buy this apartment.

But I never had to fight someone else for my right to have it.

I didn’t have to pay more than someone else.

I didn’t have to convince anyone that I deserved it.

Somehow, it found its way to me.

This apartment is special to me.

I have lived in many places.

Some were temporary.

Some were important.

Some contained entire chapters of my life.

But this place feels different.

Here, I don’t feel like I am simply living somewhere.

I feel recognized.

Here, I am simply happy.

Not because everything is perfect.

Not because nothing hurts.

Not because life suddenly became easy.

Just happy.

As I am.

Without conditions.

There are streets here that I loved before I knew I would ever come back to them.

There are corners that feel familiar in a way that has nothing to do with memory.

There is a strange sense that I didn’t choose this place so much as return to it.

Maybe home isn’t always the place where we grow up.

Maybe home isn’t even necessarily the place where we spend the most years.

Maybe home is the place where something inside us finally stops searching.

I used to think that leaving was what I wanted.

Now I think I was searching for something much more specific.

I was searching for the feeling of belonging somewhere without having to earn it.

For a place where I didn’t feel like a guest.

For a place where I could simply exist.

Where everything around me could simply be mine.

Not because I own every street or every tree.

But because something in me recognizes them.

Sometimes I think my soul lives here.

And maybe, in some strange way, I have been looking for it all my life.

Maybe this is what home is.

Not the place where you were born.

Not the place where you spent the longest part of your life.

Not even necessarily the place where you built your first family.

Maybe home is the place you finally recognize.

The place where, after years of moving through the world, you stop for a moment and realize:

I know this place.

I’ve never been here before, but I know it.

I feel it.

Maybe I have dreamed about it.

Maybe this is the place where my soul lives.

In every centimeter.

In every sound.

In every little piece of sky above these streets.

A place doesn’t have to be the best place in the world to be your place in the world.

Maybe that’s why this is not simply a place to me.

It is home.

And somehow, after all these years, I think it was waiting for me.

Manmeet Singh Bhatia . . . This story is part of “The Unseen Geography of Home — A Writing Challenge” hosted by Write Your World. We invite writers to explore the quiet, familiar spaces that shape their lives: the corners, streets, and rooms we stop noticing, but never really leave. Your world is smaller than you think — and deeper than it looks.

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This post was previously published on Write Your World.

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