We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

These 2 Words Will Help You Heal Your Heartbreak [Video]

These 2 Words Will Help You Heal Your Heartbreak [Video]

If you’re experiencing any kind of pain right now from a “situation” or a relationship ending, this brand-new video is a must-watch for you today.

I’ll keep this short. If you’re experiencing any kind of pain right now from a “situation” or a relationship ending, this brand-new video is a must-watch for you today.

It could be the pain of having been ghosted . . .

It could be the pain of someone you were seeing regularly going cold on you . . .

Or it could be the terrible heartbreak of a long-term relationship falling apart when you didn’t want it to end.

In this video, my brother Stephen and I are not merely talking about how to get over your pain, but how to deal with it while you’re still in the middle of it—perhaps even in the worst phase, when it feels like it’ll never go away.

I’m here for you.

P.S. This video may be the greatest gift you can give a friend or family member who is experiencing this kind of pain right now. Who could you send this to to help them get through the day?

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
when you first have the moment of a
00:01
breakup it’s like you’re
00:04
you have the shock and all the
00:07
tears and the moment where it happens
00:08
and it’s kind of this shocking
00:10
traumatic moment and then it’s kind of
00:13
like that bit in the dark night
00:15
where bruce wayne is thrown into that
00:18
pit
00:18
you know that that prison with the big
00:21
circular prison
00:22
and up somewhere is the light but you
00:25
are just stuck
00:26
in this dark hole and you have no idea
00:30
how you’re going to climb out of it
00:32
what’s your initial
00:34
thought on when you’re faced with that
00:37
kind of
00:38
black hole you’re in what do you think
00:40
people’s
00:41
what’s kind of your first instinct with
00:43
your wisdom and experience
00:45
now of when that moment happens you know
00:48
steve
00:49
this reminds me of a episode of clarissa
00:53
the teenage witch
00:56
do you mean sabrina the teenage witch
00:58
yeah i do
00:59
but i was getting mixed up with clarissa
01:01
says it all
01:02
curtis explains it all explains it
01:05
says it all i’m getting like mum why i
01:08
can’t remember the names of things
01:10
this reminds me steve of an episode of
01:13
sabrina the teenage witch
01:17
okay i’m listening there’s a moment
01:19
where a friend i forget her friend’s
01:20
name but her friend’s
01:22
friend cuts her hair too short
01:25
jenny her friend’s name is jenny why do
01:27
i know i don’t know why i still know
01:28
that
01:30
so mate jenny gets her hair cut off too
01:33
short and clarissa
01:36
no sabrina has a she’s got powers
01:41
obviously but i think there’s something
01:43
in this episode where she’s like
01:45
always saying the right thing or she’s
01:47
got the power to make everyone feel good
01:50
okay and so a friend gets a haircut off
01:52
and she’s jenny’s mortified that her
01:54
hair’s all gone
01:56
and she and sabrina comes along and just
02:00
says two words to her
02:02
she just says hair grows
02:06
and jenny just looks at her and she’s
02:09
like
02:10
hair grows and
02:13
you see in that much she walks away and
02:15
she’s fine she’s like it’s just like she
02:17
realizes
02:18
that it’s all all right that hair grows
02:21
two words
02:22
like that can change your life everyone
02:24
who’s at the
02:25
the apex of the the
02:28
awfulness of grieving over somebody
02:31
i would say emotions change
02:36
they just they don’t stay the same so
02:38
even when you’re in the
02:40
lowest low you are
02:43
you know is it jonah in the belly of the
02:45
whale
02:47
yes that was an episode of sabrina the
02:50
team and quick that’s
02:51
right we’ll go right
02:56
so when jonah’s in the belly of the
02:57
whale it’s like you you
02:59
when you’re that’s the worst of the
03:01
worst of the how can it get any worse
03:03
and the thought is it’s always going to
03:05
be like this i
03:06
am in the worst possible place
03:09
and it’s and i can’t survive this if
03:12
this stays this way
03:13
i can’t survive this yeah
03:18
emotions change this terrible feeling
03:21
you have right now about losing this
03:22
person
03:23
they’re the love of my life i’m never
03:26
gonna get over this
03:27
i’m gonna miss them like this forever
03:30
i’m when i see them with someone else
03:32
i’m going to have a full
03:33
breakdown i’m never going to meet anyone
03:36
like them again
03:37
emotions change they just don’t stay the
03:41
same
03:42
and that that you can that much you can
03:45
rely on
03:47
but you’re actually not going to feel
03:49
like this
03:50
for forever it can’t be it cannot be
03:54
there is just no way you are going to
03:57
get better
03:58
and your emotions about this situation
04:01
are going to change
04:02
your feelings towards this person are
04:04
going to change they’re not going to
04:05
stay the same
04:07
your feelings towards other people are
04:10
going to change someone else is going to
04:11
come on your radar and they’re going to
04:13
be
04:13
interesting and you’ll like something
04:16
else about them or love something else
04:17
about them and
04:18
and so every it will all change
04:21
none of this is going to stay the the
04:23
way that it is right now
04:25
so those two words if nothing else if
04:29
you’re at the worst moment of your
04:30
breakup if nothing else just remember
04:32
emotions change you’re absolutely right
04:36
you have to have like a degree of
04:38
faith and and well it’s rational as well
04:42
but it’s a rational understanding of
04:44
this pain cannot this isn’t going to be
04:46
my life people don’t just
04:48
stay in this shock forever but um
04:51
i think it’s so important as well that
04:52
you
04:54
engage in a procedure of emotional
04:58
uh for lack of a for less cliche word
05:02
self-care
05:03
like you have to start that you have to
05:06
put yourself on the right path to not
05:09
prolonging it you know you you’ve got a
05:11
wound
05:12
and now you’ve got to start applying the
05:15
right
05:15
antiseptic the right bombs and ointments
05:18
wrap the wound you kind of have to do
05:20
the right things now
05:21
do you have to go okay i’m gonna start
05:24
building the ladder of self-esteem again
05:26
i’m gonna
05:27
stop turn self-hatred into self-love i’m
05:30
gonna
05:31
start treating myself like someone i
05:33
care about and if i was just looking at
05:35
this person
05:36
from the outside i would be like okay
05:39
let’s just get you out
05:40
for a walk today let’s get you to go and
05:43
have a chat
05:44
to a friend who brings you a bit of joy
05:47
or someone who you know like makes you
05:50
laugh a bit and just like
05:51
gently like do a phone call do one phone
05:55
call
05:55
and i think these things if you just
05:58
start
05:59
that that little upward spiral you can
06:03
you know things start to get a bit
06:05
better each day
06:07
i agree you know the word gently is kind
06:10
of interesting because
06:12
there’s certain parts of it you’re just
06:14
not gonna outrun
06:16
like when you’re truly heartbroken
06:19
you’re not
06:20
just gonna like jim your way out of that
06:23
all right do you know what i mean you’re
06:25
not just gonna nights with friends
06:27
out you’re you’re way out of that you’re
06:30
not gonna
06:31
party through it until yeah or even you
06:34
know
06:34
self-help your way out of it through you
06:37
know
06:37
it’s listening to so many podcasts in a
06:40
day
06:41
or a week or whatever you those things
06:44
are things that realign your focus
06:47
they build other muscles you know it’s
06:50
we’ve talked before about it if you
06:52
imagine it’s like one part of your body
06:54
is injured
06:55
right let’s say your heart your heart is
06:57
injured so you’re training other parts
06:59
of your body
06:59
you want to keep doing that because you
07:02
don’t want to wake up when you feel
07:03
better
07:05
being heartbroken is one problem but you
07:07
don’t want to wake up in six months with
07:09
six problems because you being
07:12
heartbroken
07:13
meant that you didn’t do any you didn’t
07:16
work any of the other muscles
07:18
you don’t if you injure your your
07:20
shoulder
07:21
you’ve got a problem but you don’t want
07:23
to wake up six months from now with weak
07:25
legs
07:27
or a weak core or a bunch of problems
07:30
that have come from eating badly
07:32
or you know that those things don’t have
07:35
to be problems alongside it so it’s like
07:37
sometimes i think we’re so focused on
07:39
trying to make the injured muscle feel
07:41
better
07:42
instead of being like that thing’s gonna
07:45
be injured for a minute
07:46
that’s okay don’t you don’t have to try
07:49
to
07:51
speed that up to an unnatural rate of
07:53
healing because some
07:54
when we do that typically we’re lying to
07:57
ourselves in some way
08:00
you know we’re we’re telling ourselves
08:02
everything’s all right and making
08:03
ourselves
08:04
so absurdly busy that we have zero time
08:07
to even think
08:09
but the moment you have downtime the
08:11
moment it gets to 11 o’clock at night
08:13
and your head hits the pillow again
08:15
that stuff’s all coming rushing back in
08:17
anyway at some point it catches up and
08:20
you still
08:21
you still have to go through the hellish
08:23
part of it
08:24
you can make it reduce it but you’re
08:26
still going to go through the tough part
08:29
but you want to make sure that you
08:32
accept that you have a problem an issue
08:35
and by the way it’s not in a sense it is
08:38
a real problem but it’s
08:39
it’s also a real problem there’s a real
08:41
opportunity
08:42
it’s a real opportunity for growth it’s
08:44
a real opportunity for
08:45
healing it’s a real opportunity for
08:47
self-care it’s a real opportunity
08:48
to build your relationship with yourself
08:50
self-love it’s a real opportunity to
08:52
show yourself
08:52
that you can deal with very difficult
08:54
things in life it’s a real opportunity
08:56
to
08:57
to build your your kind of toughness and
08:59
your resilience
09:00
and and the invincibility that comes
09:04
from knowing you can get over anything
09:05
which is going to make you really
09:06
valuable to the next person
09:08
i’m more valuable to people because of
09:09
my heartbreak there is no question about
09:11
it i am more valuable because of
09:13
heartbreak in my life
09:14
i would be less valuable in this
09:16
conversation right now if
09:18
i didn’t have heartbreak and anyone who
09:21
has been through heartbreak you may not
09:22
be out there coaching tons of people
09:24
or making videos but if you’re out if
09:26
you’ve just got a friend or a family
09:28
member or someone in your life
09:29
who comes to you for help you’re going
09:31
to be more helpful as a result of this
09:32
heartbreak it’s going to make you a
09:34
better more useful person in the world
09:35
your suffering will make you more useful
09:38
in the world so it’s only a problem to
09:41
the extent that it hurts
09:42
it’s not a problem in the sense of your
09:44
growth but
09:46
right now you have an issue but you
09:48
don’t want to wake up with six more
09:50
issues six months from now because you
09:52
didn’t take care of the other things
09:54
except that it’s gonna be there’s gonna
09:56
be a tough period
09:57
that’s okay i wanna tell people
10:00
that they can go and carry on this if
10:04
it’s something they’re going through
10:05
um you can go to moveonstrong.com
10:09
and we’ve got a free guide to really
10:12
help you
10:14
start to emotionally put yourself on
10:16
that track
10:17
so that you are starting yourself
10:20
however slowly however gently but
10:22
on an upward spiral out of
10:25
that condition to something where
10:28
you feel hey things are actually there’s
10:30
some light here i can see your way
10:32
through this and
10:33
sometimes that’s all it is it’s not it’s
10:35
not you’re gonna
10:36
reach this peak state but you’re like i
10:39
i’m gonna get through this i know a way
10:41
i can move forward
10:42
i talk a lot about going from the
10:44
athlete sorry
10:46
going from the hangover model of
10:47
breakups to the athlete
10:49
model of recovery instead of drowning
10:52
yourself in all kinds of junk and bad
10:54
stuff
10:55
you start deciding what can i train you
10:57
start thinking like
10:58
when an athlete is injured they allow
11:01
themselves to heal
11:02
but they start the process of recovery
11:05
of getting better of strengthening the
11:07
muscles they can strengthen
11:09
and asking of themselves all they can
11:11
ask of themselves
11:12
today so if you want to do that
11:15
and go check out that free guide go to
11:26
moveonstrong.com
11:39
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

