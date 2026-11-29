By Frida Garza & Amir Khafagy, Grist

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Earlier this year, riding his e-bike through New York City’s bustling streets on a sweltering July afternoon, José Yos began to smell smoke. It wasn’t coming from a nearby burning building or a beat-up yellow cab. Instead, the smell came from hundreds of miles away in Canada. Raging wildfires in Quebec had sent a cloud of thick, smoky air toward the city, blanketing it in a strange orange haze.

It wasn’t the first time Yos, a 40-year-old from Guatemala who delivers food and groceries on apps like DoorDash, had experienced this. In 2023, Canada had its worst wildfire season on record, with around 37 million acres (15 million hectares) of land going up in flames. Wildfire smoke traveled down from Quebec to New York, polluting the air and turning the skies a deep shade of orange. This summer, though, the city was also in the middle of a heat emergency — its second in as many weeks. The temperature was projected to reach close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit that day, and the heat index — the day’s real feel temperature — was supposed to be even higher.

In response to the extreme weather double whammy, the city had sent cooling vans around the city, opened additional cooling centers and urged New Yorkers to stay home, ideally in air conditioning. But Yos was on the clock. He couldn’t afford to go home or take a real break. He had reserved his hours on Uber Eats a week in advance and was worried that if he took longer than usual to fulfill orders, his in-app rating would go down, putting him at risk of being deactivated.

Before the enactment of the city’s deactivation protection bill in January 2026, a worker could be deactivated from an app without cause and with little recourse. Now, the apps are required to give 72 hours’ notice before deactivating a worker’s account, and workers have the right for the deactivation to be investigated. Still, workers don’t want to risk going through the hassle of a deactivation if they can avoid it. Even with the new law in place, dozens of workers visit the Brooklyn offices of Worker’s Justice Project, an advocacy group for low-wage immigrant workers, every day seeking help with reopening their accounts.

Too much was at stake. So, undeterred by the smoke, Yos pulled his balaclava over his nose and mouth and kept riding.

Yos is one of tens of thousands of app-based delivery workers in New York City, many of whom say that, regardless of the extreme weather conditions outside, they have no choice but to work.

“Everything that happens with the weather affects us in two ways,” said Yos in Spanish. “First, it puts our health and safety at risk. And second, it puts our livelihoods on the line.”

Most delivery workers in New York City ride two wheels — e-bikes or e-scooters — instead of cars, allowing them to mostly avoid traffic jams and cut down on delivery times. But working outside takes a physical toll on the body. Exposure to extreme heat, for example, can lead to dehydration, dizziness, nausea, heat stroke, and heart failure; heavy rainfall can lower visibility for both car drivers and cyclists, creating dangerous conditions on the road. The delivery apps don’t take any of this into consideration, said Yos.

“They don’t care, and they don’t give us extra time to pick up and drop off orders,” said Yos. “When it’s bad outside, we can’t hurry as well, and that in turn lowers our ratings.”

Resources for deliveristas Do you work for a delivery app service in New York City? Read these guides by Documented that offer best practices for biking in dangerous conditions — from navigating icy roads to reckless drivers — and outline your legal rights and protections regardless of your immigration status.

Of the roughly 70,000 delivery workers across the five boroughs, many hail from Latin America, with a growing number being migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, all regions of the world facing the brunt of climate change. Many factors contributed to Yos’ decision to move from rural Guatemala to New York City, but part of it was that his family could no longer reliably depend on farming as a source of income due to unpredictable rainfall. In recent years, Guatemala has suffered from both droughts and flooding events, which have suppressed crop yields; researchers have linked this volatility to climate change in addition to El Niño weather patterns.

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Now in New York City, Yos struggles with different extreme weather impacts. But as members of the so-called gig economy, Yos and other delivery workers are considered self-employed freelancers and lack adequate health and safety protections on the job.

Building on the recent successes of including gig workers in the broader labor movement, Los Deliveristas Unidos, a labor union representing delivery workers, is on a mission to make city officials aware of delivery workers’ needs on the road. As this is happening, the impacts of climate change are also making their work increasingly dangerous.

“During heat waves, snowstorms, floods, and wildfire smoke events, they continue delivering essential goods — including water, medication, and groceries — to help people stay safe,” said Ligia Guallpa, executive director of the Worker’s Justice Project, which helps run Los Deliveristas Unidos. “In many ways, delivery workers serve as essential responders during emergencies,” she added.

It’s one thing to acknowledge the critical role delivery workers play in the convenience economy of major cities like New York. It’s quite another to see delivery workers as experts with firsthand knowledge of how extreme weather collides with New York City’s infrastructure. Back home in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, Yos worked from a young age growing produce with his family to make ends meet. Now, at the other extreme of the food supply chain, he’s seen how extreme weather throws another wrench into how we eat today. The challenges Yos and his cohort face, like dangerous heat during the summer, flash flooding, and slippery roads with poor visibility during storms, will ultimately impact most New Yorkers, too.

