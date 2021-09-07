The Wild Places of Society

This past Labor Day weekend we went to Swapper’s Meet in Johnstown, a wild collection of tents, trailers and folding tables set up on a rolling, wooded patch of ground north and east of town. It is a hike across a pitted, grassy field to get from the free parking to the entrance, and then you wander through acres of the used artifacts of modern society.

Swapper’s Meet borders on a spiritual experience, a pilgrimage, gathering of the faithful. I’ve always believed that groups of people with a common cause can alter the delicate forces controlling existence and Swapper’s Meet is the El Niño of gatherings. There is so much energy spent in those three days, mostly gentrified, on haggling over prices, discussing the harvest, bitching and complaining about the government and liberals you can see the heat shimmering even on cool, comfortable days.

There are guns, a lot of guns, for sale or trade. Guns strapped across shoulders, guns being carried in carts, guns laying out across folding tables, guns being discussed, held, pointed in a way that makes a little uncomfortable. Lengthy discussions about the ease with which a rifle is loaded. There was even a guy carrying a gun that looked like an Uzi. What do you hunt with an Uzi style pistol? Bows and arrows, and hunting knives, big, shiny dangerous looking knives and fantasy knives crafted in flamboyant, garish, colors with sweeping, curving blades.

Knots of people looking to buy and sell, trade barter and bicker. Everybody is there looking to sell or buy something, everybody except me, I’m only there to watch. People walk in there with empty wagons, folding shopping carts, two wheeled carts with a milk crate bungie strapped to the nose plate, but they aren’t empty when they leave. Sometimes they have to carry the baby because the baby’s carriage is filled with car parts, pistols or power tools. It is capitalism at the micro level, let’s make a deal with hundreds of MCs and contestants. If you find a treasure here, and can afford the toll you can keep it.

No trip to Swapper’s is complete without a visit to the UH-1B Huey helicopter that flew in Vinh Long Province in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. It is always fascinating listening to the soldiers who were there. Every one has a different view.

The soldier this year talked in short, quick bursts, as if he was afraid he wasn’t going to be able to finish a sentence. He told us about how it was a love hate relationship with helicopters. It all depended on which way you were going. If you were heading into the jungle you dreaded the sound of the blades slapping the air, if you were going back to base the sound was the sweetest thing you could imagine.

He told us that sometimes, if things were really ugly and they were trying to get out they could get 17 guys in the space that seems to have been designed to hold 6. It was so full and heavy that the small, cardboard ship had trouble rising through the thick, humid air. His eyes focused and then looked away, almost embarrassed to be talking to someone about such a distant horror.

Everywhere you looked there were Trump 2024 banners with different slogans about making America great, about the way the rules have changed, there were a few obscene Trump figurines. Mostly people just wandered and looked and talked. Hardly anybody wore a face mask, a lot of people had them, stuffed into a shirt pocket hanging loose from one ear. However nobody seemed to mind that we were wearing them. There were a few odd looks, but that might have been my imagination.

They say if you can’t find it at Swapper’s you probably don’t need it. I guess that’s true. What they leave unsaid is if you find it at Swapper’s you probably don’t need it either. How many VHS tapes and zip ties do you really need. I found some odd, interesting bandanas, and my wife found some furnace vents for a price she thought exceptional and we found some kettle corn and we needed all of them. And we had a good time with the swaying, shifting crowd, and we haven’t been able to do that for over a year.

