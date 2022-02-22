This Is What Happens When Your Cheating Husband Screws Around With the Wrong Crowd

My mom ran her fingers through the coarse beard in her hands, staring down at the head in her lap and mumbling to its feline corpse. “Catlady” pounced on the awkward reunion before I could cut in to revive my mom’s sanity.

“$650, but for you, I do $500.”

The egregious price transcended her thick Russian accent, jolting my mom out of her furry daydream as she handed the doll back. Catlady rejected the gesture, refusing the corpse’s return.

“It’s one of a kind. A collectible. $450.”

I didn’t tell her we’d seen her store before, back in Corona del Mar (CDM). Or that this dead cat is the first creature my mom fell for since her separation. None of that mattered — instead, it was the magic word: “Collectible.”

That word launched my mom into a vivid reenactment of the Beanie Baby dilemma that saw my dad obliviously donate her entire “7-figure” stash of collectibles to Goodwill, scrapping her secret financial escape plan.

Normally, I’d drag her away from another overpriced hoarders’ trap. However, if $450’s the price to pry into Catlady’s husband’s affairs, I guess it’s a bargain.

Sharks don’t swim in the kitty pool — or do they?

“So, your husband’s a fighter?”

I nodded up towards the now-black screen that had projected his bloody victory minutes prior.

“When it pays.”

She handed back the dead cat in a box, walked us to the door, and let herself out, too, flipping the faded paper sign from “Come In!” to “Back Soon!”. Perfect timing for an impromptu Laguna Beach threesome…or at least to recoup my $450 in intel:

The fighter on the screen isn’t just her husband — he’s a fraudulent “influencer” who owes tens of millions for unresolved scams.

Just last year his public brand imploded when an embarrassingly low turnout to a local event revealed his followers were mostly…fake.

And he’d promised sponsors that event would net $150M. Not even close.

We hugged the path beside Heisler park’s rainbow of multi-colored cactuses and neon blossoms to my parked car, as she divulged the real shockers:

Her husband had hired a shady, unlicensed, cash-only architect (sound familiar?) who’d botched the $10M project that was supposed to result in their dream home. Catlady believes he was coerced by a woman he was sleeping with…but that’s just her suspicion.

The architect — and his family of similarly shady builders and contractors — ran off with his money (and his imported materials), leaving him with an unfinished house across three unbuildable, unsellable lots. Oh, and since he paid cash, he has no recourse or receipts.

What’s worse? In his cash-strapped desperation, he’d accepted an offer from Catlady’s family, who apparently deal in hard-money loans — with stiff interest rates and rough justice consequences for default.

Now? He’s fled the country to try to recoup the money fighting, as well as dabbling in a range of online businesses (including the digital drill sergeant one that’s penetrated my dad’s finances).

As Catlady relayed each of her husband’s breaches of trust, the law, and their marital vows, I couldn’t help but reflect on my own decomposing marriage. The difference? She was brave enough to cut the cord and get out. And it sounds like she’s doing it with a vengeance…

My mom carefully laid her dead cat in the back of the car, gifting me (and Catlady) one sliver of privacy atop the North Laguna cliff.

Once out of earshot, a hushed murmur burst from my throat:

“You have a good divorce lawyer?”

Without cocking an eyebrow or missing a beat, Catlady countered my ask:

“The best.”

I discreetly forced my phone into her hands, open to “Create New Contact”. And she did.

Don’t bring a gun to a dogfight

Rather than battle the forklift illegally blocking the Marigold alley (and the main access route to my mom’s CDM duplex), I swerved back onto the PCH (Pacific Coast Highway), as the dead cat skidded across the backseat. We parked along Seaview, then scurried up towards the infamous lot where a circle of spandex-clad women posed with backs arched and derrieres up.

The lot isn’t infamous for the suggestive yoga performances it hosts, nor for the dog brunches, bible studies, or the doggie nutrition class that brought us here today. Instead, it’s because the $6M oceanview lot’s owners staunchly refuse to sell — or build or rent or landscape.

Considering their home is a tiny shack at the back of the property, they’re taunting developers with 3,000 square feet of flat, desirable land they refuse to touch. It’s the biggest financial “F U” to interested buyers, who continue to offer double the market value for the chance at one of the last remaining oceanview lots in CDM. They’re also (lesser) known for the rotating collection of inflammatory political signs that pepper their overgrown brush, reminding everyone who’s “right” around here.

Spotting my mom, the lot’s host and queen of the CDM gossip circle (“Mrs. Right”) waved us into her gate, past the signs warning trespassers “this property is protected by the second amendment”, as well as “a crazy woman with dogs and automatic weapons”.

Within minutes of our arrival, a blood-curdling howl detonated from the street, commanding two dozen surgically elevated eyebrows towards the Goldenrod Footbridge’s earsplitting commotion. The erratic whimpers swelled, as the unruly canine bolted towards the yard — likely bewitched by the dog nutrition class’s sample products.

Speaking of “bewitched”…

“It’s you! She’s the witch I was talking about!”

My horrified mom and I watched as Rufus — my parents’ “split-custody” dog — hauled Star towards the property’s gate, my dad jogging behind. Mrs. Right pointed a trembling finger her way, like choreography to her anti-Star tirade.

Now my mom’s affinity for Mrs. Right makes a bit more sense: My mom may not share her political zealotry, but if the woman hates Star as much as she does, that’s probably instant BFF status in her book. However, Mrs. Right’s qualms with Star have little to do with her sexual proclivities (and their intrusion on my parents’ already deteriorating marriage).

