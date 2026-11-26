With Thanksgiving Day upon us, many are thinking about food, family, travel, and whether the refrigerator can accommodate one more dish.

Somewhere among those preparations, there may be a person beside you who deserves a different kind of attention. Your partner.

The person sharing the errands, expenses, decisions, worries, familiar jokes, and ordinary mornings of your life.

You may be thankful for your home, your family, and the good things you have experienced. This Thanksgiving offers an opportunity to pause and recognize the person with whom you are experiencing these.

You might quietly ask yourself:

“What do I deeply appreciate about my partner and about the life we are sharing?”

Let yourself stay with the question. There may be more to appreciate than your busy days have allowed you to notice.

The blessings that become so familiar we overlook them

Much of shared life happens without ceremony.

Someone remembers an appointment. Someone buys the coffee you like. Someone listens while you describe a disappointment, checks that you arrived safely, or makes room for you on the couch.

There are contributions you can see: preparing meals, earning income, caring for family, maintaining your home.

Others are quieter: patience during a difficult time, encouragement when you doubt yourself, willingness to try again after a misunderstanding.

Perhaps your partner brings humor into serious days. Perhaps they are dependable, generous, curious, affectionate, or quietly brave.

Over time, these qualities can become so familiar that they blend into the background.

We still benefit from them. We simply stop pausing to feel grateful.

The person who once delighted you by remembering your preferences now receives a reminder about the one thing they forgot.

This is an invitation to notice the whole person again, including the good that familiarity has made easy to overlook.

Deep appreciation begins before you say thank you

In the Loving Moments Model of Marriage, a Loving Moment is a positive interaction that is experienced and felt as love.

Deep appreciation is one of the five essential Loving Moments. It involves genuinely feeling and expressing gratitude for your partner and their presence in your life.

You can say “thanks” while looking at your phone and already thinking about the next task. Your partner may hear the word without experiencing much connection.

Try pausing first.

Look at the person who has done something kind. Notice the effort. Let yourself recognize what their action means to you.

Then speak:

“Thank you for handling that conversation with your parents. I know it wasn’t easy, and I appreciated your thoughtfulness.”

Or:

“When you asked about my appointment today, I felt cared for. I’m grateful you remembered.”

Specific appreciation helps your partner understand what you value. You are allowing something you feel privately to become something they can receive.

You might also express gratitude for who they are:

“I love the way you find something funny when a day has been difficult.”

What quality in your partner continues to make your shared life better?

Be thankful for your particular life together

Your relationship does not have to resemble anyone else’s to contain blessings.

Perhaps you have children, or perhaps your household is the two of you. You may be building your first home together or adjusting to retirement. Your Thanksgiving may be crowded, quiet, joyful, bittersweet, or some combination.

Look for what is good in the life you actually share.

The meals you enjoy. The friendships you have nurtured. The places you have visited. The routines that give your days comfort.

Remember the support you have offered each other through illness, uncertainty, disappointment, or change.

You can appreciate those gifts while acknowledging what is difficult.

Gratitude does not require pretending that every need is met or every disagreement resolved. You can be thankful for your partner’s kindness and still want more time together. You can appreciate your shared history and still discuss something that hurts.

Honest gratitude gives the good its rightful place alongside the concerns that also deserve attention.

Let appreciation inspire the next Loving Moment

Deep appreciation can become more than an expression. It can influence what you choose to do next.

When you recognize how much your partner means to you, you may feel moved to help them experience that love through the other essential Loving Moments.

Consider these ordinary opportunities.

Appreciation becomes consideration and thoughtfulness

You notice how much your partner has been doing to prepare for Thanksgiving.

You express your thanks. Then you ask:

“What would make the next hour easier for you?”

Perhaps you take responsibility for cleaning the kitchen, greeting guests, or collecting something from the store.

You follow through because you value the person whose day you are making easier.

Thoughtfulness gives your appreciation a practical form. Your partner receives help as well as words.

Appreciation becomes having fun together

You remember how much you enjoy your partner’s company when you are both relaxed.

That awareness prompts an invitation:

“Would you like to take a short walk after dinner?”

Or:

“Let’s play that game we always get so ridiculous about.”

The holiday does not have to become another task to complete successfully. There can be room to enjoy each other within it.

Shared pleasure reminds you that your partner is someone you like spending time with.

Appreciation becomes Caring and Sharing

Your partner begins describing something that has been on their mind.

Because you appreciate having access to their inner life, you stop what you are doing when you can and listen with interest.

“What was that like for you?”

“What are you hoping will happen?”

You resist rushing to advice. You make room for the person behind the familiar role of spouse, parent, or household teammate.

Your attention communicates that their thoughts and feelings matter to you.

Appreciation becomes positive loving touch

You feel grateful to be together and want to express affection.

If it feels welcome to both of you, you might hold hands, share a hug, or sit close for a few quiet minutes.

You can ask, “Would you like a hug?”

The important part is mutual comfort. A loving touch carries warmth when it is freely offered and welcomed.

There is no required next step. The affection itself can be enough.

Minute by minute means noticing opportunities

You do not need to manufacture a meaningful interaction every sixty seconds.

Thinking about Loving Moments on a minute-by-minute basis means becoming more aware of the opportunities already present.

Your partner enters the room. You can offer a warm greeting.

They finish a task. You can notice.

They share a worry. You can listen.

You see them struggling. You can offer help.

Some moments will pass because you are tired, distracted, or occupied. You can return to appreciation when you remember.

Try asking yourself occasionally:

“Because I deeply appreciate this person, what loving response is available to me now?”

Sometimes it will be a conversation. Sometimes it will be giving them space to rest. Sometimes it will be a simple, sincere thank-you.

You can begin without keeping a tally. You also remain free to express your own needs and invite your partner into these practices.

A Thanksgiving practice you can carry into tomorrow

Before Thanksgiving, take five quiet minutes to consider three questions:

What quality in my partner am I especially grateful for?

What part of our shared life do I treasure?

What could I say or do today to help my partner feel appreciated?

Choose one answer to express aloud. You might share it privately rather than waiting for a moment around the holiday table.

Then continue after the dishes are washed and the leftovers are put away.

Each morning, notice one thing you appreciate. During the day, let that gratitude inspire one loving action. When possible, tell your partner what you noticed.

Over time, you may find yourself looking more often for what is good and responding more generously when you see it.

This Thanksgiving, enjoy the blessings around you.

And take a moment to turn toward the person beside you.

“I’m thankful for the life we share. And I’m thankful I get to share it with you.”

If this was helpful to you, will you consider reading one of my books for couples, available on Amazon. Thank you very much for reading!

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Candice Picard on Unsplash