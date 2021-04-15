These 2 Words Will Help You Heal Your Heartbreak [Video]

.

.

I’ll keep this short. If you’re experiencing any kind of pain right now from a “situation” or a relationship ending, this brand-new video is a must-watch for you today.

It could be the pain of having been ghosted . . .

It could be the pain of someone you were seeing regularly going cold on you . . .

Or it could be the terrible heartbreak of a long-term relationship falling apart when you didn’t want it to end.

In this video, my brother Stephen and I are not merely talking about how to get over your pain, but how to deal with it while you’re still in the middle of it—perhaps even in the worst phase, when it feels like it’ll never go away.

I’m here for you.

P.S. This video may be the greatest gift you can give a friend or family member who is experiencing this kind of pain right now. Who could you send this to to help them get through the day?

00:00 when you first have the moment of a

00:01 breakup it’s like you’re

00:04 you have the shock and all the

00:07 tears and the moment where it happens

00:08 and it’s kind of this shocking

00:10 traumatic moment and then it’s kind of

00:13 like that bit in the dark night

00:15 where bruce wayne is thrown into that

00:18 pit

00:18 you know that that prison with the big

00:21 circular prison

00:22 and up somewhere is the light but you

00:25 are just stuck

00:26 in this dark hole and you have no idea

00:30 how you’re going to climb out of it

00:32 what’s your initial

00:34 thought on when you’re faced with that

00:37 kind of

00:38 black hole you’re in what do you think

00:40 people’s

00:41 what’s kind of your first instinct with

00:43 your wisdom and experience

00:45 now of when that moment happens you know

00:48 steve

00:49 this reminds me of a episode of clarissa

00:53 the teenage witch

00:56 do you mean sabrina the teenage witch

00:58 yeah i do

00:59 but i was getting mixed up with clarissa

01:01 says it all

01:02 curtis explains it all explains it

01:05 says it all i’m getting like mum why i

01:08 can’t remember the names of things

01:10 this reminds me steve of an episode of

01:13 sabrina the teenage witch

01:17 okay i’m listening there’s a moment

01:19 where a friend i forget her friend’s

01:20 name but her friend’s

01:22 friend cuts her hair too short

01:25 jenny her friend’s name is jenny why do

01:27 i know i don’t know why i still know

01:28 that

01:30 so mate jenny gets her hair cut off too

01:33 short and clarissa

01:36 no sabrina has a she’s got powers

01:41 obviously but i think there’s something

01:43 in this episode where she’s like

01:45 always saying the right thing or she’s

01:47 got the power to make everyone feel good

01:50 okay and so a friend gets a haircut off

01:52 and she’s jenny’s mortified that her

01:54 hair’s all gone

01:56 and she and sabrina comes along and just

02:00 says two words to her

02:02 she just says hair grows

02:06 and jenny just looks at her and she’s

02:09 like

02:10 hair grows and

02:13 you see in that much she walks away and

02:15 she’s fine she’s like it’s just like she

02:17 realizes

02:18 that it’s all all right that hair grows

02:21 two words

02:22 like that can change your life everyone

02:24 who’s at the

02:25 the apex of the the

02:28 awfulness of grieving over somebody

02:31 i would say emotions change

02:36 they just they don’t stay the same so

02:38 even when you’re in the

02:40 lowest low you are

02:43 you know is it jonah in the belly of the

02:45 whale

02:47 yes that was an episode of sabrina the

02:50 team and quick that’s

02:51 right we’ll go right

02:56 so when jonah’s in the belly of the

02:57 whale it’s like you you

02:59 when you’re that’s the worst of the

03:01 worst of the how can it get any worse

03:03 and the thought is it’s always going to

03:05 be like this i

03:06 am in the worst possible place

03:09 and it’s and i can’t survive this if

03:12 this stays this way

03:13 i can’t survive this yeah

03:18 emotions change this terrible feeling

03:21 you have right now about losing this

03:22 person

03:23 they’re the love of my life i’m never

03:26 gonna get over this

03:27 i’m gonna miss them like this forever

