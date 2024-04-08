These 3 Interesting Psychological Facts Will Help You Be More Productive

In the middle of a busy airport lounge, I was waiting for my delayed flight in a quiet area.

That’s not the best place for a realization. However, life has a funny way of letting you know secrets in places you least expect them.

At that time, I was reading about psychology in community groups on social media. I like facts, and I found some interesting ones in that group.

#1. Blue ~ Productivity

Can you remember the last time you walked into a room and felt calm all at once? It’s likely that the room was painted blue or had blue items in it.

It’s probably not a secret that colors can change how we feel. Color has an impact on us.

But blue is especially important in psychology.

Studies have shown that blue surroundings can greatly improve one’s productivity and imagination. And it’s true for me: the color blue makes me feel calm and stable. This is beneficial for generating fresh ideas and accelerating tasks.

You know I have blue LED light strips in my room; I use them at night. It’s relaxing.

I knew about this fact. I will try to make my room blue, where I study and work. because I like to be productive.

According to a study from the University of Texas, green and blue colors in the workplace are better for productivity than red and white ones. Blue is linked to confidence, dependability, and intellectual excitement, which makes it perfect for encouraging people to work together and concentrate on their own.

The Color Affects System by color psychologist Angela Wright adds to the idea that blue stimulates the mind while calming it down, which makes it easier to focus on chores.

#2. Why to Use Beginnings and Ends?

When we think back on something, do you ever notice how the beginning or end of it is very clear in your mind? However, do you ever find that the middle portions remain unclear in your memory? There’s no chance for this.

What we remember about the beginning and end of an event is more clear to us than the middle. This is called the “serial position effect.”

This peculiar aspect of our memory function is fascinating, don’t you think? It has had big effects on us, for example, how we write stories, give speeches, and even plan our study sessions.

And you know how this can actually help us?

We can strategically put the most important information at the beginning and end of our material.

I found that in the notes subscription that I use for my medical studies. They put all the important information in the above, including a summary and important points with mnemonics at the end.

And this leaves the most lasting impression.

This can also be helpful for entertainers and anyone else who wants to leave a lasting effect on their audience.

They can use this subtle but powerful tool.

#3. No Monday or Friday For Important meetups

Have you ever asked someone to get together or meet up?

Only to be met with weak excitement or outright rejection? It could not be you, but the time.

Monday and Friday. These are the two days of the workweek, which are typically bad times to make plans.

Mondays are slow because people are still recovering from the weekends and have to deal with a lot of jobs and responsibilities.

When it comes to Fridays, people are excited about the weekend, which makes it hard for them to commit to new plans.

…

Photo credit: Haley Hydorn on Unsplash