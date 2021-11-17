This Dad Says the Praise O’Meter Is the Product of the Decade!

How do I know if I’m being a good father? That’s a question that takes a lot of my mental space. So much so that I can’t keep baseball scores in my head anymore. The 1985 World Series? I’m ashamed to admit that I have no idea who played and what the score was.

That’s why I have invented the brand-new Praise O’Meter. It’s guaranteed to let me know if I’m a good dad or not. Just put this handy little device on my belt and go grocery shopping with the kids. The more my score goes up, the better I’m doing.

I invented the Praise O’Meter because I came across an article where a mother was so proud of her husband. He got up in the morning and took the kids for the whole day. Seriously, like, the entire day? He even put them to bed. And as the kids were 3 and 1, that’s quite the accomplishment. But what made it even better was that this was the very first time he had spent the whole day with his kids without her.

Now, admittingly, I was a bit taken aback by this. But then I read the comments on the parenting site. Praise upon praise was heaped upon him. So many comments of how he’s a good father, husband, and all-around good dude. It was then I decided that maybe I had no idea what required praise as a father or not. I mean, I thought it was really sad that the dad had never taken care of his kids by himself. That he had abandoned so much of his parenting responsibility that this was an act of heroic proportions.

But not only that, there were so many comments just absolute gushing about how great of a man he is and how much he will appreciate the mom now. So perhaps I was wrong to judge this man, and apparently the scores of fathers like this. I mean, it’s odd because I actually don’t know any dads like this. And if I did, I would probably ask “Dude, what the hell is wrong with you?” So, I took a step back and realized that every relationship is different.

Therefore, I invented the Praise O’Meter.

If I get up with my kids in the morning, I get two stars and the Praise O’Meter connects to my bank account and pays my gas bill. If I make them breakfast, I earn reward points that I can redeem for a tool. And if I take them to the mecca that is the grocery store without my wife, The Praise O’Meter allows me to lose 10 pounds.

But wait, it does more! It automatically calls my wife and the police to ask permission for me to take the kids out of the house. It’s that kind of innovative technology that I really love about the Praise O’Meter. If I don’t have permission, my car automatically locks, and I have to wait for a nanny to show up and put me in time-out.

Now, if that was all the Praise O’Meter did, I would be a pretty happy dad. It’s really nice when someone is watching over my shoulder when I care for my kids. But the makers of the device took it one step further. It identifies maternal gatekeeping and keeps an accurate record of what I’m allowed, and not allowed to do.

I had no idea maternal gatekeeping was a thing. But from my reading, it’s all over the place. Wives that would never leave their precious little snot bombs alone with dad.

The Praise O’Meter makes this easy as well. As a mother, the Praise O’Meter will connect to GPS and ping you anytime good old dad does something that is not on the pre-approved list. Mall Playground? Ping! Mom gets notified, she approves the event, and Dad gets two slaps on the back by a random stranger. Mommy and Me class? Ping, Ping! Mom approves the event and Dad’s gets a statue downtown. The Praise O’Meter does it all.

However, there are some drawbacks, at least for me. I’m no longer allowed to build catapults with my kids. Or take them across an 88-year-old wooden suspension bridge in the minivan. All of those activities are now banned. Which is unfortunate, because it’s pretty much my entire thing. Maybe if I get enough reward points, I can take my kids to lunch at a restaurant of my choice? I’ll have to contact the makers of the Praise O’Meter to find out.

I just did, and I said no. And I have to have mom’s approval the next time I want to give them a bath.

I write books on how to be a good father. I give advice and interview hundreds of dads to get their best tips, tricks, and hacks. But I never asked anyone if they have mom’s approval to care for their children. In fact, I make it a point in my books to say you never have to ask permission. You are dad and dad is as much a parent as anyone else. But after looking at my Praise O’Meter, maybe I was wrong? I didn’t realize I was holding fathers to such high standards such as “Take care of your kids, you d*ck.”

I interviewed a dad in New York. His kid is grown and a functioning adult. The dad told me that what he likes best now is how personal his relationship is with his son. How the conversations flow easily and that his son feels so comfortable with it that he often comes to him for relationship advice or to just fill him in on his life. He attributes this to all the time he spent with his son while he was growing up.

As a stay-at-home dad, I always thought that every moment I spent with my kids was worthwhile and important. That it would have lasting benefits as we all grew older. It doesn’t seem odd to me at all actually. It seems normal, and instinctual. These are my kids. Of course, I want to spend time with them.

Yes, the conversation around fatherhood bothers me a lot. I hate that dads are treated like idiots and that some moms hoard those bonding moments, even unconsciously. And I hate when dads let that happen. But with the new Praise O’Meter, maybe we can all do a better job (but only if I get a planet named after me for putting my kids to bed.)

