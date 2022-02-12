The Wild Ride of Individuality

It’s likely that you’re an individual. Most people are born conventional and prize conformity. But some people prize their individuality. You may have been stubbornly prizing your individuality since birth. That can’t have been easy. From the first moments, you were coerced by society to fit in and to look like somebody’s idea of normal. You were different; they said, “Be the same!”

Even if she trains herself to hold her tongue, an individual will already know as a young child that she can’t conform and that she wasn’t built to conform. But the pressure applied on her! That pressure is enormous, even back-breaking, even killing. Looking around you, mistrusting the rule-makers, feeling alienated and like a “stranger in a strange land,” you find yourself burdened right from the beginning by this pulsating energy that invites retaliation: the energy of individuality.

This fierce need produces lifelong consequences. You find yourself presented with some odd-sounding rule—say, that God will be offended if you don’t wear a hat. You find yourself obliged to ask, “Why?” And they will certainly tell you why! The whole world will tell you why. But their answers will not make sense to you. So, you’ll get your ears boxed or worse. You’ll fall silent or cry, “No, I can’t believe this nonsense!” You’ll unwillingly acquiesce or grow oppositional.

If you take the oppositional route, you’ll adamantly reject humbug and try to make personal sense of the world. What will this feel like? Like sorrow, anger, anxiety, alienation, rootlessness, and fierceness, all balled up together. This oppositional attitude, maybe suppressed in childhood, begins to announce itself and assert itself in adolescence and to grow as an individual’s interactions with the conventional world increase. A battle begins with all sorts of skirmishes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This oppositional energy grows as his ability to “do his thing” is directly or indirectly restricted by the machinery of society. He finds himself in an odd kind of fight, not necessarily with any particular person or group but with just about everyone. He is in a battle with everything meant to constrain him and reduce him to a cipher. His sees a falsehood there—skirmish! He sees a restriction there— skirmish! He sees a nonsensical rule there—skirmish! He is marginalized there— skirmish!

We repeatedly see this dynamic in the lives of our heroes. Where the dominant ideology challenges reason, they feel obliged to speak out, to do what they believe is right, and to pursue their own goals, even though they may be punished. Popping out of the womb individual, needing to experiment and to risk as part of their individuality, and feeling thwarted and frustrated by the oh-so- conventional universe into which they have been plopped at birth, they wriggle like fish bait.

They rush headlong, like a ski jumper down a steep ramp, toward reckless ways of dealing with their feelings of alienation and frustration. Driven to be individual, they race through life, not wisely but fiercely and obsessively. What a wild ride is individuality!

—

[This “Individuality and Absurd Rebellion” series of posts introduces you to ideas you’ll find in Eric Maisel’s most recent book Redesign Your Mind. You can learn more about Redesign Your Mind here.]

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock