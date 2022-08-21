Get Daily Email
Think You're Too Manly for Therapy? Let Us Introduce You to Wilderness Therapy

Think You’re Too Manly for Therapy? Let Us Introduce You to Wilderness Therapy

If just the idea of sitting in a therapist’s and spilling your emotions makes you shudder – don’t think this is your only therapy option!

by

 

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

If just the idea of sitting in a therapist’s and spilling your emotions makes you shudder – don’t think this is your only therapy option! While there’s nothing unmanly about going to therapy, traditional therapy isn’t for everyone. At The Good Men Project, we’ve talked before about how powerful spending time in nature can be for our mental health. But it can be made even more powerful when you have a therapist by your side in the adventure. Working with a therapist out in nature is known as wilderness therapy.Here’s what you should know about wilderness therapy before deciding whether this option is the right fit for you:

What Is Wilderness Therapy?

Wilderness therapy combines spending time in the great outdoors with therapy sessions. Wilderness therapy takes the same principles as other types of therapy sessions and implements them in the wilderness. This may include discussing what’s currently going on in your life, developing coping strategies, and increasing your own self-worth. There are wilderness therapy providers that do group therapy as well as therapists that do individual sessions.

What’s The History Of Wilderness Therapy?

Outward Bound was one of the first wilderness therapy programs. German educator Kurt Hahn created the program in the 1960s and it quickly became successful. In 1999, the Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Research Cooperative (OBHRC) was founded. This cooperative studies and evaluates wilderness therapy programs to ensure they are properly studied and effective. The mission of OBHRC is to develop best practices for wilderness therapy, with effective treatments and evidence based research.

What Does A Wilderness Therapy Session Look Like?

Wilderness therapy doesn’t mean your therapist will just be moving the couch outside for your therapy session. Wilderness therapy really is quite a bit different than traditional therapy. Rather than going in once a week for a therapy session, wilderness sessions are usually a full few months of outdoor adventure! Over the course of the program they’ll be outdoor activities to participate in that require you to push yourself emotionally and physically. You’ll also likely have relationship building activities if you enroll in group wilderness therapy. Throughout the program, you’ll also regularly meet with a therapist.

What Can Wilderness Therapy Help Me With?

Wilderness therapy can be helpful for a variety of mental health conditions. In fact, there are specific wilderness therapy programs for specific issues. For example, if you search wilderness therapy programs online you will find options specifically for overcoming trauma, combatting depression, and working through substance disorders. Wilderness therapy can also be helpful for those who don’t have a diagnosed mental health condition. For example, some programs are specifically targeted at people facing low-self esteem or involved reckless behavior.

Is Wilderness Therapy For Everyone?

Many wilderness therapy programs are specifically tailored to young adults and children. However, there are also wilderness therapy programs available for adults, families, and couples. This doesn’t mean wilderness therapy is the right fit for everyone, though. It’s important to be honest with yourself about whether wilderness therapy would be an experience you would truly find helpful and enjoyable. Just as traditional therapy isn’t for everyone— wilderness therapy isn’t the right choice for everyone either!

How Do I Learn More About Wilderness Therapy?

If you are interested in learning more about wilderness therapy, discussing options with an online therapist is a great place to start! They will be able to help you find programs, discuss if wilderness therapy is the best option for you, and discuss next steps forward.  You can set up an appointment with an online therapist and learn more about your therapy options in a matter of minutes on BetterHelp.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest e-counseling platform.