03:30 i’m when i see them with someone else

03:32 i’m going to have a full

03:33 breakdown i’m never going to meet anyone

03:36 like them again

03:37 emotions change they just don’t stay the

03:41 same

03:42 and that that you can that much you can

03:45 rely on

03:47 but you’re actually not going to feel

03:49 like this

03:50 for forever it can’t be it cannot be

03:54 there is just no way you are going to

03:57 get better

03:58 and your emotions about this situation

04:01 are going to change

04:02 your feelings towards this person are

04:04 going to change they’re not going to

04:05 stay the same

04:07 your feelings towards other people are

04:10 going to change someone else is going to

04:11 come on your radar and they’re going to

04:13 be

04:13 interesting and you’ll like something

04:16 else about them or love something else

04:17 about them and

04:18 and so every it will all change

04:21 none of this is going to stay the the

04:23 way that it is right now

04:25 so those two words if nothing else if

04:29 you’re at the worst moment of your

04:30 breakup if nothing else just remember

04:32 emotions change you’re absolutely right

04:36 you have to have like a degree of

04:38 faith and and well it’s rational as well

04:42 but it’s a rational understanding of

04:44 this pain cannot this isn’t going to be

04:46 my life people don’t just

04:48 stay in this shock forever but um

04:51 i think it’s so important as well that

04:52 you

04:54 engage in a procedure of emotional

04:58 uh for lack of a for less cliche word

05:02 self-care

05:03 like you have to start that you have to

05:06 put yourself on the right path to not

05:09 prolonging it you know you you’ve got a

05:11 wound

05:12 and now you’ve got to start applying the

05:15 right

05:15 antiseptic the right bombs and ointments

05:18 wrap the wound you kind of have to do

05:20 the right things now

05:21 do you have to go okay i’m gonna start

05:24 building the ladder of self-esteem again

05:26 i’m gonna

05:27 stop turn self-hatred into self-love i’m

05:30 gonna

05:31 start treating myself like someone i

05:33 care about and if i was just looking at

05:35 this person

05:36 from the outside i would be like okay

05:39 let’s just get you out

05:40 for a walk today let’s get you to go and

05:43 have a chat

05:44 to a friend who brings you a bit of joy

05:47 or someone who you know like makes you

05:50 laugh a bit and just like

05:51 gently like do a phone call do one phone

05:55 call

05:55 and i think these things if you just

05:58 start

05:59 that that little upward spiral you can

06:03 you know things start to get a bit

06:05 better each day

06:07 i agree you know the word gently is kind

06:10 of interesting because

06:12 there’s certain parts of it you’re just

06:14 not gonna outrun

06:16 like when you’re truly heartbroken

06:19 you’re not

06:20 just gonna like jim your way out of that

06:23 all right do you know what i mean you’re

06:25 not just gonna nights with friends

06:27 out you’re you’re way out of that you’re

06:30 not gonna

06:31 party through it until yeah or even you

06:34 know

06:34 self-help your way out of it through you

06:37 know

06:37 it’s listening to so many podcasts in a

06:40 day

06:41 or a week or whatever you those things

06:44 are things that realign your focus

06:47 they build other muscles you know it’s

06:50 we’ve talked before about it if you

06:52 imagine it’s like one part of your body

06:54 is injured

06:55 right let’s say your heart your heart is

06:57 injured so you’re training other parts

06:59 of your body

06:59 you want to keep doing that because you

07:02 don’t want to wake up when you feel

07:03 better

07:05 being heartbroken is one problem but you

07:07 don’t want to wake up in six months with

07:09 six problems because you being

07:12 heartbroken

07:13 meant that you didn’t do any you didn’t

07:16 work any of the other muscles

07:18 you don’t if you injure your your

07:20 shoulder

07:21 you’ve got a problem but you don’t want

07:23 to wake up six months from now with weak

07:25 legs

07:27 or a weak core or a bunch of problems

07:30 that have come from eating badly

07:32 or you know that those things don’t have

07:35 to be problems alongside it so it’s like

07:37 sometimes i think we’re so focused on