Before the proliferation of app-based delivery companies in the mid-2010s, most delivery workers in New York City were employed directly by restaurants. Customers would place their food orders by phone, and the restaurant would dispatch a delivery worker straight to their door, assuming it was within a specific delivery range. But during the pandemic, delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats exploded in popularity, with spending via food delivery apps at quick-service restaurants tripling from about $400 million in December 2019 to $1.4 billion by 2022. Third-party delivery spending nearly quadrupled at full-service restaurants over that period, from about $100 million to about $400 million.

As New Yorkers endured the lockdowns, they grew reliant on food and grocery deliveries. Working the streets while most people hunkered down inside, delivery workers Gustavo Ajche and William Medin began to see how essential they were, and began to feel unappreciated by the delivery apps that provided no healthcare or workers’ compensation. That’s when they decided to organize.

In their early days, members of Los Deliveristas Unidos focused on protecting themselves from robbery rings targeting their e-bikes, which delivery workers often call their “tools” and cost around $2,000. Soon, the labor union’s work grew deeper in scope, focusing on a different kind of theft: the companies allegedly stealing their wages.

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In 2018, the mobile delivery app industry was valued at $25.7 billion. Today, the market is worth $428.2 billion. With the expansion of the industry came a radical transformation in the city’s streetscape and labor force, which now includes some 20,000 more workers than before the pandemic. As app-based delivery companies disrupted the industry, seeing a surge in revenue, the immigrant workers who made up the backbone of the industry felt left behind.

All the while, Los Deliveristas grew into a formidable political force of nearly 15,000 active members, with reach in both City Hall and the state capital. In 2021, delivery workers won a historic, first-in-the-nation minimum wage law for app-based delivery workers. Before the law, delivery workers were paid well below the federal minimum wage rate of $5.39 per hour before tips. Now, workers often make at least $19.56 per hour before tips.

In 2021, Los Deliveristas also won the right to use restaurant bathrooms and to tip transparency. In 2024, Mayor Eric Adams, who delivery workers once considered an ally, turned on them by proposing a law that would require them to be licensed by the city. Advocates like Worker’s Justice Project feared it would open the door to greater criminalization, and the union was able to push back. It was also able to win a slew of new labor protections that took effect this year.

Still, delivery work has been classified as one of the most dangerous jobs in the city, in part because workers report they cannot take breaks or slow down during bad weather conditions. The risks to their personal safety have grown as climate change drives heavier rainfall and warmer days in the region. This summer was the wettest summer in five years, with a whopping 16.92 inches of precipitation recorded from June to August, according to the National Weather Service. Just under half — or about 40 percent — of the days in that period were wet. When it does pour, the city’s pain points become abundantly clear. Subways leak, storm drains get clogged with trash, and streets flood.

During the early days of the pandemic, Ajche said he and his fellow bikers had to search high and low for a place to take a break from the weather. He got the idea to convert unused newsstands throughout the city into rest areas.

Later in 2020, the idea became closer to a reality. On October 13, 2020, Senator Chuck Schumer biked through the empty streets of Manhattan alongside Ajche, who pitched him the idea. Schumer and Adams threw their weight behind the idea two years later, in 2022, announcing $1 million in city and federal funding for the project.

“Part of our goal is how the city of New York can bring in deliveristas as part of the conversation on city planning or emergency response,” said Guallpa.

By the time Adams’ term was up in 2025, the newsstand-to-delivery-worker-hub conversion had yet to begin. Upon taking office this year, Mayor Zohran Mamdani made it a goal to open the first deliverista hub within his first 100 days. Design and engineering teams got to work, condensing a process that would normally take two years into a couple of months. In April, the first delivery-worker hub officially opened, with much fanfare. But the results of the shortened construction timeline were obvious: The hub didn’t have electricity on opening day. Plans for a second hub in the Upper West Side also stalled after fierce community pushback.

Due to workers’ organizing efforts, the apps have taken steps to make delivery work safer. Although Uber Eats did not wish to comment for this story, they did point to their partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association in developing a bike safety checklist for delivery workers, which provides tips on key safety issues such as helmet protection, following traffic laws, and staying visible. Uber Eats also now provides workers with safety gear like helmets and yellow safety vests. Uber is required by city law to provide safety equipment and educational materials to delivery workers.

GrubHub also declined to comment for this story, instead referring to its website for information regarding its worker safety policies.

Samantha Ramirez, Policy Communications Manager at DoorDash, says that the company has taken steps to protect its delivery workers from extreme weather by developing a Severe Weather Protocol. DoorDash closely monitors weather changes and issues proactive warnings and safety guidance to workers, merchants, and customers. In extreme weather conditions, the company will even temporarily suspend all operations if needed.