“My daughter’s seen it all over socials! You been bringing in hoodlums, parkin’ up both sides of the flower streets, and spreading your crystal witchcraft…”

Star’s rebuttal was drowned out by Rufus’s incessant cries, but we — me, my mom, the neighbors, and every passerby — could hear Mrs. Right loud and clear.

“…and probably shacking up with every one of their husbands who’ll take you.”

Now she definitely had all of our fellow doggie nutrition classmates’ attention (mostly wives and neighbors predictably threatened by that claim).

To be fair, Mrs. Right was kind of right:

Does Star practice crystal healings and psychic readings? Check.

Have her social media promotions invited hundreds of outsiders to park up the flower streets and drawn crowds to CDM’s 7+figure estates? Guilty.

Is she hooking up with every husband who’ll take her? I can’t say for certain, but it seems like she’s making the rounds in my own family…

Star’s smug shrug said it all: Maybe Mrs. Right is right. And Star doesn’t care. As you can imagine, that only infuriated her more.

“I will have you physically removed from this neighborhood!”

Star’s response?

“I’ll buy up every one of these properties and build a crystal reading empire in your backyard. Yours, too.”

For a woman with no track record other than selling vegan cheese, sleeping her way up the Orange County sex-tech ladder, and offering really bad architect referrals, that was a ballsy declaration.

Mrs. Right’s caustic response was predictable — and probably true:

“You couldn’t afford to buy my mailbox.”

But Star’s wasn’t:

She shoved Rufus’s leash into my dad’s hands and whipped out her phone, tapping and scrolling doggedly. Then, Star flashed Mrs. Right (well, all of us on her lawn) the screen — open to a message I craned my neck to read. Maybe she wasn’t bluffing…

“It’s all set up, any house I want.”

The screen didn’t lie: It was a personal message from the CEO of a major local real estate brokerage — and one with a top-rated reality show (if you think you know the one, you probably do) — offering her a feature in their upcoming season. Any property, any buyer, broadcast before millions — it was her 15-seconds of fame (and victory) on a platter, take it or leave it.

That doesn’t mean Star has the capital, but she may have the hookup regardless. Or perhaps, her hookup is her capital. As long as she’s not hooking up with my husband and using our capital for one more “investment”…

Mob wives don’t take things lying down

“Leaving now. Be there in 5.”

I sped down Bayside Drive, away from the Goldenrod bluff — and the star-studded controversy atop it — with four boxes of doggie nutrition supplements replacing the cat carcass’s former backseat throne.

Once my wheels rolled onto Flavia’s circular stone driveway, she blasted out from one of her four garages, boobs bouncing high with white and pink fluffy faces mimicking oversized areolas. When the cause is underprivileged dogs, I suppose it doesn’t matter how you attract generous donors…

“…so it’s 3 am, I walk in, and the guy pouring sweat, screaming, cursing at my dad — who’s paying him for this — is her (Catlady’s) husband.”

Flavia’s eyes shot up from the doggie gift bag she was filling (for the evening’s canine fundraiser), and her cosmetically-plumped face broke into as deep of a smile as her most recent round of Botox would allow.

“Your dad’s in bed with the laundry man!”

I didn’t follow. Until she invited me into the purported mafia’s circle of secrets:

They (Flavia, her husband, and their friends) call Catlady’s almost-ex the “laundry man” because they suspect every business he runs is a money-laundering operation to cover his you-know-what on the others

He also may swing both ways (if you catch my drift), and rumor has it he topped the male escort racket back in Russia, hence why she took the whole “bedroom sessions” with my dad seriously — and sexually

Catlady’s family are well-known loan sharks — and the kind you don’t want to mess with. She didn’t confirm it’s the mafia we’re talking about, but a wink suggested they run in that general vicinity.

Years ago, Catlady offered up her family’s “generous” capital to Flavia’s dog sanctuary — and it was the first and only donation she vehemently denied. Blood money isn’t worth its weight in gold to everyone.

Does that mean Catlady’s divorce lawyer is off-limits, too? When planning such a high-stakes divorce against a man like my husband, don’t I need a shark in my corner? If so, her “rough justice” connections might be just the trick to dominate my husband — and perhaps he could use some domination.

When another woman answers the phone

Coasting away from the glistening ocean sunset, I accelerated towards the cotton-candy sky over Newport Coast, while sinking my finger into the “Call” button’s icon below the unfamiliar name.

It rang.

I silently rehearsed the confession I’d held captive for months (knowingly), and years subconsciously.

A confident voice answered — but it wasn’t the male one I’d expected. It was a woman’s. I held my breath, debating whether to respond or hang up.

As a “Hi” left my body, I took an irreversible step towards the dissolution of life as I’ve known it.

When adultery was the only recurring duplicity penetrating my fragile marriage, I thought maybe it was salvageable. Maybe I could be sexier. Or he could get help. Or we could keep doing what I’ve always done and sweep it under the rug for another 16 years. However, when a spouse’s transgressions permeate perilous, life-risking territory (like secretly hiring a mob-indebted architect just because his backup mistress refers them), that’s strike number two — and where I draw the line. Putting our family in danger is a line I won’t cross.

I’ve heard that in divorce — and battle — you can either choose peace or victory. I thought maybe there was a middle-ground path that could grant me both. Now, answering the lawyer on the other end of the line, I realize the choice has been made.

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock