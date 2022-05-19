This Is What Most Women Do to Break Their Own Hearts — Over and Over Again

One friend came to me asking if she should take the guy she’s been talking to seriously.

I asked her back the reason why.

Why does she need to start investing her time and energy in a guy she has only known for a month? What has he done precisely?

I was excited to hear her answers and expected that kind of answer where the guy really shows genuine efforts to get to know her better. And then she told me every interaction happened through Instagram DM.

“We were like… sharing funny reels video every day nonstop”

Sigh. Interaction on social media doesn’t really count.

That’s the most common problem girls in dating currently have. Before this social media exists, people were getting to know each other through text/call — it’s way simpler.

If the guy likes you, he’d call.

There’s no “oh he watched my story all the time, he must be having an interest in me too!” kind of guessing game.

Or that unnecessary confusion around “who’s that girl on his story? I don’t know if he’s single but he’s hitting on me!”

Modern dating is messy and frustrating for those who are lost and confused.

…

The bitter pill most girls don’t want to swallow

The truth is men aren’t as complicated as you think they’re.

When he told you he’s not ready to date, don’t waste your time by thinking & analyzing, “if he isn’t ready, why is he even on Tinder?” — he simply just wants to sleep around. That’s all there’s to it.

When he only reaches out on your social media but never actually calls you over the phone and has real conversations, don’t even think to take him seriously.

And you actually don’t have to spend a crazy amount of time to know whether he likes you or not. His actions will tell you everything. Trust me, I’ve met some wishy-washy guys too on Bumble and they’re good at selling empty promises.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But instead of seeing and accepting it as it is, most girls refuse to believe the truth and would do anything they can to make the situation better in their heads.

They like to entertain the idea that the guy might not be interested YET or maybe they are but still taking his time to actually “let her know”.

Or worse, they think he’s not in full force because they aren’t “perfect”. So they think in order for the guy to be serious to them, they should be everything he wants first.

And most times, this means she has to change to be someone she’s not.

Girl, stop breaking your own heart. We’re not in High School anymore.

Let’s not sell ourselves short to those who don’t even know our worth. That’s the worst thing you could ever possibly do to yourself and I don’t need to tell you how much regret your future self will have.

That’s also why I always suggest every girl in their 20s read the ‘Attached’ book by Amir Levine because it teaches you so much about your attachment styles and why you behave the way you’re in your love life.

It has saved my love life and who knows it’ll do the same to you.

…

How to stop selling yourself short and get what you want

Many successful stories from couples who met through online dating admit that they had to meet lots of bad people first before finding the one.

At some point, they were losing hopes but were also keen to keep their standards high and not settle with someone just because they feel lonely or desperate.

If you want to have a healthy long-lasting relationship, you’ve gotta have faith in yourself. Have faith that you’ll find someone who’s right for you.

You don’t know when but make yourself believe that in this chaotic world with messy modern dating, a genuine real relationship still exists.

But you aren’t desperate in looking. And you don’t just give any chance to a guy who gives you little to no effort. That’s not how you will find someone who appreciates and love you.

Trust me, when someone like that comes around — it’s easy to see.

You don’t have to play the guessing game and spend nights overthinking whether he likes you or not. It’s stupid and you certainly don’t have time for it.

So again, men are simple. Only those confused and lost ones who think the other way around.

If you feel like you’re one of those girls, this is the best time to reframe your belief because without doing it, you’ll never see your true worth.

At the end of the day, if it’s not you who fix it, who will?

…

Hi! Anggun here. I write about all things that you might struggle with within your love life. My main goal is to make you feel less alone on your journey.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***