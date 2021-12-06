Things No One Tells You After You End a Long-Term Relationship

The last year has been a year long struggle of trying to save my relationship, getting back on my feet, learning how to love myself and so many other things that I didn’t know were coming.

People come out of nowhere wondering what happened.

I got so many DM’s, Facebook messages, texts — all wondering what happened. An endless thread of what happened’s, I’m so sorry’s, and I heard he…

For the first two months, I had to gather myself while trying to tell people to mind their own and try to live, work and breathe, all in the same mind-set of I just lost everything I know.

If You Were Living Together, Your Finances Take A Huge Hit

We had lived together for 5 years and for the last 5 years split our bills 60/40. I didn’t have to worry about the large bills and made sure all of the utilities, groceries, and home were taken care of. Meanwhile, he took care of things like rent, car insurance, health insurance and fixes around the house.

It wouldn’t be so bad if I hadn’t taken a job that made less because he had made me reliant on him — he knew he had made me reliant on him. When we got together and for years after I was the breadwinner. He didn’t like that, so it changed dramatically when I had the choice between two jobs. He encouraged me to take the lower paying one because it was close to no commute and directly in my field. The other was an hour commute both ways and twice the pay. I would have made significantly more than him.

You Forget How To Cook For One

Anything you do in the kitchen will leave you with leftovers. Including your grocery shopping. Food starts to go bad quicker and you find yourself spending way too much on deli meat and sandwich bread that you don’t eat to begin with.

I would find myself finding buying smoked turkey and provolone cheese with potato bread… and those aren’t things I eat, so I would throw them away about two weeks later when the mold set in.

It took me 4 months to change that habit. 4 months.

You Have To Get All Of Your Own Accounts

Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, HBO, Pandora and about a dozen more were all shared accounts. I realized when I went to watch Insecure, I logged into HBO without hesitation and saw “Welcome, ex’s last name.”

Although I continued to use his account, I eventually stopped and made my own. Leaving me with so many other accounts to re-make and I realized I never did this and it’s been 10 months.

Your Home Items Double

Because of the home you built together, you have so much more stuff than one small moving truck like before. You accumulate things like extra comforters, suitcase sets from traveling as a couple, wall art that you bought together and don’t want to get rid of but can’t seem to put up because you picked it out but he bought it…

You go through things for months trying to figure out whose is whose and what is what and half the time you’re met with “You keep it.”

All in all, I’m here to say — it all works out and eventually things settle to how they should be. But it’s tough. Real tough.

