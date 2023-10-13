This Is What Happens When You Trust a Machine Designed to Say What You Want to Hear…

Avianca passenger Roberto Mata’s knee was injured by a blow from the food trolley. He then sought damages through an attorney, Steven A. Schwartz of Levidow, Levidow & Oberman, and when Avianca asked the judge to dismiss the case, that attorney came forward with a ten-page brief citing a half-dozen relevant cases in which similar claims had been upheld, along with a thoughtful discussion of the negative impact of favoring the airline in the dispute.

But when Avianca’s lawyers got to work on the lawsuit, they were surprised to find that none of the cases Mata’s lawyer cited in his brief existed, and asked the judge for clarification, who in turn could not locate them either. What had happened? Very simple: Steven A. Schwartz, a veteran lawyer, had asked ChatGPT for help, and ChatGPT replied with a seemingly well-argued claim… which relied on half a dozen cases that the algorithm had invented.

In fact, it not only made them up, but its answers looked completely plausible, and was even able to deal with probing questions about them, assuring him throughout that they were real cases. The attorney, without further verification, sent his brief to the judge. The judge admitted this was an unprecedented situation: a legal filing replete with false court decisions, with false arguments and false citations, and ordered a hearing for June 8 to discuss possible sanctions.

In the subsequent cross-filing, the lawyer has fully acknowledged his error, apologized and provided screenshots from ChatGPT that showed the quotes and explained that he was unaware of the possibility that the algorithm would behave in such a way, which most likely will not free him from sanctions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ve talked about this before: a generative algorithm is an advanced version of an autocomplete, but based on the data it has been trained with and the patterns and patterns it has deduced from them. ChatGPT is not, in any case, a case law database, that was developed by IBM years ago, called Ross, and never sold as a lawyer, but as a paralegal, dedicated to reviewing case law. Ross was “hired” by a number of law firms because it performed the complex searches of relevant cases very well… but it was not a generative algorithm: it was simply a well-resourced search engine.

If you think that a generative algorithm is going to behave like a search engine, you have a problem: you have forgotten the meaning of the term “generative”. ChatGPT and other similar generative algorithms are not designed to tell you the truth, but to tell you what you want to hear, or in this case, read. And all this is laid out in the terms and conditions.

Legal documents, particularly those related to jurisprudence, are never generated: they are quoted and that’s it. This is clearly one of the first things that strikes you about ChatGPT: you can ask it about yourself, your company or whoever you want: the answer seems to be systematically made to please. Why is that? Quite simply, because that’s what you’re looking for: it combines what it can deduce from a bunch of information that was provided in its training to answer a question in such a way that whoever asked it will be satisfied with the answer.

The Mata vs. Avianca case should serve as a warning for all those who grant generative algorithms properties they do not have, and a reminder to anybody who claims they are “intelligent”: there is no intelligence in recombining data to produce a well-written and apparently correct answer. There are statistics, correlations, probabilistic calculations and, in general, more or less inspired deductions based on patterns found in the data. ChatGPT is not a lawyer, much less a psychologist or a writer, although its answers can, in many cases, save you work or provide you with ideas and thoughts. It is what it is, period. In short, if you expect a generative algorithm to be something other than what it is, your most likely result will be a bunch of potentially expensive problems.

—

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

***