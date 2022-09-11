This Is Why Dating in Your 20s Is so Freaking Hard

Are you feeling frustrated, confused, and heartbroken? Welcome to the messy dating life in your 20s.

It doesn’t matter how many people you dated in your high school. By the time you hit 25, you realize you won’t figure everything out in dating.

At some point, I got so tired of the whole relationship thing. There are so much drama, insecurities, and unavoidable heartbreaks.

It’s just a mistake after another mistake with no end to it. In general, dating and relationships are confusing as hell.

You’re either stuck with “am I with the right person?” or “I feel like I’m not good enough for him”.

If you’re in your 20s and feeling all over the place in terms of your love life, here’s why:

You don’t know what it takes (yet) to build a long-term relationship

I screwed up some relationships in my early twenties that have a great potential to be long-term.

While it’s either my fault or my exes, I still think if I were more secure, I’d be able to save one of them.

Most people who start dating in their 20s also don’t have the goal of a long-term relationship. Most of them only want to see how it goes or want to do casual dating until they get tired of it.

So it’s totally normal to get in and out of a relationship during your 20s.

That way, you’ll get more experiences and learn from the mistake you made along the way.

Your needs and wants in a partner are still vague

Most of us learn about relationships the hard way.

We think we know what we want. However, those wants are far from helping us build a long-lasting relationship with somebody.

If you ask young people in their 20s, most of their wants/needs in a partner are external.

They want someone good-looking, creative, with a cool job, and who knows how to drive a car. You get the point.

Once they find someone who has all that, they’re surprised that the relationship is still hard to maintain.

They neglect the compatibility part in terms of personality and focus too much on the shallow points.

Of course, the relationship is very much estimated to fail.

It took me years to realize that someone doesn’t need to have that many “requirements” to build a healthy and long-term relationship.

No one is perfect. Even if he’s good-looking, it won’t help the relationship to survive if he doesn’t want to work together.

Your insecurities got in the way

I was insecure as f*ck.

I still am, but I found an effective way not to let it sabotage my relationship (again). But girl, that was such a long journey.

I wish someone could tell me how insecurities are something young people in their 20s need to work on — more than anything.

I wish someone could tell me that you shouldn’t focus on dating anybody until you feel secure.

I know it’s impossible to feel all secure emotionally and mentally all the time. However, I believe there’s a point we can reach where we don’t have to question our worth anymore.

Secure people aren’t the ones who never feel jealous or bad about themselves.

They still get those feelings, but now they know how to catch them, redirect their negative thoughts, and turn them into something positive.

They don’t go down to the rabbit holes. Their self-awareness is high.

They’ll likely not let their insecurities take control of their emotions.

That is something that people in their early 20s should focus on. The more you neglect it, the more it’ll come back to you later in life.

…

Remind yourself this…

It’s okay to feel stressed out about that one guy who broke your heart. You learn and move on.

You don’t have to beat yourself up by staying in a toxic relationship just because you see many of your friends are starting to settle down.

I’ve seen many people past 30s,40s, 50s, and 60s who are single. I can tell you they’re thriving.

My mother is in her 50s and currently single — I can tell she’s happier than ever.

Sometimes I feel sad about how much pressure society puts on people in their 20s, especially when it concerns their love lives.

Breaking up or walking away from bad relationships is always seen as abnormal. They see it as your failure.

Isn’t that too narrow of seeing what life is? I’m damn sure it’s not all about relationships.

Every one of us deserves to take our own time to figure it all out — on our own.

