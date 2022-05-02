The World’s Most Controversial Spiritual Leader Taught Me About Love

What does this man remind you of? The controversies surrounding him? His wisdom? His 700 or so discourses that have been converted to books? The sex guru? The professor? The philosopher?

Ten years ago, I was figuring myself out through reading books and learning meditation. That’s when I came across Osho’s books. When I read them, I thought ‘Wow, what a genius!’

I have to admit that at that point in time, I knew nothing about the controversies that surrounded him. There’s no smoke without fire. No one is perfect. I chose wisdom in order to understand how I could implement in my life what I learned. I dove head first into meditation which Osho also talked about but his approach didn’t appeal to me as much as that of Deepak Chopra.

One of his most profound books is Sex Matters: From Sex to Superconsciousness.

Superconsciousness is a state in which an individual can perceive themselves and all of existence with a pure, intuitive and holistic awareness.

As you read the rest of the article, heed your beliefs about yourself and your beliefs about sex. I invite you to welcome your questions to the party. Be curious.

This was my biggest takeaway from the book

Towards the end of this book he talks about the importance of the presence a couple bring to their mating ritual. What I read blew me away.

The crux of the last chapter spoke of the importance of bringing profound awareness to the act of making love, especially when the couple wants to get pregnant.

It asked to treat the bedroom like a temple of love. To never have any arguments in that sacred space. It asked the couple to be acutely aware of the energy with which they approached the ritual of sex as a sacred union. Sex is your life force. It’s the energy from which you came to earth.

In order to bring awareness to the quality of this energy, think of your emotional state. Are you relaxed, or are you worried about something? Have you had a reckless day? Are you confused about your vision for your family life?

It’s important to have this understanding because this is your life force. And if your life force is low, that will directly affect and reflect in your offspring. I speak from personal experience.

Couples looking to bring a baby into this world need to bring a lot of love to their relationship.

What happens when sexual energy is repressed

If for whatever reason sex is not spoken about in a healthy way, somehow the way it is perceived permeates the perceiver’s behavior. If there is shame around it, people don’t feel comfortable talking about it. There are many things couples tend to avoid talking about in their relationship — finances, parenting, sex. Any issues left addressed become the source of problems in the relationship.

So the first things couples need to do is talk about sex like an item on the grocery list. There’s a reason supermarkets sell condoms. There should be no shame in telling your partner how you like to be made love to. Sex is the most natural thing in the world.

Sex can be used to reach superconsciousness

In this book Osho also talks about how sex can be the doorway to access higher levels of consciousness. There are many ways to reach these higher states of consciousness. Sex is the most natural thing that humans do. So then instead of avoiding it, why not approach it in the most healthy way possible. Orgasms give us a glimpse of thoughtlessness and timelessness.

I was practicing meditation. Then I understood that the way to experience whole body orgasms was to bring a meditative approach to sex. I began practicing tantra on my own. I noticed how different my experience was from masturbation. Tantra is using our body as a tool to understand ourselves and live in harmonious relationships.

Practicing tantra helped me realize the type of relationship I wanted. When a couple practices tantra (sacred sex) their relationship becomes a beautiful dance. I’m blessed to be in such a relationship and to share my experience with you. When divinity is celebrated in each individual, the divine begins to express itself through them.

This is love, and love is who we are at the core of our being. That’s why I say the world’s most controversial spiritual leader taught me about love.

