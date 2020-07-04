This Is How Matt Damon Maintained His Marriage for 15 Years

Certainly, long-lasting relationships are hard to come by in Hollywood. Every now and then scandals, divorces, and lawsuits occur. Yet, Matt Damon managed to be among the very few Hollywood actors who are successful both professionally and personally. So, what is the secret sauce behind his marriage?

. . .

To get a clear picture of Matt and Lucianna Barroso’s marriage, perhaps it is worth knowing how they met in the first place.

The couple first met in Miami while The Martian star was shooting the comedy Stuck on You. The crew members wanted to go out and accidentally dragged the prominent figure to the bar where his “soulmate” as he likes to call her was working as a bartender. “I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally,” he said. “Eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would’ve crossed if that didn’t happen. If all those things didn’t happen.”

Damon dated a few Hollywood stars before. But all these relationships didn’t make it to the next stage. Certainly, there was more to it than a charmer that the Jason Bourne actor overlooked his fellow Hollywood actresses and went down the aisle with a Hollywood outsider.

. . .

The Argentine-born realized that he was the perfect match when he welcomed her as a divorced mum of a 4-years-old girl and treated the latter as though it was from his own flesh and blood. Years later, they were blessed with 3 more girls, increasing the bonds between family members.

According to Vogue, when asked about a Hollywood successful marriage, Lucy said she had “no idea! I just know I think we both feel, really, really lucky to have met each other so we don’t take that for granted. It’s life and marriage, so there’s ups and downs you know, but overall it’s easy and it’s fun. And he’s such a good dad.”

One the other hand, Damon has a different answer. “We have a two-week rule,” he told People. “We don’t allow ourselves to be apart.” That’s how he urges himself to stay committed to his family.

Fitting family into his busy schedule resulted in a mutual growing respect between the couple. Matt thus doesn’t need to concoct an excuse for his absence each time he comes home.“We really don’t need those big dramatic moments running home with flowers shirtless,” he jokes.

The 49-years old star managed to fulfill his duties as a dad, a husband, and a rising actor, which really left no excuses for Lucy but to be the perfect spouse to him. At their 10th wedding anniversary, Damon told E! News, “She’s hung in there with me for 10 years, so she deserves a medal or something.” That’s how Matt extends gratitude to his beloved wife for her unfading commitment.

. . .

Another point worth mentioning is that Damon, unlike most of Hollywood stars, didn’t marry under the umbrella of the red carpet spotlight and constantly followed by the paparazzi.

In most cases, problems happen amidst celebs households as a result of each one of the parties trying to enforce their own rules over the other. these repetitive arguments between the couples heighten the likelihood of a looming divorce.

At the end of the day, many who have what seems to be almost everything — money, beauty, and fame — end up with nothing — no happy life, no family to look after them. So what all this status for?

. . .

Moral, everyone aspires for a happy life. So free yourself from the chains of social class, and embark on the journey of finding your soulmate. One thing for sure, they do exist. And they are worth the hassle!

—

