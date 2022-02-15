The Word “Simp” Is Proof of Why So Many Guys Are Single, Fellas

I don’t remember when the first time I heard someone use the word “simp” happened to be. I think it was in a song from the 90s? Oh, to be young! I didn’t realize it’d become a major word in the dating universe by the 2020s.

Every other post where a girl gets a thoughtful gift from a guy, you can bet that at least one male commenter will mock the guy giving it to her. How does he do it? Simple. He calls the dude a “simp.”

“Oh, what a simp!” these guys say. “He’s spending so much money on a girl, what a moron!”

Without fail, another will say, “I wish I was a girl. Guys throw money at them all the time.”

You know, I’m not going to lie. This kind of talk gets under my skin on a lot of levels. It’s disturbing to see men policing other men for doing genuinely appreciated things that were commonplace in 1990.

I even hear men who seem ashamed of wanting to actually have a girlfriend call themselves “simps.” This is a problem. So, it’s time I write about this term.

What is a simp?

A simp is a guy who pays for dates, wants to have a girlfriend, and has no problem paying for porn. He’s the type of guy who actually respects the fact that sex work is real work and understands that buying dinner doesn’t equal sex. In other words, a simp is a great guy in my eyes.

The problem that men seem to have with so-called simps is that they aren’t always lucky in love. Since love and lust can be unrequited, guys often see men who buy gifts or actually act nice to girls they’re attracted to in a bad light.

I mean, this is what I’m imagining this is supposed to be.

Why is the term “simp” problematic?

Guys, I don’t know how to break this down to you better.

You’re literally making fun of a guy for being respectful of women and being a provider. You’re getting angry at men for being the type of guy who is proud to be generous. Do you think this is okay? I sure don’t. That is so unbelievably unattractive!

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For some reason, being a romantic seems to be increasingly looked down upon by other men. Moreover, being the type of guy who makes a girl feel special and being willing to go the extra mile seems to be something akin to weakness for men.

This is not okay. First off, you’re promoting shitty dating advice to guys that will keep girls away from them. Secondly, girls don’t want to be with a guy who would be stingy with them. So…yeah, the word “simp” is a huge red flag.

But what about women who take advantage of men’s finances?

I know this is going to be a retort to this piece. Here’s the thing. Some women do take advantage of men. Are they in the majority, though? Nope. Not at all. The truth is that men take advantage of women too — and in many cases, way more vile ways.

Trust me when I say more women would rather be used for a foodie date than be used for sex then thrown out like garbage. But hey, who am I to say that? It’s just happened to me a ton. We gotta protect men’s pockets, right?!

Men push the burden of trying to figure out if a man is good or bad on women. Guess what? This works both ways. Men have to screen their girls too. We all have to drop people who end up taking advantage of us.

But what about feminism? We can’t have it both ways, right?!

Guys, you’re not feminist if you only bring up equality when it comes to paying for dates. That makes you a cheapass. I personally have no problem buying a guy a drink or two if he’s already made effort to make me smile.

Being the guy who asks about how a girl prefers to pay before a date is a good move. Being the girl who’s okay with surprising a guy with a night out is a good move. It’s about consideration. That’s being a feminist.

Being a stingy, entitled creep who thinks it’s okay to wail about not getting laid after putting minimal effort isn’t sexy. It also ensures that girls see you as a walking red flag — even if they are the type who pay their portion of a dinner.

Moreover, girls do not owe men a date or sex.

Let’s get something straight. Dating is not transactional. It’s conditional. In other words, you’re not paying for dinner in exchange for a partner. You’re paying for the chance to see if the other person is worth pursuing.

Most of the time, women are doing a favor to guys if they are spending time with them. If this sounds entitled, well, sorry, that’s the truth. Single men fare worse than single women do.

If you are so angry about spending $40 on a date, you probably are too broke to worry about getting laid. If you mock other guys for putting effort into their interactions, you probably are too lazy to be a decent friend or partner.

I’ll be honest. When girls hear guys making fun of other men for “being a simp,” it’s a huge turn-off. However, it’s not only for the guy who says it. Girls hear that, and we start getting increasingly sad about the state of dating.

But, guys don’t seem to see the big picture about making girls upset about dating men. If they keep hearing guys hate on men for being decent, they eventually end up questioning relationships altogether. This is how girls quit dating.

So, is this simp shit jealousy? Envy?

Possibly. Lord knows that people tend to tear down the people who they are jealous of. They also tend to be the ones to encourage others to “drop your ego” and hide what makes a person so enjoyable to be around.

If you are angry because you see other guys “simping” and you couldn’t do the same, knock it off. Your behavior is so revolting. Stop berating men who are able to afford to treat people around them to nice things.

I’m not saying you should put girls on a pedestal, but come on. Being romantic is fun. I surprise my husband with romantic things all the time, and he does with me, too. Those kinds of things are what make love so wonderful.

Oh, and guys? Don’t be ashamed for fawning over women or supporting them.

I’ll be real. When girls hear about a guy who treats a girl nicely from the get-go, we all get a little jealous. A lot of guys underestimate how much women like seeing a guy who is socially aware and doesn’t demand women on a silver platter.

Even if the girl you “simped” for isn’t into you, it’s an awesome thing you’re doing — and most girls will be jealous of her and pick up on this. Moreover, you have to realize something about the whole matter of being called a simp.

The guys who call you this are often jealous, and more often than not, single. Oh, and by the way? When you’re being a truly kind person and trying to wow girls with romance, you’re actually being a decent person.

Personally, I’d rather be mocked for being a decent person than respected by terrible people. It’s food for thought, fellas.

—

