The Vital Lesson Archbishop Tutu Taught Me About Life

What if I told you that winning wasn’t everything?

Even if the thing for which you’re fighting is justice in an unjust society, and the failure to obtain it would mean continued injury to millions?

You might think such a thing absurd. In the face of injustice, how can anything short of success in arresting it be acceptable?

And yet, in a way, that is the lesson I learned from (and the gift of wisdom I was given by) South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, when I was 19, desperately trying to figure out the meaning of life and my role in making the world a better place.

Please don’t misunderstand. I am not suggesting that a man such as Tutu, whose anti-apartheid activism secured him the Nobel Prize in 1984 and who died yesterday at the age of 90, didn’t care about ending that system of racial oppression.

Of course, he longed for that, fought for that, and ultimately helped secure it.

But the fight against apartheid, as with any form of human cruelty, was righteous and necessary, and would have been every bit as much so, even had it never succeeded.

It was not the inevitability of apartheid’s fall that gave the struggle against it validity.

There was righteousness in the struggle itself, which redeemed the anti-apartheid movement and the lives of those engaged in it.

That may seem obvious when stated that way. But how often do we act as though the only reason for which one should do anything — from academic achievement to putting forth maximum effort at work to engaging in political activism — is in the anticipation of success, however defined?

Rather often, in my experience.

We treat life as entirely transactional more often than not.

Winning, getting into the “right school” or making more money or getting a bigger house, or — in the case of activism — obtaining justice or peace are the goals.

And anything shy of the ultimate prize is seen as failure.

Second place is the first loser, or so the saying goes — a mentality that may or may not be functional in competitive sports but is certainly not helpful in life more broadly.

Especially because, ironically, it is only once one accepts a higher purpose than winning that winning becomes more likely.

In that sense, fetishizing success as the end-all, be-all is a likely recipe for frustration and defeat.

However understandable it is to seek justice now and demand it — and we should — forgetting the glacial pace at which justice comes will only foster burnout.

Once this happens, we emerge defeated and cynical about the prospects for change.

And we withdraw from the effort, much to the satisfaction of those seeking to perpetuate whatever injustice we were fighting.

In that sense, pacing oneself becomes not merely good advice but indispensable wisdom if success is ultimately to be achieved.

Archbishop Tutu’s words of wisdom to me (and us)

I came to understand this at precisely the right time in my life. I was a sophomore in college, at Tulane University, in New Orleans. The year before, I had started the campus anti-apartheid organization to pressure the school to divest from companies still doing business in apartheid South Africa.

It was a movement that had engaged thousands of students around the country, joining in solidarity with activists in South Africa itself who were calling for sanctions and divestment from apartheid-complicit firms.

Tulane acknowledged they were invested in 25 such companies. However, they refused to identify which ones and refused to divest, claiming instead to follow the so-called Sullivan Principles for investment there — a set of guidelines for supposedly ethical investment, even under apartheid, which most Black South Africans rejected.

Amid their obstinance, the college extended an invitation to Archbishop Tutu to receive an honorary degree at the Spring commencement.

It was a move we took as the ultimate whitewash — an attempt by the school to wrap itself with a patina of anti-apartheid commitment while continuing to profit from the suffering of Black folks in South Africa.

In response, we constructed a makeshift shantytown on the University quadrangle in front of the student union and took over the Board of Administrator’s bi-annual meeting to decry the hypocrisy of the Tutu invitation and to demand three things:

Disclosure of the school’s investment portfolio;

Divestment from firms doing business in South Africa; and,

The shifting of the University’s endowment fund to management by an ethical investment firm from that point forward.

The Board — at that time a collection of old New Orleans money and reactionary, racist politics — did none of the three.

Faced with their intransigence, we alerted the Archbishop to the University’s ongoing complicity with apartheid, and in early April, while traveling in Canada, Tutu announced he would be boycotting Tulane and rejecting the degree.

It was a significant coup for our campus movement.

The snub from Tutu made national and international news, embarrassing the University on a world stage.

The following month, when progressive activist and children’s advocate Marian Wright Edelman came and accepted the degree originally meant for Tutu, she put the college on blast for their investments, leading to still more public humiliation for the school.

And yet, the Board held firm, hoping and expecting that the summer would sap the energy of the student movement before the beginning of the fall semester.

Feeling defeated as I packed up my dorm room as the academic year came to a close, I made one last visit to my on-campus mailbox.

And there, I found the most valuable letter I had ever received, containing some of the most potent wisdom I had ever been taught, though it came in only one paragraph.

It was as if the Archbishop knew we were feeling dejected, having failed to convince the Board to divest — as if he knew we would need some moral support to continue the fight in the face of defeat thus far.

The letter read:

“Remember, you do not do the things you do because others will necessarily join you in the doing of them, or because they will ultimately prove successful. You do the things you do because the things you are doing are right.”

It was, at first, a hard message to get my head around.

Here was a man whose people were being brutalized by white supremacists daily and had been all of his life. A man who was himself viewed as an enemy of the state in his own land.

And yet, he was telling me to remain strong, to remain resolute.

And more to the point, he was reminding me that the likelihood of victory is not the reason for which freedom fighters fight.

Justice is what we seek, and fight for it we will. But we fight for it not because we have any assurance of seeing it, but because it is the right thing to do.

It is what redeems our humanity.

Others may join or not. They may support the struggle or not. And the struggle itself may emerge victorious or not.

But struggle we must, either way.

Impatience is the enemy of justice

Once I had given the words time to sink in, which took several months, I finally understood their true force.

Our impatience in obtaining divestment was metaphorical.

Unless we could temper our disappointment over this small-scale defeat (small in the sense that whether or not Tulane divested would have little impact on South Africa itself), none of us would be prepared for the larger work.

Whether fighting to change reality on the ground in Pretoria or in our backyard of New Orleans — where de facto apartheid existed too — what the Archbishop wanted us to know was that it would take time. Our youth and disproportionate whiteness both fed an impatience and naïveté that Black people, there (or here), could ill afford.

He was telling us to switch up our training regimen, from the kind one might engage for the 100-meter dash to the type one might employ in preparation for a decathlon.

Not because victory didn’t matter. It did and does.

But because one cannot win unless one remains committed.

And one cannot remain committed unless one has a higher purpose than winning itself — because winning, even when it happens, doesn’t happen by tomorrow.

May the Archbishop rest in power.

And may the rest of us find ours.