07:39 trying to make the injured muscle feel

07:41 better

07:42 instead of being like that thing’s gonna

07:45 be injured for a minute

07:46 that’s okay don’t you don’t have to try

07:49 to

07:51 speed that up to an unnatural rate of

07:53 healing because some

07:54 when we do that typically we’re lying to

07:57 ourselves in some way

08:00 you know we’re we’re telling ourselves

08:02 everything’s all right and making

08:03 ourselves

08:04 so absurdly busy that we have zero time

08:07 to even think

08:09 but the moment you have downtime the

08:11 moment it gets to 11 o’clock at night

08:13 and your head hits the pillow again

08:15 that stuff’s all coming rushing back in

08:17 anyway at some point it catches up and

08:20 you still

08:21 you still have to go through the hellish

08:23 part of it

08:24 you can make it reduce it but you’re

08:26 still going to go through the tough part

08:29 but you want to make sure that you

08:32 accept that you have a problem an issue

08:35 and by the way it’s not in a sense it is

08:38 a real problem but it’s

08:39 it’s also a real problem there’s a real

08:41 opportunity

08:42 it’s a real opportunity for growth it’s

08:44 a real opportunity for

08:45 healing it’s a real opportunity for

08:47 self-care it’s a real opportunity

08:48 to build your relationship with yourself

08:50 self-love it’s a real opportunity to

08:52 show yourself

08:52 that you can deal with very difficult

08:54 things in life it’s a real opportunity

08:56 to

08:57 to build your your kind of toughness and

08:59 your resilience

09:00 and and the invincibility that comes

09:04 from knowing you can get over anything

09:05 which is going to make you really

09:06 valuable to the next person

09:08 i’m more valuable to people because of

09:09 my heartbreak there is no question about

09:11 it i am more valuable because of

09:13 heartbreak in my life

09:14 i would be less valuable in this

09:16 conversation right now if

09:18 i didn’t have heartbreak and anyone who

09:21 has been through heartbreak you may not

09:22 be out there coaching tons of people

09:24 or making videos but if you’re out if

09:26 you’ve just got a friend or a family

09:28 member or someone in your life

09:29 who comes to you for help you’re going

09:31 to be more helpful as a result of this

09:32 heartbreak it’s going to make you a

09:34 better more useful person in the world

09:35 your suffering will make you more useful

09:38 in the world so it’s only a problem to

09:41 the extent that it hurts

09:42 it’s not a problem in the sense of your

09:44 growth but

09:46 right now you have an issue but you

09:48 don’t want to wake up with six more

09:50 issues six months from now because you

09:52 didn’t take care of the other things

09:54 except that it’s gonna be there’s gonna

09:56 be a tough period

09:57 that’s okay i wanna tell people

10:00 that they can go and carry on this if

10:04 it’s something they’re going through

10:05 um you can go to moveonstrong.com

10:09 and we’ve got a free guide to really

10:12 help you

10:14 start to emotionally put yourself on

10:16 that track

10:17 so that you are starting yourself

10:20 however slowly however gently but

10:22 on an upward spiral out of

10:25 that condition to something where

10:28 you feel hey things are actually there’s

10:30 some light here i can see your way

10:32 through this and

10:33 sometimes that’s all it is it’s not it’s

10:35 not you’re gonna

10:36 reach this peak state but you’re like i

10:39 i’m gonna get through this i know a way

10:41 i can move forward

10:42 i talk a lot about going from the

10:44 athlete sorry

10:46 going from the hangover model of

10:47 breakups to the athlete

10:49 model of recovery instead of drowning

10:52 yourself in all kinds of junk and bad

10:54 stuff

10:55 you start deciding what can i train you

10:57 start thinking like

10:58 when an athlete is injured they allow

11:01 themselves to heal

11:02 but they start the process of recovery

11:05 of getting better of strengthening the

11:07 muscles they can strengthen

11:09 and asking of themselves all they can

11:11 ask of themselves

11:12 today so if you want to do that

11:15 and go check out that free guide go to

11:26 moveonstrong.com

11:39 you

