The Unspoken Rules of Living While Black in America

The present civil unrest and racial discussions has unearthed for me a sudden awareness of all the ways that I transverse the world while trying to manage my blackness.

I’ve been doing it so long and it is so deeply ingrained in me that I am hardly aware that I do it. But, after talking to people of other races and realizing that they don’t even think about some of the things I do has made me really look at my behavior in a different way.

Even as a woman, there are certain rules that I have to follow to try to feel or maintain my safety. For example, if I was looking for an apartment, it could never be on the bottom floor. Someone could climb in through the window and attack me.

I turn off my location on my phone and make sure if I report my location that I am no longer there when I do, in case someone decides to pop up where I am. There are various other things that I try to do as a woman though there is really nothing that guarantees my safety. So, I step out on faith and hope the people I encounter care about my safety as much as I do.

I had less awareness about the ways I try to make myself appear safe to others because I am a black person.

When I was a teenager, I can remember being followed around a store whenever I walked in and browsed. I could feel someone a couple steps behind me as soon as I walked in. I would feel the heaviness of my disappointment and resign myself to being stalked as I shopped. If it was egregious, I would just leave the store, but my shopping experience was ruined. If I had a bag that I can tie the handles, I would tie it in a knot to show that I wasn’t trying to put anything in it. It became exhausting to even try to shop.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Now, that I am older, I don’t worry so much about how I am viewed as I walk around the store. I know I’m not stealing. But, I still don’t waste much time walking aimlessly around a store. I move quickly through and grab the things I need so I can hurry up and get out.

When I meet someone who is not a person of color, I listen to their words intently and pay attention to their level of comfortability before I let my guard down. If they are overly-friendly, it sets off red flags in my head. Prior to 2020, it was rare to meet someone who was overtly racist. It was much more covert and required study. I rarely open up immediately to people because you don’t know where they stand. It takes time and trust earned before I will openly discuss myself in a vulnerable way.

When I was in my twenties, I worked at a job and I made friends within the job. There was a white young man who I spent a significant amount of time with. We would make each other different kinds of coffees trying to find our favorite. He told me about his girlfriend and I gave him advice. We went to lunch together most days. I considered him my friend.

He had applied for a fellowship. But, he told me the only way he could go was if he got a stipend. And, I assured him that he would get everything he needed and tried to motivate him. He received his letter saying that he received the fellowship, but not the stipend.

He raced over to my desk and he was very angry. I tried to calm him down and offered him some other suggestions.

Finally, he exclaimed: “God damn, Affirmative Action!”

The Receptionist, who was also black, looked at me but I was staring blankly as if someone had just slapped me across the face.

I immediately began to explain to him that he was wrong for what he said and the purpose of Affirmative Action was to help students take part in a program who would normally be excluded. But, our relationship forever changed from that moment. I don’t even think he truly understood what he said or how it hurt my feelings. He basically let me know that he didn’t see me as on his level. Emotionally, I shut down.

I have had more uncomfortable conversations than I can count where someone tries to relate to me in some way that is borderline offensive and I just smile and walk away. These are not terrible things in comparison to what I have witnessed in videos that are happening to black men and women. But, these things have added up over the years and they constantly keep me feeling tense or on-guard.

Every time, I saw a black person being laid off at a job, I thought am I next? I worked harder because I didn’t want to seem like I was being lazy. While other co-workers took two-hour lunch breaks, I ate at my desk. I never said no, even if I felt burnt out. At the same time, I tried not to put a target on my back by being the office superstar. It’s always trying to strike a balance to stay away from the black stereotype that someone could attach to you and whisper to a supervisor to get you fired.

I had no idea of the hypervigilance with which I walk through the world. I am becoming aware and I have to tackle my inner systemic racism to free myself from it. All the ways I’ve tried to keep myself safe. But, really, there is no guaranteed way for me to stay safe.

—

Shutterstock