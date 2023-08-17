These Top 10 States Love to Dine-Out

Colorado residents top the list of states that enjoy dining out with an average of 74,795 searches per 100,000 residents each month for dining-related terms

Hawaii and Florida round out the top three with 72,127 and 71,903 average monthly searches for dining-related terms per 100,000 residents

Illinois is tenth on the list with 59,730 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents for dining-out-related terms

Dining out is often seen as something to do when celebrating an event or seeking a fast meal after a long day, that’s why a new study has investigated which states enjoy dining out the most.

Price comparison experts at PriceListo.com have compiled a list of how many times people in each state search for more than 3,500 dining-related terms, including every major fast-food chain as well as terms like “best restaurant near me” and “restaurant menu” using Google Keyword Planner.

Colorado takes first place on the list with an average monthly search volume of 74,795 per 100,000 residents. The study shows that the top three chains in Colorado are Starbucks with 109,490, McDonald’s with 100,531, and Taco Bell, with 85,333 average monthly searches. In Denver, an average meal in a restaurant can cost between $18.00 and $72.50 depending on the number of people and the restaurant’s quality, while a meal in McDonald’s costs an average of $10.00.

Hawaii is second on the list, with 72,127 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. In Honolulu, going to a restaurant can cost between $20.00 and $80.00 on average, and an average meal at McDonald's costs around $12.00. Hawaii's top three chains are McDonald's with 27,298, Starbucks with 23,145, and Taco Bell, with 18,503 average monthly searches.

Florida came shy of Hawaii in third place, racking up 71,903 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Those living in Tallahassee can spend between $14.75 and $60.00 on an average restaurant meal, while people opting for an average McDonald’s meal pay $9.25. McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A are the state’s most popular chains, with 461,390, 395,372, and 279,107 average monthly search volumes, respectively.

Nevada comes fourth on the list with 70,101 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. In Carson City, an average meal at a restaurant can cost between $35.00 and $75.00, whereas a McDonald’s meal costs around $13.50 on average, the most expensive out of the top ten states. Starbucks is the most popular chain in the state with 79,920 average monthly searches, McDonald’s is second most popular with 65,876 monthly searches, and Taco Bell is third with 48,581 average monthly searches.

Arizona lands in fifth place with an average of 67,194 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Phoenix has similar prices to the national average, with restaurant meals costing $20.00 to $70.00 and the average McDonald’s meal costing $10.00. Arizona’s top chains include Dutch Bros as the fourth most popular chain, with 89,398 average monthly searches behind Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell.

Rank State Average Monthly Search Volume Per 100k 1 Colorado 74,795 2 Hawaii 72,127 3 Florida 71,903 4 Nevada 70,101 5 Arizona 67,194 6 Georgia 65,510 7 Texas 64,255 8 North Carolina 62,721 9 Virginia 59,799 10 Illinois 59,730

Georgia is in sixth with 65,510, Texas ranks seventh with 64,255, and North Carolina is eighth with an average of 62,721 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Virginia takes ninth with 59,799, and Illinois ranks tenth with 59,730 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Among the bottom five states, prices on the upper end of the scale can vary wildly, coming in at $77.50 in Atlanta, GA, up to $91.00 in Austin, TX. McDonald’s is the most popular chain in four of the five, with Georgia’s most popular chain being Chick-fil-A, closely followed by McDonald’s.

A spokesperson from PriceListo.com said:

“As inflation and the rising cost of living continues to put a strain on individuals and families across America, dining out in a restaurant is becoming more and more of a luxury.

“Americans spend between $20 and $75 on an average restaurant meal, depending on the venue size and number of diners. Yet those interested in a quick, cheaper alternative can grab a McDonald’s meal for only $10 on average.

"The study shows that Richmond, VA, and Springfield, IL are the cheapest spots for a McDonald's meal, with diners spending an average of $8.00. Meanwhile, Austin, TX, and Raleigh, NC, can be some of the most expensive places for an average meal in a restaurant, costing between $20-$91 and $21-$87.50, respectively."

This post was previously published on pricelisto.com.

