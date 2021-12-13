Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / There’s a Reason Why People Will Tell You They Became Better People

There’s a Reason Why People Will Tell You They Became Better People

Many people struggle with past trauma, but why do some say it changed the course of their life?

by

There’s a reason why some people will tell you they became better people after something terrible happens.

Sometimes people dwell too long on “when bad things to good people.” They don’t know there’s a mysterious transformation that happens simply because the human will is designed to survive.

Life will give you whatever experience is most helpful for the evolution of your consciousness. How do you know this is the experience you need? Because this is the experience you are having at the moment.

What happens and the meaning we give it are two different experiences

It was my safe haven for all I was feeling. As the pages grew in numbers, I could see something remarkable… healing.

You can’t appreciate where you are without looking back to see where you’ve been

You simply cannot imagine a new chapter, but the fact is, that letting go of one chapter in your life initiates the transition that concludes by beginning a new chapter.

Hang in there… it’s going to take a bit of reflection first

The incident holds you in a state of chaos… and unable to move forward.

Endings can come in the form of:

  • Betrayal by someone or something that was a significant part of your life or well being
But we are resistant

Why is this so important to know? Because it’s detrimental to take those old damaging beliefs into your next chapter.

The loss was the inciting incident that provoked change, and that means an inner, spiritual evolution has to take place.

But you struggle with your belief system and your faith? Consider this:

Expand your belief system rather than change it.-

, author When the Psychology Professor Met the Minister

I felt shame in every part of my being for trusting the doctor.

Now, let’s head back to the inciting incident…

I learned the facts

I slipped into my next chapter just by making the decision to honor my son by healing.

Are you on the threshold of your next chapter?

Your turn

2. Is there anything you’re ready to let go of around the emotions you have connected to this?

Once you’ve made even the tiniest decision, you’ll have new clarity. It will allow urge you to leave the negative ties behind. You’ve awakened your ability to survive and move forward.

So why do people say they became better people after something tragic happened?

For me, it was the realization that I wasn’t on this planet to just serve myself. I had to make changes that allowed me to become a better mother, wife, human being. With those decisions, I feel confident in saying my life is better… even joyful.

Trust it, and let the miracles begin.

Previously published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Sandy Peckinpah

Writer, blogger, speaker, lifelong dreamer. Contributor for Good Men Project, Huffpost, Thrive Global, The Mission. President, Red Hot Ventures, Inc, Vice President, Orion Trading, Inc

