This Gesture Almost Guarantees Women Will Date ‘Out of Their League’

Ever seen a woman with an absolute stud and wondered how she blagged that?

It’s usually because she understands this…

A man’s reality

Most men understand that they’re supposed to make the first move. It’s just they’re terrified to do so.

I’m not just talking about weak men.

This is also the case with handsome guys, successful guys and men who are confident in familiar environments.

Most of them are terrified to approach women they don’t know.

Some women might tell themselves: “If he’s not brave enough to approach me, that’s not the type of man I want.”

And I understand that attitude. Feminine women want strong masculine men.

But we now live in a reality where these women will only end up being approached by 1% of guys. The cockiest ‘players’ who have already slept with half the city.

Meanwhile, some of the city’s most eligible bachelors are lonely and frustrated.

How to win the man of your dreams

These men will make a move when they find the right moment. The moment where it’s easy enough for them to do something.

The problem is: most women aren’t good at creating those moments.

When you’re out at the bar with your gay best friend, most guys won’t approach you.

When you’re inside the dance circle with your glamorous gal pals, most guys won’t approach you.

When you’re sat at the cafe with a resting b*tch face, most guys won’t approach you.

But what if you can create an opening? Sustained eye contact, a smile, a step away from your intimidating friends? This won’t make you look ‘easy’, but it can persuade good men to find the courage to shoot their shot with you.

These men are too shy to be ‘players’, but they’d often make amazing boyfriends given half the chance.

The jacket move

Latin women are more forward than most. But I need to share a story that happened to my handsome friend in Rio De Janeiro.

We were at the bar — when a local woman approached us and asked him to hold her jacket. This allowed her both hands to deliver drinks to her friends.

More crucially, it gave an innocent reason to start a conversation with him. She returned for her jacket and asked how his night was going. The rest is history. They’re now traveling the world together.

This is an innocent move that any woman could pull off without looking too easy. But it could change your love life forever.

Men are tired of carrying relationships

We live in a world where men have to approach women, ask for their contact details, ask them on a date, organise the date, initiate the first kiss, initiate sex, initiate everything.

Most of them don’t enjoy this responsibility.

If you can help to move the courtship forwards even 5% faster, he’ll be so thrilled to date you.

You’ll be a breath of fresh air — and he’ll be excited to pursue you over the ‘princess’ types who expect men to do everything.

Online dating doesn’t count

Women are already making it easy for the men they like in online dating.

The problem is: they do it for the most physically attractive men who’ll try to sleep with every woman regardless.

They jump in the Uber straight to these guys’ houses and wonder why they’re not taken seriously. Or they waste their time on dates with pretty boys who turn out to be weak or boring.

That’s not what I’m advocating for here.

You shouldn’t be easy to seduce. But if you make yourself easy to meet, you open the doors to a new breed of man. Great men who’ll respect you and treat you properly.

Give these men a chance to win you over — and you’ll often be pleasantly surprised.

This is how women tie down men who are ‘out of their league’ — and it only takes the tiniest amount of effort.