“We also send reminders to Dashers on how to stay safe in cases where it’s hotter or colder outside than normal, or if there’s exceptionally bad air quality,” Ramirez said in a statement. “We encourage anyone experiencing severe weather conditions to follow guidance from local authorities, take the right precautions, and prioritize their safety.”

Despite the mixed results, Guallpa and Los Deliveristas Unidos want the city to include the delivery workforce in its climate adaptation plans.

“We need policies that reflect the realities delivery workers face, including safe working conditions, hazard pay, and meaningful protections that allow them to prioritize their health and safety without risking their livelihoods,” she said. “Delivery workers must have a seat at the table as our cities prepare for and respond to the climate crisis.”

In response to a request for comment, Deputy Press Secretary for the Mayor’s Office Jeremy Edwards said, “Mayor Mamdani knows that delivery workers keep this city running,” and that City Hall knows “that these workers have no choice but to brave the elements.” He added that the administration is committed to protecting all New Yorkers — including delivery workers — from extreme weather, and would keep working with Worker’s Justice Project to do so.

One of the ways that Guallpa hopes the city can improve conditions for delivery workers is by holding the apps accountable for worker safety. Earlier this month, New York City Council Member Harvey Epstein introduced a bill that would force the delivery apps to provide workers with bathroom access, rest stops, e-bike charging stations, and bike storage facilities.

“I support delivery workers’ right to make deliveries in our neighborhood, and delivery app platforms must be held accountable for the hazardous working conditions that impact both deliveristas and our neighborhoods,” said Epstein in a statement.

Both in their home countries and in New York City, climate change has quietly shaped the lives of workers like José Yos. But whether or not they should be classified as climate migrants is a complicated question. According to Erica Bower, who leads research on climate displacement at the international NGO Human Rights Watch, in order to be considered a climate migrant, individuals must have relocated as a direct response to environmental factors like a natural disaster — and those factors must have been made more likely or more intense because of climate change. But it’s often difficult to prove climate change is a driver of a particular extreme weather event — and it’s also tricky to pinpoint any one individual’s reasons for leaving home. As a result, Bower argues that the terms “climate migrant” and “climate refugee” should be used sparingly. Workers like Yos are more accurately described as labor migrants, Bower and others say, because they left their homes in search of better economic opportunities.

Migrants themselves may not even bring up climate volatility or natural disasters when asked about their reasons for leaving. There are likely many reasons for this: Researchers have hypothesized that environmental factors may reasonably be less front-of-mind as an immediate threat for someone seeking to escape poverty. But in an age of global warming, even migrants who are primarily searching for better economic conditions can have all sorts of stories regarding how a shifting climate uprooted their quality of life back home. Whether or not they share those accounts when asked about their reasons for moving often depends on how the question is phrased, said Lawrence Huang, a researcher focused on climate change and migration at the Migration Policy Institute.

For example, when the Mixed Migration Centre, a research hub under the Danish Refugee Council, asked West and Central African migrants to list the reasons why they moved away, fewer than 5 percent across regions and genders “spontaneously” mentioned environmental factors. But when prompted to think specifically about the role that natural disasters and other environmental challenges played in their journeys, respondents’ stories changed.

Roughly 30 to 40 percent then said environmental risks were related to the economic drivers of their migration. On average, another 14 percent said environmental factors directly impacted their living conditions at home, and 12 percent said environmental factors made them see how making a living there would be difficult in the long run.

Rather than standing alone as a motivation for migration, extreme weather conditions act as a “stress multiplier,” authors of the Mixed Migration Centre briefing paper wrote.

Speaking to delivery workers in New York City sheds light on how rising temperatures and other climate impacts add to the pressure to leave home.

Growing up in Nepal, Hari Sharan Tripathi worked on his family farm in Pokhara, tending orange trees. The groves had long been a steady source of income, but that changed when they started to yield less and less fruit.

“Those orange trees used to be grown by my grandfather and great-grandfather,” Tripathi said in Nepali. “We used to make money from selling those oranges, and our neighbors as well.”

Rising global temperatures are partly to blame.

As a child, Tripathi would stare at the snow-capped peak of Mount Machhapuchhre reflected in the clear waters of Phewa Lake. But before leaving his hometown, he looked back at the reflection once more.

“The snow started receding, and you could hardly see snow on the bases of mountains,” Tripathi, now 35, said. “Then there used to be some days where you couldn’t see snow in the mountains at all.”

Nepal is ranked fourth among the most vulnerable countries to the effects of global warming. In August, when thousands died and went missing because of catastrophic flash floods, scientists pointed to the glacier melt on mountains like Mount Machhapuchhre as a contributing factor. And climate impacts like unpredictable rainfall, which contribute to declines in agricultural productivity, have helped fuel an outward migration of people like Tripathi seeking better economic opportunities.

