Lucy came to me in a dream last night.

I was out in the park, not far from home. It was nearly dusk and the last remnants of sunlight hung low over the distant mountains. The grackles were chirping their usual shrill tones high above me in the trees as I lowered the brim of my hat to block the sunlight, even though its waning warmth felt good on this old man’s whiskered face.

In the athletic fields nearby I heard children’s laughter, the commands of soccer coaches and their sharp whistles, and parents shouting lively encouragements.

Then, behind me, I heard it.

The panting, the rattle of dog tags against a collar, and the sounds of paws bounding across the hard sand of the park’s volleyball courts. I spun around on the wooden bench, and there she was. Her tongue flapped in the wind like some lunatic. Her eyes fastened on mine as she raced closer, so very close, and I stood slightly bent, my arms outstretched, with the words coming effortlessly and lovingly, “Come here, girl!”

I bent lower, anticipating her leap into my arms. Anxious to hold her, to feel her licking my face, with the unconditional love that some dogs gift us.

But when she leaped, and I reached out, she dissolved in mid-air. My beloved Lucy, whose loyal companionship got me through the death of my wife Susan years ago, was lost to me again.

And then I woke up.

I didn’t want that for Lucy

Lucy died three years ago last Sunday.

She was old and tired and not eating anymore. I’d pet her gently and she’d try to wag her tail. But then she’d look at me, and something in her eyes spoke the sad message, “I’m tired, Dad. I hurt. My time is approaching.”

I remember holding her and breaking down.

She was all I had left. Susan was gone. We had no children. My brother died fifteen years ago. Nearly all my friends were gone now, too. Even the city I used to work for was foreign to me now.

Whenever I called their finance department with pension questions, the young people there didn’t know me. We shared no history, like in the old days when I knew all the staff in city hall. Now I was just some old ghost who worked for the city in the early days. They were mostly polite, but deftly dismissive in the way newer generations sometimes brush aside those of us hovering between this world and the next.

Lucy’s last day almost destroyed me.

I called Doug. He’d been our veterinarian through three dogs and two cats. Sure, he said, he’d come to the house. That way Lucy would be less afraid. Animals always know when they’re at the vet’s office. They tremble in our arms, and a part of us trembles, too.

I didn’t want that for Lucy.

I gave her some bacon, but she only sniffed it and lay back down. Doug was gentle and kind and Lucy barely felt the needle, and then what life was left inside her unspooled until she was limp and still in her dog bed. I balled like a child and Doug put his hand on my left shoulder and said, “I’ll give you two some time. Just come outside to my truck when you think you’re done. I’m sorry, Lucy was a special dog.”

I curled up on the floor next to Lucy and held her still body close.

I must have fallen asleep. Doug gently rubbed my back and said, “Hey there, looks like you fell asleep. It’s been about an hour. Why don’t you let me take her now? I’ll take good care of her.”

I apologized and said okay.

Doug is a good man.

I know why we try to keep the dead alive

When you live alone and everyone you love is gone, the house can get so quiet that it plays games with your sanity.

Not to mention the ghosts. Maybe that’s the wrong word. They’re more like memories that briefly materialize in the house. A shadow by the bathroom door, and you call out, “Hey there, Lucy, is that you?”

But there’s nothing there.

Sometimes I hear Susan picking up books I leave on the floor and putting them back on the shelves in our home library. I make my way to the library and call out, “Let me take care of that, honey,” but as soon as I enter the room, it is empty and so very quiet.

Except for the ticking of the little clock Susan and I bought during a trip to Costa Rica. So I collapse into my leather reading chair and listen to the clock.

Tick, tick, tick.

The diminishing hours of my life.

I spy on the shelf a copy of Joan Didion’s masterful book on grief, “The Year of Magical Thinking.” I reach for it, and then open to a random page and read the following:

I know why we try to keep the dead alive: we try to keep them alive in order to keep them with us. I also know that if we are to live ourselves there comes a point at which we must relinquish the dead, let them go, keep them dead.

I remembered reading Didion’s book years ago before aging and loss had come into my life. Back then I told Susan how impressed I was with Didion’s poignant reflections. But the content of the book was somewhat abstract. Like seeing a tragedy on the evening news. Those poor people, you think.

