There is a distinct, suffocating kind of loneliness that comes from having your deepest expressions of fatigue weaponized, rebranded, and handed back to you as a punchline.

Growing up, we all develop survival mechanisms. For some, it’s hyper-vigilance; for others, it’s perfectionism. But for those of us who learned early on that our pain was too inconvenient to be held, our survival mechanism is often linguistic. We find the shortest, safest boundary lines we can draw with our voice:

“I’m just there.” “I’m not in the mood.” “If you say so.” “I’m tired” “I’m frustrated”

To anyone else, these might look like casual throwaway lines. But to the person uttering them, they are distress flares. They are the white flag of a nervous system that has run out of collateral, a desperate plea for quiet when the noise of the world — and the expectations of family — become too loud to bear.

The Misconstrued Translation

In dysfunctional or emotionally unsafe family systems, a child’s genuine expression of exhaustion is rarely met with curiosity or care. Instead, it is pathologized.

When I was growing up, those phrases were systematically misconstrued. I was always severely tired from doing nothing — a clear, textbook example of living in chronic survival mode, where my brain had already run a psychological marathon before I even had to open my eyes or use it for the day. Yet, instead of recognizing that exhaustion as a physiological cry for help, it was labeled as bad attitudes, as defiance, as coldness, or as an ungrateful disposition.

I remember typing simple truths like “I’m frustrated” to my mother and almost getting my head cut off, simply for uttering the words, while nobody cared to ask if I actually felt it. I remember having to look up the definition of words online just so my father wouldn’t feel threatened that I dared to use them. Looking back, it becomes terrifyingly clear how a profound lack of emotional intelligence can quietly ruin an otherwise “regular” household, slowly seeping toxicity into the very places that are supposed to keep us safe.

Stripped of its context, our vocabulary of survival is reframed as a personal flaw.

And then, a strange psychological shift happens. The very phrases that were once used to police your fatigue are eventually co-opted by the people who once condemned them. The moment they experience a hardship they deem “worthy” — like the agony of a heartbreak or the relentless stress of parenthood — the rules are rewritten. Suddenly, the vocabulary of exhaustion is allowed. Suddenly, it’s okay. It exposes a deeply flawed view of human endurance: the assumption that quietly surviving the baseline weight of existence doesn’t count as real pain, and that you only earn the right to be tired when your suffering matches their specific lens.

The hypocrisy is breathtaking, but it cuts deep. It teaches you a quiet, agonizing lesson: Your pain is only real when someone else gives permission for it to exist.

The Trauma We Cannot Out-Explain

The trauma of growing up misunderstood is a heavy anchor. You can spend years — decades — trying to articulate the exact texture of how it feels to have your interior world constantly invalidated. You can try to explain why a dismissive laugh, an order to “calm down,” or a casual brush-off feels less like a minor disagreement and more like a confirmation that you are entirely alone.

You try to translate your pain into words, only to realize that the people who refuse to hold you will always find a way to minimize your vocabulary. They will call you “over-worrying.” They will tell you that you are “terrified of everything.” They will look at your biological markers, your physical depletion, your raw, aching reality, and treat it like a bad character trait.

You realize, with a sinking heart, that there are some pains you cannot explain to people who are committed to misunderstanding your depth.

The Reclamation of Silence

If you are carrying this kind of exhaustion today — if your vocabulary has been hijacked, minimized, or turned into family lore — hear this: Your body’s signal to shut down, to retreat, to say “I’m tired” or “I’m just there” is valid.

You don’t have to keep bleeding out emotional transparency to people who only have Band-Aids for surface scratches while you are dealing with a hemorrhage. It is okay to put down the burden of making them understand. It is okay to stop trying to force your truth into spaces that are fundamentally unequipped to hold it.

The bloom of resilience doesn’t always look like fighting back or eloquently explaining your trauma until everyone nods in agreement. Sometimes, resilience looks like closing the chat. It looks like saving your words for spaces — and professionals — that actually know how to listen.

And until then, if all you can muster is “I’m just there,” let that be enough. You don’t owe an explanation to anyone who refuses to see the weight you’ve been carrying alone.

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This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

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