In the Big Apple, Tripathi, who is a member of another delivery worker advocacy organization called Justice for App Workers, continues to struggle with the effects of global climate change. With the city’s weather becoming more volatile due to climate change, as a delivery worker for Uber Eats, he routinely battles all manner of extreme weather, including heavy rainfall and flash flooding made worse by climate change. He’s also struggled to adapt to New York City’s cold winters, and particularly had issues on the road with snow and ice.

“I have fallen off my bike multiple times during snowy weather,” he said. “I didn’t know a bike could skid off the road because of black ice. I didn’t know anything about black ice.”

The city makes an effort to reach all New Yorkers with critical communication about extreme cold weather, sending alerts about snow, ice, and changing weather conditions in 14 languages, including English, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, and Bengali. And this month, City Hall announced it would spend $25 million on upgrading its emergency weather protocol for freezing overnight temperatures known as Code Blue. The city’s Department of Transportation has also spent $2 million on new small snow-clearing equipment to help keep bike lanes clear of snow and ice.

The question of whether workers like Tripathi and Yos count as climate migrants carries with it real-life ramifications. For example, in recent years, New York City Council members have proposed creating a climate migration services coordinator, or someone who helps the city both identify climate-displaced newcomers and connect them with social services. These bills haven’t gone anywhere, but they’re an example of how the city could do outreach to vulnerable populations on a warming planet.

Meanwhile, for the migrant delivery workers already here, the rain has become a particular problem.

Being a coastal city, New York is exposed to many types of flooding — but climate change has increased the risk of pluvial flooding, where rainfall exceeds what an area’s sewer or drainage system can handle. That can happen due to cloudbursts — large downpours of rain that start and stop abruptly, in a relatively short amount of time — and can result in flash flooding at the street level.

Earlier this year, City Hall and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection invested $108 million in upgrading the city’s sewer system — specifically catch basins, or the street-level storm drains that lead to the sewers. Making sure that rainwater can flow freely through the streets and into the sewer network — and not start to pool around a clogged catch basin — would greatly improve street safety, said Yos.

But heavy rainfall still presents other risks to cyclists on the road, such as low visibility.

Saliou Ndiaye, a 26-year-old Senegalese delivery worker, has also had to contend with the weather. In 2022, while making a delivery, Ndiaye was hit by a car during a rainstorm because the driver was unable to see him, he said.

“I tried to avoid it. I did everything I could, but he hit me,” he said. “I flew in the air and was rolling.”

He broke his leg and was unable to work for nearly a year until he recovered. “I was scared, you know,” he said. “When you see your leg broken, it’s scary. You freak out.”

Ndiaye said the weather also shaped his life in Thiès, Senegal’s third-largest city, his hometown. Senegal’s rainy season typically lasts between May and September, but with climate change affecting the seasonal pattern, storms are increasingly occurring during the dry season. Flooding in particular has gotten worse. The country’s most severe flood ever occurred in 2024, leaving thousands homeless.

“It’s worse because every time it rains, the whole day is raining, and there will be floods,” said Ndiaye. “You know, people’s homes are filled with water.”

Mansour Thioye, a 37-year-old Senegalese delivery worker, said in his hometown of Kaolack, flooding has become a routine part of life.

“When it’s raining, it’s very bad to live there,” said Thioye, who returns home regularly. He noted that sometimes families will take shelter in schools for months because of flood damage to their homes. “They use the classrooms to live because they don’t have anywhere to go.”

Thioye said that in New York, where he has now lived for 15 years and raised his family of four children, rain has also been a force to contend with as a delivery worker.

“When it’s raining, it’s so bad,” he said. “The drivers here, they don’t pay attention to when their car door is open, and we can crash into the door. That’s happened to me two times.”

How cities and states in the U.S. adapt to climate change — and prepare for any influx of climate migrants — is playing out in real time. Last year, Illinois passed a first-of-its-kind climate migration law, which was meant to kick off the creation of a task force that would study how incoming climate migrants might test the state’s infrastructure. But a year later, only one seat on the task force had been filled. (A second person was appointed to the task force after Grist reached out for comment earlier this year.)

It’s obvious that there is much that local and state governments around the country can do to anticipate what a warmer future might bring, even in terms of population changes. In New York City and elsewhere, elected officials could learn from listening directly to migrants themselves about what their needs are. Ask just about any delivery worker, and they’ll tell you the connection between the weather and their job is obvious: The worse the weather, the more people order food and groceries to their door.

This article originally appeared in Grist at https://grist.org/food-and-agriculture/they-migrated-to-new-york-for-work-now-theyre-fighting-to-climate-proof-it/.

Grist is a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to reporting on climate change.

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This Story Was Originally Published by Grist.

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