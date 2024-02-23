These 5 Zodiac Signs Fall in Love the Fastest — Are You One of Them?

Astrology determines so much about our love lives, including how fast we fall in love. If you’re someone who falls in and out of love fast or often, it just might be because of the day you were born. Here are the five zodiac signs that fall in love the fastest.

1. Aries

Aries is the most impulsive of the zodiac signs, so it’s no surprise that they tend to fall in love very quickly.

The problem? Aries is so impulsive that they can fall out of love just as quickly as they fell in love. They typically don’t think things through and often find themselves in love with someone who they’re unlikely to have a successful relationship with — such as a new coworker or someone who they met during their travels.

This fire sign tends to fare best with people who share their same adventurous spirit. If you’re ready to get on a plane with them tomorrow, Aries just might stay in love with you forever.

2. Cancer

This water sign is by far the most emotional of the zodiac. Cancer loves to be in love, and they tend to get very attached to those who they fall for. This zodiac sign craves exclusivity and often finds themselves in long-term, committed relationships.

When — and more importantly, if — a Cancer’s relationship ends, they’ll spend the rest of their lives carrying around the memories and pain they associate with that person. But that won’t stop them from jumping right back into the dating game, because they want nothing more than to find their person.

3. Pisces

Widely regarded as the hopeless romantic of the zodiac, Pisces is the sign that’s most likely to fall in love at first sight. They love the idea of love, which can spell trouble for them at times.

Pisces has a reputation for being hot and cold in their romantic relationships. This is because they tend to keep people at a distance if they sense any type of toxicity in the relationship — and they’re no strangers to toxicity. This water sign’s accepting nature and ability to love unconditionally often makes them see the good in others, even where it might not exist.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Pisces thrives on deep connections that lead to healthy relationships. If they fall in love with the right person, they can easily stay in love forever.

4. Taurus

Taurus is one of the astrological signs that tends to fall the fallest. This earth sign is known to open up to people fast and tends to form close attachments quickly. While Taurus can be a very independent sign, they don’t fear commitment and often land themselves in a lot of long-term relationships. This sign can easily be in it for the long haul.

On the downside, Taurus are known for having generous hearts, which can make them a magnet for the wrong people if they’re not careful. It’s not uncommon for them to get taken advantage of, financially or otherwise. This earth sign also tends to get so caught up in a new romance that their friends will often stop hearing from them. When and if things fall apart in their relationships, they tend to find their lives in shambles.

5. Libra

Libra is the one sign of the zodiac that’s known to look for that fairytale romance. They tend to fall hard and fast. Many people with this astrological sign will believe they’ve fallen in love at first sight multiple times throughout their lifetime. They also tend to be one of the fastest signs to confess their love.

The problem is that Libra is often more in love with the idea of love than the person they’ve fallen in love with. They tend to move from one relationship to the next when they realize that their Prince Charming isn’t exactly what they envisioned. But Libra’s optimism allows them to never give up on the idea that their soulmate is waiting right around the corner for them. And if you’re the one who can woo them with constant attention, they could very easily fall in love with you forever.

Are you one of these zodiac signs? Do you find this to be true, or are you someone who takes forever to fall in love?

If this doesn’t resonate with you, that’s okay! Our moon and rising signs matter, too.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Devon Divine on Unsplash