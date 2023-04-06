This Is What It’s Really Like to Date a Man 10 Years Younger

Spoiler alert! It’s fun! Dating younger is fun and totally worth it! But men already know that, because they’ve been doing it for centuries.

And following their (good?) example, more and more women are deciding to give dating younger a try.

This might come as a shock to some, but women don’t naturally go for older men, despite what those older men would have you believe, possibly to serve their own agenda.

If left to their own devices, not pressured by society and the rigid rules of how they’re supposed to behave, women will date whoever better matches their personality and interests at the time.

Some will go for older and some will go for younger, and some (like yours truly) won’t even consider age, as long as ethically correct.

As a younger woman, my relationships were usually with slightly older men, but as the years went by, I started dating younger. And younger.

The differences in age didn’t surpass 10 years either up or down.

It wasn’t exactly a conscious choice. I didn’t decide to date old one day and young the next, I was just there and received what life had in store for me.

The relationships happened naturally because the men were around, we liked each other, fell in love with each other, and it was a normal consequence generated by feeling good together.

Just like any other relationship.

None of us questioned if society agreed with it or not, or if we were going to be judged for it. I guess neither I nor my boyfriends really cared about the judgment and just enjoyed each other and the relationship regardless.

And there was a lot to enjoy. Because:

1. Young men are fun.

More than anything else and more than any other relationship, I had the most fun and felt the freest and unencumbered by roles, rules, and rigidity of any kind with the younger men I dated rather than the older ones.

And I don’t mean fun like going out partying or drinking or staying up all night, although sometimes we did that too.

I mean fun like enjoying each other, enjoying life, and not taking anything too seriously if it didn’t have to be. Especially not taking ourselves too seriously. And that translates to relaxed evenings, crazy laughter sessions, and so much sex.

I remember this one time when my boyfriend surprised me with a weekend road trip. He had everything planned: the nice hotel at the destination, dinner at the rooftop restaurant, and a picnic basket full of goodies to have a light lunch by the side of the road in a nice dewy meadow.

It sounded (and was) absolutely awesome until the car broke down in the middle of the road and we couldn’t get it started.

We were in an area with no phone coverage so we couldn’t call anybody to fix the car. It was sort of a deserted area and nobody passed by either.

The good thing was that we were close to a dewy meadow, so we had our picnic, laughed at the situation, and made love in the fresh green grass until we got caught by a car that stopped to see if everything was ok and offered to help.

It could have happened to anyone, but a younger man knows how to make a difficult moment fun by just not making such a big deal out of it.

2. Young men are not stuck in their ways.

Possibly one of the best parts of dating a younger man is that he’s not stuck in his ways, but flexible and willing to adapt.

Not a pushover but leaves room for both parties to have a say in the relationship. He is not an inferior (and you don’t want him to be) and he’s not a superior either.

He doesn’t want things to be a certain way. He has preferences, but they’re not a matter of life and death. He doesn’t fly off the handle if the weekend rain interferes with his plans to go to the beach.

He knows he can go to the beach next weekend and uses this one to learn Python (or whatever). He doesn’t insist on sleeping on the right side of the bed and doesn’t have a very narrow path of the way things should happen for him to enjoy his life (or you).

So he feels good or at least neutral most of the time, which makes you feel good too. If you’re the same way, it works like a charm. This is the part where it’s worth saying that in order to enjoy a younger man it’s important to not be set in your ways yourself.

Regardless of gender, you won’t enjoy a younger person unless you’re also young at heart. Otherwise, you’re just using them and that’s ugly, please don’t do that.

3. Young men are hot.

Tastes may vary, and some women will prefer the sophisticated look of a silver fox, but if we’re talking looks, most handsome men are chosen from relatively younger men for a reason.

Except for Clooney, of course, he defies all conventions of beauty.

There’s no question about it: young men are hot. Plus cute.

Plus their abs are not hidden behind a beer belly, their buttocks are firmly present even inside simple and unassuming sweatpants and it just looks like their body is always willing to play.

And who doesn’t like to play, right?

Being with a young man will put you in a young mood. And that’s because they’re sexy. Sexy is not just looking a certain way, but also feeling a certain way: carefree, relaxed, playful, open.

Do you want to play now?

4. The sex is great.

Some younger men have no experience in bed and that’s ok. They can still be better than someone who does but can’t be bothered to put in the effort.

Plus, a younger man has more stamina, is never tired, and in my experience, they were the only ones who matched my sex drive.

Sometimes they’re shy (which is so cute) but always willing to learn, improve and do everything possible to make you and your body happy.

Making each other happy is what we should all be doing in our relationships, anyway, regardless of age, but it seems that with age people forget to care about the other’s pleasure.

They’re eager to please and happy when they get things done right. They’re grateful, fresh, and enthusiastic. And that’s incredibly sexy.

5. Young men are more in touch with their feelings.

It’s not older men’s fault, really, it’s their rigid upbringing and probably life experience, but they seem to be hell-bent on being the alpha male and showing you that feelings are only for women, all the while getting angry over every little thing that comes their way.

In a very weird twist of events, the younger men I dated seemed to be more emotionally mature than the older men I dated and even more emotionally mature than me.

It was such a nice change of pace and it also made me more relaxed and less emotionally charged.

6. Young men are very present in the relationship.

I want to be very clear that I’m talking about young men and not about kids who are all about drinking, partying, and playing GTA with greasy cheesy fingers.

I’m talking about men. Younger than you men, but still men. If you’re dating somebody you have to mother around, that’s a child, no matter his age and please stop dating kids, that’s disgusting.

Young men, however, are very present in the relationship. They want to be there, they cherish their moments with you. They love the experience just as much as you do.

They want to be your man and are proud to prove that they are worthy of the title.

From my experience, the great majority of men try to impress women. But young men do it with a sweetness and innocence that doesn’t make them too corny, it just makes them incredibly charming.

They’re not jaded, they’re not angry, and they’re not entitled. They’re just people, possibly finding their way in life and experiencing everything that comes their way as best they can.

And the ones who decide to be with an older woman appreciate the hell out of her and they act accordingly.

They want to make the relationship work rather than just make themselves feel good. They get pleasure out of giving you pleasure, both in bed and outside of it.

7. Respect is a given.

Most young men wouldn’t even dream of not treating you like an equal partner.

And that’s not only my experience. I talked to enough other women (both friends and clients) who dated younger and most of them told me that they felt their young partner respected them more than anybody else.

And respect is the foundation of a healthy relationship.

I really appreciated coming home after a long hard day and being presented with a warm dinner and a loving embrace from my young man, vs. coming home after a hard day and finding my older man on the sofa, with his feet on the coffee table, socks and underpants scattered across the floor and beer in hand, watching the game and his first words were: ‘I’m so hungry! What are we having for dinner?’

Needless to say, dinner was canceled that night and so was sex.

—

Photo credit: Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash