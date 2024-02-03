These 20 Songs May Make You More Productive at Work

Whether you work from home, in an office setting or somewhere else entirely, you may be looking for ways to boost productivity. The right music can help put us in a better frame of mind

20 Songs That May Boost Productivity

An analysis, conducted by TollFreeForwarding, reviewed 4,000 work-related playlists on Spotify. The analysts found that we tend to gravitate towards certain songs when we’re trying to be more productive.

The analysis found that these 10 songs were the most listened to by people while they were working:

1. Drops of Jupiter by Train

2. Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

3. Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey

4. Blinding Lights by the Weeknd

5. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

6. As It Was by Harry Styles

7. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston

8. Closer by the Chainsmokers

9. Circles by Post Malone

10. Flowers by Miley Cyrus

11. Sunflower by Post Malone

12. No Scrubs by TLC

13. Adore You by Harry Styles

14. Hey, Soul Sister by Train

15. Take on Me by a-ha!

16. Shut Up and Dance by Walk on the Moon

17. Yellow by Coldplay

18. Till I Collapse by Eminem

19. Work From Home by Fifth Harmony

20. Africa — TOTO

Creating a Playlist for Productivity

Are you interested in creating your own Spotify playlist to boost productivity? You might add any of the songs listed above if they resonate with you, but if not, that’s okay! Here are some tips on how to create a playlist to help keep you motivated throughout the work day:

Choose songs you love. Listening to familiar songs gives you a certain feeling, energy or vibe, according to the Journal of Consumer Research. And according to the British Psychology Society, favorite songs can boost performance, improve focus, and help energize you. Opt for repetitive songs. “Closer” by Chainsmokers and “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus are two repetitive song examples from the list. The analysts who conducted this study believe that repetition can help comfort us. Select upbeat songs. “Closer” by Chainsmokers and “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train are both very upbeat songs. Upbeat songs help put us in a good mood, which can give us a burst of energy to get our work done. Choose positive lyrics. Songs with uplifting or positive messages can help keep us feeling positive. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey is a good example of this. Consider songs that may motivate you even more. Songs about working — like “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony — can remind you to eliminate distractions and stay on your work grind to meet your long-term goals.

Music can be a powerful tool. It might be one of the best weapons we all have to help boost productivity and increase motivation throughout the work day. Choosing your playlist carefully can help keep you on track.

