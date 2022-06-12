Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Woman Who Had Me Smitten Who I Couldn’t Love

The Woman Who Had Me Smitten Who I Couldn’t Love

I was fascinated by her charm and beauty but I knew it would never blossom into love or a long-term commitment.

by Leave a Comment

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on louismorriscoaching.com

Shutterstock image

About Louis Morris

Louis’s mission is to help couples who want to work through their relationship issues, deepen their connection, communication, and intimacy. He also assists singles who have been through a divorce, break-up, have lost their companion, or are struggling with past relationship issues, Get Their Groove Back.

Along with coaching, Louis is a published author, writes a weekly blog, has a branded Amazon shop, and is the host of The Heart Matters Podcast. This podcast offers relationship tips and advice that people and couples can act upon, and interesting interviews with smart and driven guests.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x