It’s only when loss alights on your shoulder that you begin to understand, and the sad book you read in the past suddenly resonates on a much deeper level.

Do not go gentle into that good night

My health declined after Susan died.

I started to get short of breath taking Lucy for walks in the park. My neighbors, Will and Wend, saw me leaning against a tree one afternoon.

“Are you okay?” Will asked.

“I’m not sure. A bit winded,” I whispered.

Will took my pulse. He’s a general practitioner. I could tell by the look on his face that life was going to get harder.

Will said to his wife, “Honey, why don’t you get the car. I think he ought to get checked out. We can keep Lucy with us if you like,” he said.

They drove me to the ER.

Turns out I inherited my father’s lousy heart health. I was immediately admitted. There was an angiogram and tests, and then a young cardiologist told me that my heart valves were plugged up. She said, “I’d like to get you in for surgery as soon as possible. I think you might need several stents, or possibly bypass surgery.”

For some reason, an old Dylan Thomas poem came to me.

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

The thing is, I disagreed with Dylan Thomas. I had zero interest in fighting. In fact, “that good night” sounded kind of pleasant. A place where I could finally reunite with Susan. But then I thought of Lucy, and how I could never abandon such a sweet and loving dog.

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The stent surgery was a success, and it wasn’t long before I was discharged from the hospital.

Will and Wend picked me up, and they brought Lucy with them. That dog was so happy to see me. Her tail was wagging like crazy, and she nearly knocked me over as I got into the car.

Wend chuckled and said, “Careful, Lucy, you don’t want the old guy to bust a stent!” And we all laughed.

I thanked Will and Wend many times. They told me how happy they were to help.

When you’re old, there’s nothing like having kind and thoughtful neighbors.

They tell me the stents are holding

The day after I had Doug put Lucy to sleep, I felt an impenetrable darkness descend all around me.

I’ve clocked a few depressions in my life, but for the most part, I’ve been an upbeat kind of guy. My intellectual side has always consulted the wisdom of good literature, and before long I could dig my way out of the gloomy fog and funk.

But it was different now.

I was alone. I’d look at the phone and realize there was no one to call. Everyone I have loved evaporated into the ether of eternity. I tried to escape into my books and literature, but loneliness and despair had their hooks in me deep.

Will and Wend came by occasionally, including a thoughtful visit right before the Christmas holiday. They rang the doorbell, and when I answered they handed me a tin of shortbread cookies.

I invited them in.

Wend asked how I was feeling, and I told her, “They tell me the stents are holding.”

“Well, that’s a good thing. Your color looks good. Have you gotten out much, to the park? Some walks would do you good,” Wend said.

“Well, I prefer to stay indoors and reflect on my decrepitude. You know, the stiff back. The wobbly knees,” I said.

“That’s silly. Say, are you busy at the moment? There’s something we’d like to show you. It won’t take long,” Will said.

“Well, I don’t know,” I said.

“Oh, please come with us,” Wend said, and something in her sweet smile wore me down and I agreed. I grabbed my coat and hat, and they helped me into their car.

It was a short drive, and honestly, after feeling sorry for myself for so long, it felt good to get out. As Will drove he said, “You remember our daughter, Allison?”

“Of course, how is she?” I said.

“She’s doing great. She has one more year at the University and then she gets her degree in English literature. She wants to pursue a graduate degree and at some point teach.”

“That’s wonderful,” I said.

Will pulled the car into the local park. Will and Wend helped me out of the car. The sun was shining and the air was fresh.

“Please tell me we’re not going to play soccer or volleyball,” I said.

“Oh no, not today. But maybe next weekend,” Wend said with a giggle. And they led me down the pathway, across the lawns, to a small grove of trees.

“Okay, we’re here. We have two early Christmas presents for you. The first one is on the other side of this tree, at the base,” Will said.

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I walked around the tree and looked down.

“Oh no, there’s dirt covering it! Just a second,” Wend said, as she bent down and brushed away the soil covering the stone plaque. I stared at the plaque, and read the inscription aloud, “To remember Lucy, blessed being in this park. Your friends Will and Wend.”

And I wept.

Uncertainty is the refuge of hope

Will and Wend led me to a bench adjacent to the beautiful memorial plaque they placed there for my beloved dog Lucy.

