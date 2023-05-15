this is the precious thing at the heart of your creative work

My little dog, in his deepest slumber, tends to twitch and growl. He lives a quiet life of leisurely walks, back rubs, and tasty dog biscuits. So I don’t know what possibly frightens him in his dreams.

The other night he was snoozing on my lap, unperturbed by the iPad I set against him. But then his dreams came, and my iPad was bouncing and shaking. With each woof and twitch, I found it harder to read.

Reading and comprehension require a calm landscape devoid of distractions and interruptions. Similarly, to achieve our best creative work in life, we need freedom. Freedom from disruptions, unwanted influences, and imperfect conditions.

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about art and creativity. Specifically, about how we can arrive at our best work. The kind of work that reflects our deepest, most soulful expression.

The answer lays partly in our past. Namely, our childhood.

Live as only you can

When I was a little boy, I loved to draw birds. I often rendered them with layers of sketchy lines, cross-hatched in a way that created a scratchy depth and density. Many of the lines protruded beyond the outline of my bird sketch, which appealed to me in an abstract way.

My well-meaning elementary school teacher, Mrs. Kossin, often suggested I “clean up” the scratchy lines so that they lay within the drawing. “Try to keep your shading within the form,” she’d say. As I erased the excess lines, I also seemed to erase the joy I had for the drawing. It no longer reflected how I saw the bird.

Mrs. Kossin meant well, but she unwittingly laid the first brick in the foundation of a creative prison. It’s a prison we all confront, sooner or later. And the cement that holds the prison bricks together is conformity.

Imagination surrenders to intellect

There is often a right and wrong way to do things, and rules certainly help maintain order in life. But when it comes to art and creativity, rules mustn’t overshadow our creative freedom. Unfortunately, well-meaning teachers and even parents sometimes instill order in children’s lives at the expense of their creative freedom.

The late art critic Carleton Noyes, in his book The Gate of Appreciation: Studies in the Relation of Art to Life, wrote about the innate artfulness that we all have in childhood:

The child is the first artist. Out of the material around him he creates a world of his own. The prototypes of the forms which he devises exist in life, but it is the thing which he himself makes that interests him, not its original in nature. His play is his expression.

Unfortunately, we tend to lose our childhood artistic instincts as we age. As Carleton Noyes notes:

Imagination surrenders to the intellect; emotion gives place to knowledge. Gradually the material world shuts in about us until it becomes for us a hard, inert thing, and no longer a living, changing presence, instinct with infinite possibilities of experience and feeling.

And so our childhood instincts succumb to conventionality and conformity. We stop coloring outside the lines. No more red skies and blue trees.

We fall in line with societal expectations. We copy others who are deemed successful or popular. This is why there’s so much derivative artwork and writing out there. People emulate their heroes instead of tapping into their childhood creative hearts.

And then there’s the world of commerce and social media, which mucks up the artistic waters even more.

When I first began blogging and writing online, I expressed myself freely. I had nothing to sell, nor was I thinking much about gaining followers. I wrote for the joy of it.

Even when I was invited to write a weekly column for a fine art blog, I crafted stories and essays that appealed to my writerly orientation. I knew nothing of copywriting, keywords, and SEO tricks. I wrote from the heart.

Readers of the fine art blog responded positively, and I collected those early pieces into my first book, “An Artful Life: Inspirational Stories and Essays for the Artist in Everyone.”

But then along came social media and with it my fragile artist’s desire to “grow a following.” I started to pay attention to all those gurus telling us how to gain more followers.

I hired an expert to teach me copywriting. I took a blogging workshop. I started writing for “content farms” to try and get paid for my articles and stories. And I did make some decent money.

But there’s always a cost.

I become a liar

Increasingly, I’m discovering artists and writers who gave up on the capricious algorithms and analytics game. Creators who realized their pursuit of popularity and likes had come at the expense of their creative freedom and artistic happiness.

Yes, income matters, but not at the expense of our artistic and creative authenticity. Who wants to look back on one’s body of creative work and realize it was all a lie? Created for a few bucks and the popular mood of the moment, but not for the test of time.

When money enters in, -then, for a price, I become a liar, -and a good one I can be whether with pencil or subtle lighting or viewpoint. I hate it all, but (with it) so do I support not only my family, but my own work. — Edward Weston

There is one thing that should always stand at the heart of our creative work, and that’s vision. Not money, popularity, social media likes, and all the other lies that blur our artistic authenticity and vision.

As children, we have vision. We create what our heads and hearts see, not for the market or what others will approve of. The best artists, writers, musicians, and creatives know this. The rest are busy chasing likes and conformity.

One creative who has stayed true to his childhood creative heart is the black and white fine art photographer Cole Thompson. At the early age of 14, Thompson fell in love with the black and white photography of photographers like Edward Weston, Wynn Bullock, and Ansel Adams.

When I create an image, I am not trying to document what I‘m seeing with my eyes, but rather show you what I’m seeing in my head. Creating a great image has little to do with your eyes and everything to do with your Vision. — Cole Thompson

In one of his newsletters, Thompson wrote about the dangers of conformity and creating for others:

We got the message: conform and be accepted, conform to earn praise, conform and you will be happy! We were quick learners and so we began to conform, and the more we conformed, the more our Vision receded. The more we sought to please others, the less we sought to please ourselves…until one day our Vision disappeared. And not only did we lose our Vision, we forgot that we had ever once had one.

If we are to be happy with our creative efforts, we need to embrace our vision and learn to let go. According to Thompson:

Let go of caring what others thought. Let go of conforming. Let go of following the rules. Let go of worry if others would like my work. Let go of trying to win competitions. Let go of getting likes. Let go of photographing ‘the right way.’ Let go of trying to please others. Let go of others’ expectations. Let go of my fear of criticism. Let go of everything.

I’ve been trying to do this more in my creative work. It has been exciting and liberating, but also difficult.

Difficult because the algorithms and social media masses seem to favor clickbait, garish color, and cat videos more than soulful writing and monochromatic artwork and photography. It’s hard to see one’s reach online decline, but the joy of creating authentic work keeps me from becoming a creative liar.

The burden of authenticity

How about your creative vision? How is it holding up? Are you listening to your unique, creative instincts, or have you fallen victim to the approval and opinion of others?

There’s no judgment here. Income and approval are strong incentives. In the past, I created work to gain the attention and favor of others. I fell under the spell of social media analytics and the false conclusion that “likes” equate to quality and value (sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t).

The more we conform, the more our vision evaporates.

Perhaps this is the burden of authenticity. We accept that our income and popularity might wane in pursuit of our deepest expression.

But sometimes the best art takes time to find its audience. The English poet John Keats and the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh never knew the fame and accolades that their creative work eventually brought. Thank goodness they stayed true to their creative vision.

Vision is what’s left when you remove all of your fears and insecurities, when you stop complying and conforming, when you ignore what others are doing and you pursue what you love. — Cole Thompson

The precious thing at the heart of your creative work is your personal vision. Betray it for short-term gain or ephemeral social media likes, and you’ll never find true joy in your art.

Stay true to the child artist within you. The one who always made you smile, laugh, and express the beautiful vision that only you can share with the world.

