Home / Featured Content / This Is What Great Relationships Are Made of [Video]

This Is What Great Relationships Are Made of [Video]

The idea of "romance" isn't some mysterious elusive quality - it's a skill we can (and should) All learn to cultivate in our relationships. Here's how to do it...

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

The idea of “romance” isn’t some mysterious elusive quality – it’s a skill we can (and should) all learn to cultivate in our relationships. Here’s how to do it…

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:03
i think of romance as more of something
00:06
this doesn’t sound romantic as i say it
00:09
but you can almost think of it as a
00:10
habit
00:11
that you can cultivate like not
00:14
something you just
00:15
are like you are just born this
00:17
chivalrous night
00:19
and i think this with a lot of traits
00:21
really
00:22
like flirtation or romance do you think
00:25
they’re
00:26
they’re just kind of practices we can
00:28
learn
00:29
yeah well yeah it’s just romance is
00:32
really
00:33
good it’s listening isn’t it it’s
00:36
listening
00:37
to what people like
00:40
or want to experience or or
00:44
enjoy in life and then creating a world
00:47
where they get more of that
00:50
and romance is just going out of your
00:52
way to to create a moment or an
00:54
experience
00:55
for someone you know the reason why in
00:58
that last video
00:59
the first one and this was jameson’s
01:01
suggestion i should say
01:02
was surprise dessert delivery and the
01:05
reason i said
01:06
hey don’t just do that on like a friday
01:09
night like do it
01:10
on a night where they wouldn’t normally
01:11
expect something like that do it on a
01:13
monday night where you’re both cooked
01:15
you’re tired from work and then dessert
01:18
shows up at the door because you
01:20
post mates uber east door dashed
01:24
seamless what’s the english one
01:28
deliveroo deliveroo you know you
01:31
you did that you got it delivered to the
01:33
door and
01:34
it’s a moment you’re creating a moment
01:37
so much of life is about creating a
01:39
moment
01:41
always ask yourself like what could make
01:43
this a moment
01:44
because we don’t remember the we’re not
01:47
remembering at the average hour in the
01:49
day
01:49
i mean honestly ask most people what
01:51
they did last weekend they can’t tell
01:54
you very quickly
01:56
they’re like oh i mean i’m not sure so
01:58
and that doesn’t mean you have to live
01:59
your life trying to create moments every
02:01
hour
02:02
but ask yourself like have i created a
02:05
moment with someone this week whether
02:07
it’s a partner a family member a friend
02:09
just make a moment because those are the
02:11
things you actually remember you don’t
02:12
remember the majority of every day
02:15
and romance to me is good listening
02:18
because the kind of moments you create
02:19
for someone
02:21
are born out of listening to the kinds
02:23
of things they really love
02:24
or the things that they want to
02:25
experience more of and
02:29
it’s making a decision a conscious
02:31
decision
02:33
that i’m going to create more moments
02:35
that part
02:36
isn’t always spontaneous spontaneity is
02:40
born out of a decision
02:41
to create more moments it looks
02:44
spontaneous to the other person but
02:45
you’ve consciously decided
02:47
i’m going to create more moments for us
02:49
yeah it makes me think of that study
02:52
that
02:52
that came out a while ago that talked
02:54
about
02:55
how so many great relationships were a
02:58
result of
02:59
frequency of positive to negative
03:02
interactions and that you could great
03:04
relationships had some frequency of
03:06
something like
03:07
five or six positive interactions to
03:09
every one
03:10
negative one like complaining or a
03:13
disagreement and
03:15
you know you can almost boil it down to
03:18
it’s not how we think of things it’s
03:19
almost like
03:21
you know we there are there are peak
03:23
moments that get a lot of attention in
03:24
life the big success
03:26
the big win the time you got the job
03:30
the romantic trip but a relationship has
03:33
a lot of moments and a lot of time in it
03:36
and it is almost really really you want
03:39
the chart to have these
03:40
constant little spikes throughout you
03:43
know throughout the day
03:45
throughout the weeks and that kind of
03:46
builds the
03:48
connection the feeling of affection and
03:50
kind of keeps it
03:51
constant i agree i feel like most people
03:55
in some
03:56
cases they go like let it trail off and
03:59
off and off and down and then hope for a
04:01
massive spike with some big gesture
04:03
at some point you can’t rely on the
04:05
spikes
04:06
because it may not be enough to overcome
04:09
whatever damage you do the rest of the
04:11
time or
04:12
whatever however the relationship slowly
04:15
meanders into mediocrity
04:19
for the rest of the year and then you
04:21
think you’re going to suddenly dwarf
04:22
that by some grandiose moment
04:24
but it’s not i don’t see it like that
04:27
great relationships are an accumulation
04:29
of little efforts
04:31
over time and the more you do it the
04:34
more you don’t have to do the big grant
04:36
you the big grand things are a nice
04:37
bonus but you don’t have to do them
04:38
because your partner or your friend or
04:40
your
04:41
lover or whatever it is of is aware of
04:44
what a lovely
04:45
kind considerate interesting person you
04:48
are the rest of the time
04:50
it’s the same as going to the gym you
04:52
know it’s like how you think you’re
04:53
like are we going to get a great body
04:55
because one day we do a really hard gym
04:57
session
04:58
no it’s just every day do the reps do
05:01
the reps in your relationship
05:03
why is it that that is seen as a weird
05:06
thing like anything to do with practice
