The Untold Truth About the Power of Solitude

Solitude is a difficult word to define, and it’s not the same as loneliness, and it’s not entirely alone. In fact, solitude can oftentimes be called “the untold power.”

Solitude has been a powerful tool for many people throughout history. It is often one of the things that can bring us back to our true selves and give us time to reflect on who we are as individuals.

In this blog post, I will discuss what it means to be alone with oneself, why solitude is an integral part of life and ways in which you can practice being by yourself more frequently.

“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.”

― Michel de Montaigne, The Complete Essays

…

Part I: Why Be In Solitude?

Being around people all the time isn’t always a good thing. Sometimes, we need to be alone with our thoughts, and we may feel the urge or need at any time for this kind of solitude.

Solitude is a time where you can reflect on life and think about what matters most to you in your life.

Because it’s just you by yourself, there are no distractions from other people that might prevent us from thinking deeply about our own lives.

Solitude has been said to help us figure out who we really are as individuals because it allows us to discover ourselves without any outside influences getting in the way.

Taking some quiet time every now and again allows for growth both physically and emotionally; however, if these periods happen too often, they could lead someone into depression.

Solitude can be used as a form of self-exploration, but if this becomes an everyday practice, it could lead to feelings of loneliness.

The Benefits Of Solitude

The benefits of solitude have been recognized since ancient times. In the past, everyone from monks to artists has used solitude as a time for self-reflection and meditation.

Many people find that being alone with themselves helps them discover more about who they indeed are at their core.

Solitude is also essential because it gives us an opportunity to take some quiet moments for ourselves without distractions or interruptions.

For example, after a busy day at work, you may want 30 minutes of peace and quiet before bedtime so you can wind down and relax in your own thoughts.

Solitude lets us do this kind of “me” time whenever we need it most — even if we don’t always realize how much we actually need it.

…

Part II: The Process

How to find time for solitude

Time for solitude can be essential to your health and well-being. It’s just as necessary for your mental health as it is for your physical health, so being alone with yourself should always be a priority.

The great thing about practicing this kind of “me” time is that the opportunities are all around us — we don’t have to go anywhere or do anything special in order to take some quiet moments by ourselves.

Here are a few ways that you may already practice being alone:

1 · After arriving home from work, instead of going straight into conversation mode with friends/family members, dedicate at least 30 minutes to silence before talking about what happened during your day.

This will allow you an opportunity to decompress and come back to your usual self.

2 · Take a few minutes at night before going to bed in order to let the day’s events sink in and process them accordingly.

While you’re sleeping, your brain is working hard on this task for you — but only if you give it time without distractions.

Sometimes when we think about finding silence or alone time, our minds automatically go toward places like spas or meditation retreats that are explicitly meant for these kinds of experiences.

However, there are many other ways to practice being by ourselves every day without spending money or leaving home. So take some quiet moments with yourself today and see how they make a difference in your life.

Ways to use your alone time productively

There are many ways that you can use your alone time productively.

The most obvious way is to take some quiet moments for yourself in order to process the day’s events, reflect on what happened during specific interactions with people, and decompress after a stressful period of work or school.

1 · Taking even just five minutes by yourself every night before bedtime may help you relax enough so that it’s easier for you to fall asleep at night (which will make waking up less difficult too!)

2 · If there are topics/thoughts/concerns weighing heavily on your mind, solitude can give you an opportunity to write about them without interruptions.

3 · You could also turn this into journaling time. Whether it’s something serious like recovering from a loss or something more trivial like a minor frustration from your day, writing about it can help you process the feelings associated with that topic.

4 · If you have an urge to clean/organize various areas of your home but don’t want anyone else around while doing so, taking some time for yourself is a perfect way to accomplish this goal without feeling guilty.

You could even turn these moments into fun challenges by setting goals and seeing how quickly you can get them done.

For many people, practicing being alone with oneself doesn’t come naturally at first — in fact, it may take quite a bit of effort to break away from old habits and make new ones instead.

But once you start making solitude part of your everyday routine (by dedicating a particular time of the day to it and practicing this kind of “me” time as often as possible), you’ll start seeing great results in your mental health… and that’s something worth working toward.

…

Part III: Tips for staying productive during your downtime

The most challenging part of practicing solitude is not feeling like you’re missing out on something when you take some time for yourself.

After all, our minds are so easily distracted by the busyness in the world around us that it may feel impossible to find any silence these days.

However, there are many ways that you can make staying productive during your alone time much more accessible.

1 · Instead of scrolling aimlessly through social media or watching endless hours of TV (which keeps your mind active instead of allowing it to relax), try reading a book, working on an artistic project (like scrapbooking or painting).

Writing in a journal about what’s going on in your life and how you hope things will change if possible… there are plenty more options besides these two.

2 · If you’re having trouble coming up with ideas of what to do during your alone time, try writing down a list of things that typically help you relax and see if any of those options will work for this occasion as well.

Or go even further by asking friends or family members about their favorite ways to unwind so that you’ll have tons more options than just the ones listed above.

3 · When it comes to finding the right balance between being productive and taking it easy during your downtime, remember that feeling refreshed is equally important as getting stuff done.

After all, spending hours on end trying to be productive isn’t going to make much difference in your life if you aren’t able to enjoy how hard you’ve been working once the day is over.

“I find it wholesome to be alone the greater part of the time. To be in company, even with the best, is soon wearisome and dissipating. I love to be alone. I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude.”

― Henry David Thoreau, Walden

Final Thoughts

Eagles live solitary lives, but they belong to a larger community — just like we do. Being alone doesn’t have to be lonely when spent with yourself.

If anything, solitude is one of life’s greatest gifts because it provides us with an opportunity for self-reflection and personal growth on both small and large scales.

And once you find all the benefits that come from valuing this vital aspect of our lives, I promise you won’t ever want to let go.

However, as with everything else in this world, using solitude excessively can cause some issues as well. If you’re spending too much time alone, it may be difficult for your social life to keep up, which can lead to loneliness and other problems.

Therefore, the key is finding a balance between spending time alone and being surrounded by friends/family members who make you happy because it’s your choice when you choose to spend your time with them.

…

…

—

***