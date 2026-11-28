Well, it turns out, the White Evangelicals were right all along: there is a war on Christmas in America.

They’ve all been warning me for years, and I didn’t want to believe them, lest hopelessness set in, but the proof is now unavoidable. They were speaking gospel truth the entire time.

They told me the Christian faith was under attack here. It is.

They told me Jesus was being rejected. He is.

They told me a brazen mockery was being made of his birth. It is.

They told me the Gospels were being perverted. They are.

They told me decent people were being deceived. They are.

There is a war on Christmas in America.

The only thing they neglected to tell me in their bombastic, sanctimonious, sky-is-falling sermonizing was the source of the offense.

The brutal yuletide assaults haven’t come from Atheists or Agnostics, not from Humanists or Muslims, not from coffee franchises or Democrats or the Liberal Media or Progressive Christians or the mythical Woke Mob.

The very white Conservatives who’ve been loudly sounding the alarm are the incessantly advancing hordes.

They’re the only ones warring with Christmas because they’ve disregarded their own faith story.

In that story, Christmas was an olive-skinned baby, born amid the smell of damp straw and animal dung, because no human-worthy welcome could be found.

In that story, Christmas was a child of terrified parents desperately fleeing politically ordered genocide.

In that story, Christmas was a poor, itinerant, street-preaching rabbi, living off the generosity of those around him.

In that story, Christmas was a compassionate caregiver; feeding, clothing, and healing whoever crossed his path.

In that story, Christmas was a radical activist fighting for the poor, condemning violence, shunning material wealth, and calling the world to live sacrificially for the common good.

The white Evangelical Church in America has no use for this Christmas. In fact, worse than that, it has open contempt for it.

Because this Christmas is antithetical to its arrogant supremacy.

This Christmas is incompatible with its rabid Christian nationalism.

This Christmas runs counter to its ravenous capitalism.

This Christmas is resistant to its closed borders and erected walls.

This Christmas will not consent to its heartlessness, its callousness, its myopic America First hubris.

And this Christmas, it is now hiding here in plain sight among the “least of these”; the marginalized, the oppressed, and the vulnerable.

It is the Latino father brutally assaulted and kidnapped at his workplace by a gang of government-funded masked thugs.

It is the third grader whose plate and belly are continually empty in a land of shameful abundance.

It is the grievously ill toddler whose parents have exhausted their resources trying to keep him breathing.

It is the terrified young woman having to traverse three states to have agency over her own body.

It is the transgender teenager trying to feel at home within his body, while being terrorized from without by lawmakers and preachers who believe they get a say in the matter.

It is the exhausted mother in Atlanta waiting for hours to cast her vote in a gerrymandered district meant to silence her.

It is the homeless veteran starving to death on the corners of opulent megachurches who pretend to care for the poor.

It is the young black man terrified during a traffic stop, because he has seen this viral body cam video a hundred times before.

It is the woman who has carried the undeserved guilt and shame of an act of brutality committed against her when she was most defenseless by a man who faces no accountability.

It is the poor, sick, hungry, and marginalized of this nation who exist on the razor-thin line between living and dying.

This is the Christmas these professed Christians are assailing.

With every anti-immigrant social media diatribe, every attack on Transgender human beings, every vitriolic nationalistic rant, every piece of legislation targeting the poor, every racist cell phone complaint, every dehumanizing distortion of muslims, every incendiary Sunday sermon.

White Evangelical Christianity in America cannot peaceably coexist with the Jesus of the scriptures; with the truth of the poor baby in the center of the Nativity; with the inconvenient, non-white, non-American reality of Christmas, which is why it is choosing to remove him.

We cannot let this happen.

We who seek to emulate Jesus and guard humanity need to speak this truth. We need to oppose their perennial act of aggression and their annual victim rhetoric.

We need to fight for the sick child, the migrant family, the transgender teenager, the homeless veteran, the young black man; because when we do, we are perpetuating the expansive heart of the Middle Eastern child, born under duress in the place where livestock dined.

When we oppose White Evangelicals’ cruel religion of coercion, we affirm the one who turned the world upside down in the name of a compassion that knew no borders and a love that had no walls.

Yes, there is a war on Christmas.

And the good people left here, religious or not, need to fight to save it.

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