05:08
in your love life
05:10
instantly has a connotation of that’s
05:12
something weird that’s
05:14
too optimizing that’s too analytical but
05:18
but people don’t think about that about
05:19
nearly anything else i’ll tell you why
05:22
steve
05:24
none of us like to think that we
05:27
are on the receiving end of an
05:30
insincere and manipulative act
05:34
that someone is doing something
05:38
simply to get a result from us
05:41
not from a place of sincerity that they
05:44
are in some way
05:45
programming our emotions or clinically
05:48
designing our relationship with them
05:51
it doesn’t fit the fairy tale view of
05:54
things are just amazing between
05:55
us and it also makes us question
05:59
someone’s motives but if your motives
06:02
are just to make something great and the
06:04
reason that you’re pouring attention
06:06
into a relationship into how i please my
06:09
partner
06:10
into how i can be a more attractive
06:11
person if the reason is because you want
06:14
to be your best for someone
06:15
that’s about as romantic as it gets
06:18
there’s nothing insincere about that
06:20
and when it comes to the word
06:21
manipulation tell me what’s not
06:23
manipulation
06:26
right now i know how to use my voice
06:29
in a way to create energy in a room for
06:32
14 years i’ve been public speaking so
06:34
i know if at some point i want to change
06:37
the energy of my public speaking to
06:39
create an energy in the room
06:41
i can do that is that a manipulation of
06:43
course it is
06:45
doesn’t mean it’s insincere it just
06:47
means it’s
06:48
it’s an understanding of how human
06:50
dynamics work of how energy in a room
06:52
works
06:53
when someone puts on makeup before a
06:55
date because they want to look their
06:56
best is that manipulation
06:58
when we get good at telling a story
07:01
because we’ve told
07:02
it many times and now the next time we
07:03
tell it we’re really good at telling it
07:04
because we’ve told it a couple of times
07:06
is that manipulation
07:08
everything’s whatever you want to call
07:10
it it’s all
07:11
it’s all improvement in the way we come
07:14
across in the way we communicate
07:16
in the way we do things so i get you
07:18
know i get where people are coming from
07:20
when they’re worried
07:21
about the loss of sincerity when you
07:23
practice certain ways of being
07:25
but if your intentions are good then why
07:27
are you worried
07:29
my intentions are always good when i’m
07:31
coaching people
07:32
when i’m on stage and my intention is to
07:35
give as
07:36
much knowledge as possible to the crowd
07:38
that day and to make sure
07:39
they go away having had an incr both a
07:42
an incredible time they were entertained
07:44
and b go away with a wealth of knowledge
07:47
wisdom
07:47
inside tools that they can use in their
07:49
life
07:51
the motive is all positive
07:55
so what’s someone going to say ah you
07:57
know i wish you i wish you hadn’t
07:59
learned how to be an entertaining public
08:01
speaker because i feel manipulated
08:04
no the intention is to give you a great
08:06
time and great knowledge
08:08
the fact that i’ve become good at public
08:10
speaking over time
08:11
is only a good thing i remember once
08:14
when i released that
08:15
guide talking about what i perceived to
08:18
be your secrets to communication
08:20
there were some people who emailed in to
08:23
say
08:24
oh it seems weird to me now knowing that
08:26
matt
08:28
did all these things to learn these
08:30
skills of being
08:31
charismatic on stage i was like do you
08:33
know how hard it is to speak on stage
08:35
well
08:36
oh and be really compelling on camera do
08:39
you know how much effort that takes
08:41
i’m just really annoyed that this wasn’t
08:44
the one speech matt had given in his
08:46
lifetime
08:48
and it and it wasn’t gold on its own
08:50
it’s like go and watch matt’s first
08:52
youtube videos he’s
08:54
thankfully better now than he was then
08:57
all right no i don’t even think they’re
08:59
bad let me say that
09:01
you still will but i’d say i’m saying if
09:04
you hadn’t moved anywhere in 10 years
09:05
that would be more perplexing
09:08
i just people people are funny i listen
09:10
i actually truly understand both sides
09:12
of the coin
09:13
none of us want to be on the receiving
09:15
end of someone we feel like is using a
09:17
tactic on us
09:18
right but that’s just in all it is is
09:21
intention
09:22
that’s all it is it’s all intention
09:25
and if your intentions are good and you
09:28
get
09:28
better with at your people skills over
09:31
time
09:32
then there’s nothing wrong with that
09:34
it’s just about being more effective
09:36
if your intentions are bad that’s on you
09:39
yeah
09:40
i put down three just on this subject of
09:42
romance i put down three things
09:44
you know if i thought like three things
09:46
that make you more romantic in general
09:48
and i think it’s like
09:49
uninhibited is one like being being
09:53
more willing to wear your heart on your
09:54
sleeve and and say the thing you’re
09:57
feeling and like the moment you know
09:59
make the moment like you say you’re
10:00
feeling something in the moment like
10:02
put it out there and say it take take
10:04
the risk
10:05
i think second is like paying attention
10:08
like you say a lot of your examples
10:10
um are about just being really
10:13
not just a good listener but then doing
10:15
a bit of action based on that that shows
10:17
that extra level
10:19
of i listened and i’ve got you something
10:22
really cool i’ve done something
10:23
thoughtful
10:24
and then the third is um like yeah
10:27
spontaneous spontaneous giving like
10:30
unexpected
10:30
moments and not just waiting for the
10:44
occasion
10:46
[Music]
10:53
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

