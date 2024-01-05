These 8 Dating App Photos Can Help You Find More Matches, According to Researchers

Are you looking to amp up your dating app game and get more matches? If so, you might want to put more thought into the types of photos you’re choosing.

Some people might argue that you should never judge a book by its cover. But when it comes to finding dates on Tinder, Bumble, Hinge or any other dating app, your pictures matter.

What Photos Does Your Dating Profile Need?

A 2023 study conducted by The Match Lab analyzed millions of dating app profiles to determine what types of photos were most ideal. The researchers found that you can increase dating app success with these eight types of profile pictures:

1. A Headshot

A good headshot was found to be the most important photo to have on your dating app profile. The photo should feature you smiling and making eye contact with the camera.

Researchers found that having a headshot as your main profile picture could help increase chemistry with potential matches. This type of photo often meant the difference between getting dates and users swiping left (or “no”) on you.

2. A Full Body Shot

It’s essential to include at least one full body shot on your dating profile. A photo that shows exactly what you look like, from head to toe, will give your potential matches a better idea of what you look like. It will make you appear more authentic.

3. Candid Photos

The researchers found that users who included candid photos appeared more authentic than those who had staged photos. Including a photo that was snapped without you knowing it may help provide potential matches with some insight into your life.

4. A Genuine Smile

Photos featuring genuine smiles make you appear attractive and more welcoming. This is the reason candid photos can be so appealing.

Whenever you choose your dating profile photos, be sure to include ones that show you smiling a real smile. Ideally, you should be smiling at or near the camera.

5. Photos Featuring Pets

If you have a furry friend, show them off! One survey found that 60% of people were more interested in people whose dating profile photos included a dog.

Adding a photo with a pet can show that you’re responsible and lets users know that you’ll be accepting of their animals. It might even open the door to conversation about your pet or give them the idea to invite you to the local dog park!

6. Travel Photos

The researchers found that it’s ideal to include travel photos that feature historical or cultural landmarks, as well as photos with scenic sights.

And it makes sense. Including photos from your travels can let users know that you’re adventurous, outdoorsy, well-cultured, and most importantly, open to seeing the world with them!

7. Formal Wear Photos

Consider including a photo of you in formal wear. Whether it’s a photo from your cousin’s wedding or your annual Christmas party, showing yourself all dressed up can make you appear more attractive and stylish. This can also be a great way to include a full body shot in your dating profile.

8. Hobby Photos

Researchers found that photos that show off your hobbies are important, especially if you’re not a traveler. Whether it’s sports, cooking or a musical instrument, including photos of your hobbies can provide more insight as to who you are — and open up the doors to more interesting conversations!

These are just eight types of photos to include on your dating profiles. Choosing the right photos can help increase your odds of dating app success.

Photo credit: Jonathan Borba on Unsplash