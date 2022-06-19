The Weight of a Story — Controlling Personal Narrative

Stories are wild things. Untamed, and only a part of something so much bigger — something that is always in flux, writhing around what we perceive, only giving us small insights into the bigger, grander, unknown. Our own stories are the same — glimpses into the greater narrative of our lives, what has made us who we are. Some are like wild hairs, flying away from the more put together versions of how we see ourselves. Some are completely divergent from who we want to be and how we want to be seen; and others still are like a rabbit we chase and chase but can never contain or make sense of.

In her novel, The Poisonwood Bible, Barbara Kingsolver talks about the burden of a story in a powerful way. She writes, “I’d slide this awful story off my shoulders, flatten it, sketch out our crimes like a failed battle plan and shake it in the faces of my neighbors, who are weary of me already. But Africa shifts under my hands, refusing to be party to failed relations. Refusing to be any place at all, or anything but itself: the animal kingdom making hay in the kingdom of glory.” And that is what our stories are: untamed beasts — living and breathing their own complex meaning, refusing to become the excuses, justifications, or reflections we desire. This truth about our lives, and our experiences, can feel very lonely. And supremely unfair.

I think one of mankind’s basic desires is to know and be known. This is the ultimate triumph and heartbreak of relationships. There is the whole story of how we met, the thrill of falling in love, the certainty of all of it. That is the shared story. Then there is the story of what went wrong, the betrayal, and the falling apart. This story never matches. It is absolutely the hardest thing about losing a lover — and I think it is one of the main reasons people go back to revisit bad relationships again and again. That is, the desire to be understood — to have my story accepted. “If I could slide this story from off my shoulders…” If I could show you the purity of my intention, would you understand? Would you forgive?

That is not the way our stories work though. I can’t make you read my version and expect any justification. I just have to wear it, find the strength to accept it, and let it remain a wild thing that can never be fully known. That is, I think, the weight of a story. My perception of what happened is never really justified, or even experienced, by any other person. It is limited to my experiences and my intentions, and I cannot force anyone else to see my truth, no matter how real or important.

I have been divorced twice. There is a lot of failure in that short sentence. And a lot of judgment. In between, there is a lot of story. There is the nuance of why I made the choices I did, and why the men I loved made their choices. There is tension between the person I wanted to be and the actions I took. And somewhere in there, there is a choice to accept what has been done without trying to fix it.

Lately, I have been struggling under the weight of my story as a mother of a chronically ill child. It shapes other’s perception of me — either through a lens of pity or doubt. My daughter struggled with mental illness before getting really sick. That story overwhelmed every symptom for what seemed like an eternity. Even now, she faces the doubt and judgement of those who don’t understand ME/CFS. She is saddled with this other narrative, the one that says she is somatic, malingering, or suffering from some kind of psychosis. I cannot change the way these people read her or the stories they come away with and that is so hard.

It feels unfair sometimes that others get to decide who I am or who my daughter is based on some part of our story that they don’t quite understand. I feel the need to run out and defend her, justify all my choices, lay out all my intentions “like failed battle plans.” But I can’t. And that is one of the hardest things about being a person — all the ways we are left unknown or misunderstood.

I tell my stories anyway, because there is a relief in it too. When I share my experience with another and they relate in some way, it brings comfort and meaning to my own experience, and we learn from the pieces of life that we share with one another. But I can never fully slide it off my shoulders and be rid of it completely. It sits there on the edge of my conscience — a reminder that we are wild beings and that our stories do not justify us nor do they define us. They merely are.

