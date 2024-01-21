The Weirdest Thing that Ever Happened to Me on a Blind Date with an Extrovert

Ever heard of the concept of blind dates? Yes, although it is a more common term in this modern world. Still, so many of us don’t know about that.

It’s dating without knowing each other. And when you are about to go on the blind dates, you will have some kind of fear and excitement for that. You know Even the bravest people get a little scared when they hear those two words — Blind date.

Because You don’t know who is coming. Initially, I was having some weird thoughts like, “What if she is lesbian?” & “What if She is Gold Digger” — Right now it seems funny but at that time it was not. Because You never know what you’ll get from them, like life’s surprise boxes.

But actually, that Blind date gave me a good lesson. It wasn’t just any blind date for me, though. It was an exciting and crazy Evening that turned into one of the strangest and most educational of my life.

I remember feeling a mix of nervousness and careful hope as I walked into the city mall near my apartment. She waved at me with a smile so bright that it could have lit up the city. She was very outgoing; she talked a lot, was full of energy, and her laugh filled the place.

And there I was, the typical shy person. You all know how it feels if you are an introvert. I am the one who felt more at ease in the quiet parts of libraries than in the loud middle of a party.

Like most conversations, ours involves talking about things like work, hobbies, and favorite Netflix shows. After that, things changed in a very strange way, like someone turned on a switch. She, with a sly grin on her face, recommended that we play a game. Not any game, but a dare game.

What’s the catch? We had to get out of our comfort zones for each dare.

You know, I never played these kinds of games like Truth and Dare. At that time, I was just having a question in my mind: “Why does this extrovert always like to play a new game?” I was getting irritated at first. But as we continued to step out, There was nothing bad about the first few games.

In one dare, I had to give a smiley card to any random person, and I chose to give a smiley card to the cleaner lady who was mopping the floor of mall. I just drew a simple smiley face carton, and I wrote, “Your smile is precious to someone. Keep smiling” below the cartoon.

It felt good to do this. But what happened next was surprising.

For me, talking to any stranger is like venturing into uncharted territory. But she was brave enough to talk to a stranger in a real way, and she picked the old man sitting alone at the next table. She began the talk by asking some simple questions, but I don’t know how, but she built some kind of empathy with that old man, who then started sharing about life an hour after what began as a dare.

The widower man told stories about his late wife while his eyes were shining with tears that he hadn’t shed yet. She heard, and instead of her normal joy, she showed compassion and tenderness. She listened attentively, offering a comforting presence and silently acknowledging his pain.

I was wondering… “Do all the Extroverts Have this quality?”

Something changed inside me. When I was sitting beside them and listening to their talks, I thought this woman had an outgoing personality, but she showed levels of sensitivity and understanding that I didn’t expect. Initially, I was having so much negative thinking about extroversion. But now I understand that extroversion and introversion aren’t just about how much someone talks or laughs. It’s about how we connect and the world.

This behavior of her — attracted me to her. It was like she became Neodymium magnets. My attraction towards her increased by 10X I guess. I don’t know why but again at that time I started getting some weird thoughts Like “ I want to cuddle her”.

But I didn’t try to put that thought in front of her, I let it be in my mind.

At the end of the evening, there were no big statements of love or plans for a second date. We just smiled at each other, nodded to show respect, and went our different ways. But what I learned that evening stuck with me.

…

What She Silently Taught me?

Firstly — don’t judge a person’s book by its cover or person by their social deposition. You can find deeper levels in both introverts and extroverts. Her outward activity concealed a thoughtful and caring person who could hold space for other people’s stories with the same passion that she could light up a room.

Secondly — how important it is to get out of your Comfort zone — Personally speaking. I did things that night that I didn’t think I would or could do at any time. It was scary and exciting at the same time. I learned that you have to do Adventurous things sometimes to live. Those times when we feel weak and unsure are often when we are most really ourselves.

Lastly, the beauty of connecting with other people. This was the most important lesson that she taught me. You know these days, emojis are used for feelings, and texts are used instead of talking. But That evening was a nice reminder of how magical it can be to look someone in the eye and listen to their story. From what I saw, the link between Her and the old man showed me the power of real human contact, which goes beyond personality types.

…

My Last words

Being a man, I often feel like I have to follow certain social expectations about what it means to be a man. This can mean keeping my feelings in check and keeping up a tough appearance. Even though it was weird, that random date with an extrovert taught me how important it is to be emotionally open and how strong it is to be weak.

When Looking back, the strangest thing that happened to me on that blind date wasn’t a bunch of threats or a talk I wasn’t expecting. It was the trip I went on inside myself after meeting someone so different yet strangely similar.

As I thought about it, I realized that life is often rich in its variety, in the many ways we can learn from each other, and in the endless ways things can go when we dare to leave our comfort zones.

…

Photo credit: Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash