Think of a Better Life as a System

Nature is not random or spontaneous.

It’s a series of systems working in a specific order, according to specific scientific laws. Everything in nature follows a pattern.

The cycle of rain, snow and sunshine are systems.

The human life cycle is a complex system made up of smaller systems working together to keep you alive: respiratory, digestive, immune, nervous, cardiovascular, skeletal system, etc.

There are 11 major organ systems in your body — and they work together harmoniously to keep you alive.

Natural systems evolve — for better or worse.

Since the inception of human life, we have created and continue to design systems to make life easier and better.

On a higher level, systems streamline human political, social, religious, economic and technological progress.

Everything around is built like a system: it’s different in every institution or country, but it works to some extent.

What if you think of a better life like a system of habits designed to bring out the best in you? A good personal system can free brain energy for essential things that don’t require structure.

You can build a system for almost any area of your life: work, personal growth, social life, and health.

My writing system allows me to do my best work before 12 noon.

Human energy isn’t endless, so I do my essential tasks first thing in the morning when my brain is fully active. Everything else is done after midday.

I have a system for investing (automatic contributions to a few index funds).

I have also designed a system for managing my health (exercise routines that doesn’t require a lot of thinking).

My system for intellectual growth is still evolving (a set of reading habits, a collection of great books and newsletters that answer specific life questions).

I review the tiny details of the processes every quarter to make sure they are helping me make real progress. When I come across better information, I revise the system accordingly to accelerate progress.

Figuring out good habits, routines, rituals on the fly to build a better life is exhausting and takes a lot of time and brain energy.

Instead of thinking on the fly, build a system that can function without you — a routine that helps you take action without thinking twice about it.

A valuable system for any area of your life takes the significant stress away from getting things done: figuring out the details.

“Habits are really nothing more than systems. They are systems that we created, sometimes subconsciously, to react in specific ways to specific stimuli,” argues Scott Miker.

If high performers can train to demand the best versions of themselves, we can design, create and iterate systems to achieve our goals or build a better life. A good system can help you live your best life intentionally.

When you write down a goal, you gain direction. When you design a system, you make progress

For every goal (WHAT) you want to achieve, think of a series of habits and routines (the HOW) that can help you accomplish it: the system for making progress.

Schedule the tiny details and steps you need to take every day or week. Commit to that process, focus on making progress ( no matter how small), revise the system when necessary and repeat for as long as possible.

Commitment to the process is the tricky part. If you can make it past the first 30 days, you will lay a solid foundation for accomplishing great things.

Systems reduce the number of decisions you make every day. They get you to take action without wasting time.

A good and reliable system will make your life easier and make you more efficient and effective at what you do. It’s the best way to use brainpower at the right time and for the right tasks.

Life systems are personal. Your goals are unique to you. Your set of repeatable processes will be different from mine. How you design any system for life is up to you. But systems work for almost everyone.

“Goals can provide direction and even push you forward in the short-term, but eventually a well-designed system will always win,” says James Clear.

Every successful life is full of systems — starting today, design a system for spending or investing your limited time, learning something new, getting your best work done, and staying healthy. A better life depends on it.

