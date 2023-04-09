This One Manipulative Act Is a Reason to Reevaluate Your Relationship

“Relationships aren’t easy.” We hear this phrase often, and it’s true — building a strong and healthy relationship takes work.

One of the biggest challenges couples face is not necessarily the work itself, but a lack of effective communication.

We tend to suggest what works for us rather than what works to develop action items for the team to execute.

It is not easy because we interpret events through our experiences.

A quick example is a partner going through stress, anger, or anxiety when that event doesn’t phase you.

The truth is, everyone experiences events and situations differently, and this can create misunderstandings and misinterpretations.

We have to account for the experiences of our partner and the effects it has on the interpretation of events within our relationship.

That’s understandable.

But.

Our unique experiences can impact our relationships, and that’s why it’s essential to create space for effective communication and boundaries to prevent manipulation and unfairness.

How can it become manipulative? Let’s dive in.

…

Our attachment

If you follow my writing, then you know I dive deep into attachment style.

While our attachment style plays a role in the theme of my point, it is a tad different than the attachment I am speaking about going forward.

Due to our triggers, responses to conflict, and resolution (technique), we get attached to our feelings. Not necessarily the event itself.

Think about it.

When you think about an event that stressed you out, yes, to a degree, you are thinking about the event.

What is really happening is that you are attached to the weight and anger the feeling of stress causes you.

You then move forward by attributing that stress and anger to an object.

When you see the object, it makes you remember the deep-rooted emotions you’ve attributed to it.

The sight of that object becomes triggering.

The snowball

The same effect occurs in our relationships. It is why you do not stay permanently angry with your partner.

You attribute emotion to how an action made you feel, talk it out, then poof; it’s gone. You associate that person with happiness again.

So how does this become manipulative and dangerous?

Have you ever got into a tiff with your partner, and the line you hear is something like, “That’s not true; this is what happened.”

Then.

When you try to give insight into your point of view, “You’re being defensive; I just want you to hear me and say sorry.”

To some, that sounds reasonable, but it can turn manipulative.

That person will see a situation through the lens of their pain and attribute it to you doing it on purpose to confirm that feeling, allowing you no room to have a point of view.

I am not saying that you should not provide attention to your partner’s pain and hear a situation through the lens of how it affected them.

It can become dangerous because you will be the object of that emotion and not seen as a caring, loving partner.

That request that you hear them out and say sorry will become a demand.

You will not feel empowered to have a view of events that you go through, and it can cause you to shut down.

Reverse the cycle

You have to establish a middle ground in communication in your relationship — room for your partner to express their emotions and an avenue to say yours.

Replying to your partner’s feelings with your point of view is not necessarily combative and defensive.

It can be if you are not allowing your partner an opportunity to express themselves.

It can be if you never accept the consequences of actions you made to make them feel that way.

It can be if you disregard emotion and try to be “matter of fact.”

Come from an angle of understanding their emotions. Then, take a deeper dive into the root of those emotions. Keep digging without being overly invasive.

You do have to allow your partner space to feel their emotions even when you think it was from a misinterpretation.

Flip it.

There is a flip side when you reevaluate your relationship and how strong the communication is.

If you allow that open space and deep dive into emotions and your partner is not allowing your truth to carry any weight, they will always be the victim.

They will listen to your story and override it with their version.

You will see this when you “move past an issue” and revisit it, and when you do, they repeat their version of the story and not the middle ground you found during the original discussion.

That is how attached humans are to their feelings. That can become dangerous.

If you do not make an action item or a process for discussion during moments of conflict, you are slowly sinking into quicksand without seeing it.

…

I don’t suggest you break up and run off to the “perfect” partner when tough times exist.

As the article states in the beginning, relationships take work.

Make sure you aren’t doing it alone.

—

***

—–

