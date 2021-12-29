This Western European Country Wants to Lock up Bullies

Out of curiosity, which country did you think about when you read the title?

If I were to guess, I’d pick Austria purely for having the dubious honor of being the first European nation to announce compulsory vaccination.

Mais non, it’s France, a country known for its philosophers and free thinkers.

So what happened to ‘the conquering empire of light and reason’ as the Irish political philosopher Edmund Burke described France in 1790?

When a parliament drafts a law this stringent, something must have happened in the lead up to writing its draft. Let’s explore.

. . .

‘We will never accept the lives of our children being shattered,’

Thus French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said during a debate when he called the draft law ’a way of enforcing the republic’s values.’

The draft, approved by the French lower house, will go before the Senate in February. If the Senate approves it, France will boast one of the harshest punishments for bullying in the world.

The new “school bullying” crime applies to kids and adults in schools and universities and includes students and staff like canteen service teams and break-time monitors. It would carry a maximum three-year jail term and a fine of up to €45,000 (£38,300).

But if a victim of bullying kills themselves or attempts to, the maximum penalty could rise to a long ten years and a €150,000 fine on top of it.

So how did it come to this?

How bullying ended in tragedy

Bullying hit French headlines recently when two cases made the national news. When a 14-year-old girl in the Alsace region confessed to fellow pupils that she was gay, they harassed her so severely; she took her own life in October.

In March, harassment cost another 14-year-old her life when two teenagers murdered her and dumped her in the river Seine. Her killing followed intense bullying from her classmates after someone had stolen photos of her in underwear from her phone.

Each year bullies harrass 700.000 French kids, and experts say bullying had morphed from harrowing experiences kids could at least escape from when they went home to intimidation that haunts them every time they check their phones.

France has been here before

In 2016, Emilie was 17 years old when she died by jumping out of a window at her father’s house. Until the age of thirteen, her classmates terrorized her at a private school in Lille because she was into reading and not ‘cool’ enough.

Emilie was a bright pupil, and she tried several schools and even distance learning. Still damaged by her experiences, she developed depression, which her parents believe was due to the long period of bullying she endured at the hands of her classmates. When she couldn’t take it any longer, her parents pulled her out of school.

Emilie’s suicide, the suicide of a thirteen-year-old girl, Marion, and a subsequent dramatization of Marion’s life leading up to her tragic act the same year prompted ferocious debate in France. Some felt it broke a long-standing taboo surrounding the subject of bullying.

One worried mother told a newspaper that her daughter’s school had responded to the problem of bullying with “a conspiracy of silence.”

Bullying affects most people deeply

Bullying seems almost an expected part of our kids’ school experience. Considering 55% of US teens said bullying was a significant problem among their peers.

What’s more, victims often suffer from psychological problems throughout life.

Indeed, Fosse’s thesis (Norwegian University of Science and Technology) found that almost half of adult patients seeking help at a psychiatric outpatient clinic were the victims of school bullying. He also found a direct correlation between the severity of bullying and their depression and anxiety severity.

In light of this, should we send kids to jail?

Or should we regard France’s proposal the way Erwan Balanant, the Brittany MP from the centrist MoDem (Democratic Movement) party, who drafted the legislation, views it:

“It’s not about sending children to prison,”

Instead, he said, we should view the criminal law as setting “the value system of a society.”

Should other countries follow suit?

Do you think your country should follow France?

Or do you feel the media is guilty of sensationalizing the problem and, by proxy, simplifying the link between suicide and bullying? Perhaps causing public pressure to build, leading politicians — keen to capitalize on moral panic —, to criminalize bullying without embracing all-encompassing anti-bullying preventative measures?

There is a different way

So should we look toward Norway, with its well-deserved reputation for being a peacemaker? A country where they view children as a communal responsibility.

Prompted by three tragic school bullying-related suicides, the Norwegian government implemented the Olweus Programme in the eighties. Designed by the anti-bullying pioneer Dan Olweus, it aims to create a safe school climate by treating all negative behavior as unacceptable. It encompasses schoolwide, classroom, individual, and community components, reducing bullying by around 50% after implementing the program for two years.

Dan Olweus, Professor of Psychology, University of Bergen, said:

“Bullying poisons the educational environment and affects the learning of every child.”

What Norway has done is admirable. It might not suit other countries like France, where right-wing politicians perform well in political polls with strong views on immigration, security, and identity. However, it’s entrenched in Norway’s tolerant culture, and therefore works. In this climate, perhaps the public grows to believe punishment is the ultimate solution to all social problems?

Final words

The French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has drafted a controversial proposal to send School bullies to prison for a maximum three-year jail term and a fine of up to €45,000 (£38,300).

The draft follows several tragic incidents in which severe bullying led to the deaths of two young girls.

France has been here before when two young girls’ suicides hit the headlines in 2016, prompting a nationwide debate.

But is France’s proposed law too severe, and instead, should France follow Norway’s approach where prevention is critical?

So, which approach do you think might work better? The French one or the Norwegian one? I’d love to hear your thoughts.

—

Photo credit: iStock