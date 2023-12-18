These Are the Exact Steps I Took to Leave My Corporate Career and Successfully Start My Own Business

1. Make Connections and Network for Opportunities

The foundation of any successful business venture is networking. Your corporate experience has likely given you contacts who can provide invaluable advice, client referrals, or partnerships. Leverage your existing network and take the time to build new connections. Attend industry events, join online forums, and always appreciate the power of a coffee meeting.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Sing Your Praises to Market Your Skills

If you don’t promote yourself, who will? Develop an elevator pitch that encapsulates your skills, experience, and what you bring to the table. Use this as a guiding star for all interactions, ensuring people know your capabilities.

3. Update Your LinkedIn Profile

Your LinkedIn profile is a digital resume, and networking platform rolled into one. Update it to reflect your new career aspirations. Make your intentions clear in your summary, update your skills section, and ask for colleague endorsements or recommendations to build credibility.

4. Create a Brand and Website

Your brand is what sets you apart from competitors. Invest in professional logo design, develop a compelling tagline, and build a website as your digital storefront. This lends credibility and becomes a hub for client acquisition and information sharing.

5. Begin Taking Side Projects

Before leaving your corporate job, dip your toes into the entrepreneurial pool with side projects. These provide additional income and help you understand the intricacies of managing a project from start to finish.

6. Add a Small Support Team

You can’t do everything on your own. As projects begin to grow, consider hiring freelancers or part-time staff. This additional support will help you focus on business development rather than getting bogged down in day-to-day tasks.

7. Seek Strategic Partnerships

Partnerships can be a shortcut to success. Whether a co-marketing venture or a more intricate business agreement, partnerships can help you quickly tap into an existing customer base and provide additional resources or credibility.

8. Build a Portfolio of Work

Your portfolio serves as tangible proof of your skills. Make it diverse to showcase the range of your abilities. This will be a powerful tool when pitching to prospective clients or investors.

9. Seek Larger Contracts with Established Entities

As you build credibility, start eyeing bigger fish. More significant contracts can provide the steady income needed to leave your corporate job without looking back. They also offer a different networking opportunity, exposing you to industry leaders.

10. Keep Track of Your Business Expenses

Financial mismanagement can bring down even the most promising ventures. Use accounting software or hire a professional to keep track of expenses, profits, and taxes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

11. Have a Business Nest Egg

Financial stability is crucial when making the leap. Aim to save at least six months’ worth of living expenses and the estimated operational costs for your business. This nest egg can be your lifeline in challenging times.

12. Make Arrangements for Additional Support

Whether it’s emotional or operational support, have a backup plan. This could be a business mentor, a supportive spouse, or outsourced services that can fill in the gaps during crunch times.

13. Network More and Plant Seeds for Opportunities

Never stop networking. Even as your business grows, continue planting seeds for future opportunities. This forward-thinking approach ensures a pipeline of potential clients and revenue streams.

14. Identify or Create Additional Opportunities The business landscape is ever-changing. Keep an eye on market trends, customer needs, and technological advancements to identify or create new opportunities for growth. 15. Take the Leap When your finances allow it, it’s time to make the transition. Turn in your notice and fully devote yourself to your venture. 16. Get an Office Space if Needed Depending on your business type, a dedicated office space may be necessary. This can be a co-working space, a home office, or a rented commercial space. Make sure it aligns with your business needs and budget. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free