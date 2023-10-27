Things I Want to Tell My Anxious, Depressed Best Friend

Most women I know have had arranged marriages. The count was almost 100% in my mother’s generation, but now many millennials are choosing love marriages over arranged ones.

And they have their reasons.

But I don’t think there’s anything wrong with arranged marriages if you do it correctly. You can talk to the guy for a few months and decide if you want to spend your life with them instead of deciding in a meeting, but not everyone has this choice.

My friend didn’t.

She met a guy once and had to say yes or no to marriage. He seemed good enough, so she said yes, and the families started planning their engagement.

2 months later, she was engaged. During this time she met him a few times, but still, the guy seemed good enough. She had a few doubts about his family but she thought that the husband matters more than the family so she ignored the toxic family members for this guy she barely knew.

It sounds weird but this is the reality of every other girl in India.

And after the engagement, things got worse. His family started making various demands (dowry) and the boy started favoring his family (which was maybe bound to happen).

So, after a month, she broke the engagement. And she has been devastated ever since.

For a guy who’s not worth a minute of her thoughts. And these are the things I would say to her if I met her today.

…

You’re not the one at fault

Ever since we were kids, we were sold this idea of perfect life by movies and our own families. We thought by the time we were 28 we would be happily married with a kid or two, with a fabulous career and a caring husband.

But things rarely turn out the way we think.

We’re told we can have it all, but can we?

The men are still the same as they were 50–60 years ago, except for a few who do something around the house. Daughters-in-law are still treated as sh*t by their in-laws (which is a bullet you dodged honestly).

And it’s so easy to compare our lives to someone else’s but if we go down that road, you’re living someone else’s dream life. I agree they don’t know about your toxic family, but we don’t know what other people’s lives hold. All we see is what they let on.

The broken engagement doesn’t define you. They didn’t demand more money because there’s something wrong with you. There’s everything wrong with them.

So, stop wasting your time on this man.

…

And look how far you’ve come

In the 10 years I’ve known you, you’ve gone through the horrible phase of your parents getting divorced. You’ve had sleepless nights because of your drunk, stupid, toxic brother.

You managed to fight your anxiety and depression and you built a career for yourself even though you had to live with these people every day.

You went through all this and still manage to laugh every day. You are funny, and kind and see the best in people (which sometimes they take advantage of). You are beautiful, sweet, and daring. You just don’t know it yet.

You managed to achieve so much while taking care of every single person in your family who doesn’t deserve someone like you.

And that guy and his family lost a gem. You lost nothing.

You got your life back. You were saved from a toxic life and it’s something I am grateful for.

I know you’re hurting because of it and I wish you had found someone good enough for you, but I am grateful you’re not marrying into this sh*tty family.

…

So babe, chill

You’ll get your white picket fence and a loving husband. You’ll get what you have wanted in your life. It’ll just take some time.

In the meantime, your life will not and should not stay still.

Move on.

Use this time to do things you’ve always wanted to do.

Move out and say goodbye to your toxic family.

Travel the world and make memories.

Read and maybe build a home library so I can come to you when I desperately need something to read.

Make friends (but be careful)

Pay attention to your mental and physical health so you can heal and live the life you’re supposed to live.

And dream big babe. You deserve everything and more.

—

***

—–

Photo credit: Omar Lopez on Unsplash