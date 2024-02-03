These 20 Songs May Make You More Productive at Work

Whether you work from home, in an office setting or somewhere else entirely, you may be looking for ways to boost productivity. The right music can help put us in a better frame of mind
20 Songs That May Boost Productivity
An analysis, conducted by TollFreeForwarding, reviewed 4,000 work-related playlists on Spotify. The analysts found that we tend to gravitate towards certain songs when we’re trying to be more productive.
The analysis found that these 10 songs were the most listened to by people while they were working:
1. Drops of Jupiter by Train
2. Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
3. Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey
4. Blinding Lights by the Weeknd
5. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
6. As It Was by Harry Styles
7. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston
8. Closer by the Chainsmokers
9. Circles by Post Malone
10. Flowers by Miley Cyrus
11. Sunflower by Post Malone
12. No Scrubs by TLC
13. Adore You by Harry Styles
14. Hey, Soul Sister by Train
15. Take on Me by a-ha!
16. Shut Up and Dance by Walk on the Moon
17. Yellow by Coldplay
18. Till I Collapse by Eminem
19. Work From Home by Fifth Harmony
20. Africa — TOTO
Creating a Playlist for Productivity
Are you interested in creating your own Spotify playlist to boost productivity? You might add any of the songs listed above if they resonate with you, but if not, that’s okay! Here are some tips on how to create a playlist to help keep you motivated throughout the work day:
- Choose songs you love. Listening to familiar songs gives you a certain feeling, energy or vibe, according to the Journal of Consumer Research. And according to the British Psychology Society, favorite songs can boost performance, improve focus, and help energize you.
- Opt for repetitive songs. “Closer” by Chainsmokers and “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus are two repetitive song examples from the list. The analysts who conducted this study believe that repetition can help comfort us.
- Select upbeat songs. “Closer” by Chainsmokers and “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train are both very upbeat songs. Upbeat songs help put us in a good mood, which can give us a burst of energy to get our work done.
- Choose positive lyrics. Songs with uplifting or positive messages can help keep us feeling positive. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey is a good example of this.
- Consider songs that may motivate you even more. Songs about working — like “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony — can remind you to eliminate distractions and stay on your work grind to meet your long-term goals.
Music can be a powerful tool. It might be one of the best weapons we all have to help boost productivity and increase motivation throughout the work day. Choosing your playlist carefully can help keep you on track.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
***
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—–
Photo credit: Austin Distel on Unsplash