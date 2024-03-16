This Science-Proven Sign of Happy Relationships May Shock You

There are a number of factors that may indicate that we’re in a happy, healthy relationship. Laughing together, having a shared sense of trust, and being able to argue in a healthy way are some examples. But scientists have uncovered a sign of happy relationships that may shock you. Let’s take a look at what it is.

The Shocking Sign of Happy Relationships May Be Mistaken For Something Else

Does your significant other fall asleep when they’re with you? Maybe they’re fighting through constant yawns as you eat out together at a restaurant, or they start snoozing away the moment that you cuddle up on the couch to watch that Netflix show you’ve been watching together. When this happens, you might think that your significant other is bored to be around you, but it turns out that it could mean something else entirely!

According to 2022 research out of Central Queensland University in Australia, people who are in happy relationships tend to have higher levels of oxytocin — a hormone that promotes better sleep.

Also known as a love hormone, oxytocin is linked to pair bonding, or bonding that occurs in a happy, healthy relationship. This same hormone helps promote efficient rest and increased REM sleep. And one of the ways we get more oxytocin is through sexual activity, with orgasm being the biggest contributor.

Relationship Factors That Promote Good Sleep

The researchers told Newsweek that they found several relationship factors that were linked to enhanced sleep. The study’s findings showed that the more securely attached people were in their relationships, the sleepier they were!

The researchers also found that people who felt their partners were understanding, appreciative, and caring got a better night’s rest.

Being in a healthy, nurturing relationship promotes good sleep because you’re experiencing less anxiety, which can undoubtedly keep you up at night. The less cortisol we have in our bodies — and the more oxytocin — the more likely we are to get better quality sleep.

The Bottom Line

The next time your partner yawns, it might be time to rethink things. Instead of getting annoyed or even upset by thinking that your significant other is bored with you or the relationship in general, keep in mind that sleepiness can be a sign of a healthy, happy relationship!

Photo credit: Lauren Richmond on Unsplash