“We know how much the two of you loved to come here, and we thought maybe a lovely memorial plaque for Lucy would encourage you to enjoy the park more,” Wend said.

“Oh my, you two are wonderful people. I don’t know what to say,” I said. “It’s such a lovely gift. I can’t thank you enough.”

“Well, that’s part one of your early Christmas gift,” Will said.

“This is all the gift I need. I can come here and enjoy the plaque and remember all the times Lucy and I used to walk around the park,” I said.

“We were hoping you’d do a little more than just sit here,” Wend said. “We thought maybe you could come here to remember Lucy, and then maybe stroll around the rest of the park.”

“Stroll around the rest of the park?” I said.

“Honey, you can come out now,” Will called out in the direction of some shrubs just beyond the trees. Confused at first, I then saw a pretty young woman emerge from the bushes. It was Will and Wend’s daughter, Allison.

She was carrying a small dog in her arms.

“You remember our daughter, Allison,” Will said.

“Of course I do, hello Allison, it’s nice to see you again. Who’s your friend?”

“Hi,” Allison said. “Great to see you too. I’m so sorry about Lucy, I know how much you loved her. This here is Bella. She’s ten years old and used to live with an elderly woman in town, but the woman passed away.”

“Allison volunteers at the animal shelter,” Wend said.

“I see. And you’ve adopted Bella?” I said.

“Well, Bella is your second Christmas gift. Dad and Mom thought you could use a new friend at home, and to accompany you to the park when you come and visit Lucy’s memorial,” Allison said with the kind of chipper smile that always seems brighter in the young and hopeful.

“Well, this is so very thoughtful and kind. But I don’t know. I guess I’m just a little uncertain about having another dog at my age,” I said.

“That’s silly. According to the Swiss philosopher and poet Henri Frédéric Amiel, ‘Uncertainty is the refuge of hope,’” Allison said.

“You’re familiar with Henri Frédéric Amiel? I thought young people today spent all their time on TikTok and YouTube,” I said with a chuckle.

“Remember, Allison is getting her degree in English literature,” Wend said.

“Yeah, and I was thinking that if you took Bella, I could come visit and help her get settled at your place. We could talk about books. Dad tells me you have an incredible library,” Allison said.

“And what happens to poor Bella if I drop dead?” I said.

“Oh don’t be morbid. Bella will improve your health. Dogs are great at that. You know, with all those walks and doggy licks. And if for any reason you need us to babysit Bella, we’d be happy to,” Will said.

Allison placed Bella in my lap, and the little dog looked up at me with the sweetest eyes. Eyes that searched mine, sensing that empty place in my heart longing for connection and companionship.

Hope is tomorrow’s veneer

It’s been three years since the day I took Bella home with me.

Allison was true to her word. She visited often and always brought dog biscuits for Bella before we sat down to discuss literature. I’d been a reader all my life, and yet Allison knew nearly as much about classic books as I did.

But the biggest lesson I learned was that hope is often found in unexpected places.

Hope is found in the kindness of good neighbors. It’s found in the eyes of a little dog, searching for companionship and love.

Hope is tomorrow’s veneer over today’s disappointment. —Evan Esar

Hope is found in the warmth of fond memories.

Everyone we’ve ever loved and lost wants us to find hope again. It doesn’t matter if we’re jousting with depression. Or if our hearts are full of stents and we’re battling decrepitude.

We must not go gentle into that good night.

We must honor those we loved and lost by living on. By taking our dogs to the park. By sitting on benches and visiting memorials. By looking after our neighbors and even strangers in need.

The doctors tell me my stents are still holding. Decrepitude nips at my back, but I’m faster. Bella and I may be old, but we’ve still got a lot of living left in us.

And sometimes, when the sun is falling in the park, and Bella and I have paid our respects to Lucy’s memorial, I hear Susan’s voice. It’s soft and gentle, whispering, “I love you.”

I look over my shoulder, and swear I see Susan and Lucy beneath the shade of the trees. Bella looks back too, and barks happily. Susan waves to me, smiling, and Lucy’s tail is wagging.

And I know that everything will be alright.

Before you go

John Patrick Weiss writes stories and essays about life, often illustrated with his black and white photography. Visit JohnPatrickWeiss.com.

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This post was previously published on Medium.com.