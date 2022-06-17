Those Who Push Replacement Theory Are to Blame for Racist Terrorism

Approximately 400 times.

That’s how often FOX host Tucker Carlson has promoted the so-called “Great Replacement” theory or some critical portion of it.

It’s the theory that says political elites are deliberately flooding the borders of white countries — in this case, the United States — with non-white immigrants to displace the native-born with foreigners and fundamentally alter the cultural and demographic makeup of the nation.

It’s the theory that says these shadowy figures do this to maintain their power by obtaining cheap labor that will do their bidding or pliant voters who will reward them for helping the newcomers gain entry.

It’s also the theory — it, or some similar thinking about native “stock” being replaced by that of the dreaded “other” — which has animated several of the most horrific terrorist attacks of recent years.

Anders Breivik , who slaughtered 69 people in Norway in 2011, as a statement against growing multiculturalism there.

Dylann Roof , who murdered 9 Black congregants at a church in Charleston in 2015.

Robert Bowers , who killed 11 Jews at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

Brenton Tarrant , who annihilated 51 Muslims at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

Patrick Crusius, who did the same to 23 at an El Paso Walmart that same year — most, if not all, Latino.

And now, Payton Gendron, who methodically planned and then executed his attack on Black shoppers in a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10.

Most were radicalized online — often admitting as much — and in seemingly every case, inspired by the actions of the others.

Several posted detailed “manifestos” explaining their actions.

Tarrant and Gendron live-streamed their attacks — allowing viewers to observe their sickening terrorist depravity in real-time.

Obviously, the primary responsibility for their deeds rests with them. They plotted the murders. They obtained the weapons.

They executed innocent people because of their hatred.

But no crime occurs in a vacuum.

Not an armed robbery or a carjacking.

Not sexual assault or securities fraud.

All crimes occur within a sociological context — they are made more or less likely by the cultural environment in which they occur.

Robbery is more likely amid profound economic inequality.

Sexual assault is directly related to a society’s views about women — its principal victims.

The misdeeds of Wall Street bankers cannot be separated from the casino aspects of modern capitalism, which encourage the obtaining of more and more wealth at any cost.

And white racist terrorism — the most prevalent kind, by far, in America — is not a problem of “lone wolves” all coincidentally coming to the same twisted conclusions about the threat to white dominance.

They get this shit somewhere.

Sure, from internet swamps like 4Chan.

But the pathetic losers who populate sites like that — incels and life failures and overgrown man-boys who game all day — are, in turn, encouraged by the mainstream, powerful and influential figures who parrot the same nonsense they spew daily.

Were those influential figures to condemn far-right and hateful theories rather than amplify them, the shitposting meme-lords would have far less spring in their step.

It is because the Tucker Carlsons of the world signal boost their ideologies, albeit in slightly less caustic ways, that they feel confident about continuing to spread their poison.

And then someone like Payton Gendron comes across it.

With predictable consequences.

It’s not just 4Chan — the hate is mainstream

Carlson, for instance, has been pushing the notion of anti-white discrimination and the replacement of whites by immigrants of color (and their offspring) for several years.

He’s not simply noting that demographics are changing — a true statement due mainly to the aging of the native-born (and especially white) population — but that one political party is deliberately plotting and fomenting that change for its own political ends.

Specifically, Carlson believes Democrats are looking to replace “legacy Americans” with “more obedient” voters. By encouraging immigration from the so-called Third World, they will presumably obtain those voters, allowing them to maintain political power.

Though he doesn’t specify that these “legacy Americans” are white, it’s evident that’s what he means.

After all, if his entire premise is that the newcomers would usurp Americans who tend to vote Republican, he can’t be talking about Black folks, as they already disproportionately vote for Democrats.

So if the Dems are deliberately seeking to bring in immigrants of color, it wouldn’t be, by definition, to replace already-Democratic voting voters of color.

It could only mean white ones.

His dog whistle isn’t as subtle as he might think.

Carlson also has said that immigration brings undesirable cultural change and makes the country “dirtier” — conjuring notions of migrants as literal pollutants in the body politic.

Although the Buffalo gunman didn’t credit Carlson for his “awakening,” his words are very nearly plagiarized from the FOX host.

To wit, in Payton Gendron’s “manifesto” — which cites not only demographic replacement but also the supposed evil of teaching Critical Race Theory, another mainstream conservative bogeyman — he asks:

Why is diversity said to be our greatest strength? [This is] said throughout the media, spoken by politicians, educators and celebrities. But no one ever seems to give a reason why. What gives a nation strength? And how does diversity increase that strength?

And here’s Carlson in 2018:

How, precisely, is diversity our strength? Since you’ve made this our new national motto, please be specific as you explain it. Can you think, for example, of other institutions such as, I don’t know, marriage or military units in which the less people have in common, the more cohesive they are?

This is the germinal thinking of bigots and, ultimately, terrorists. The fact that one of them makes millions of dollars and wears a jacket and tie doesn’t alter by one iota that ineluctable truth.

But it’s not just pundits.

Mainstream Republican officials parrot this line.

Among elected officials on the right, these theories have been promoted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, former Iowa Rep. Steve King, and Arizona state legislator Wendy Rogers, among others.

In Rogers’s case, she has also praised white Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and implied that federal agents staged the Buffalo massacre.

And recently, U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance openly embraced the idea that Democrats seek the replacement of Americans with undocumented immigrants to secure their power.

Even worse, Vance insists President Biden is deliberately allowing Mexican Fentanyl into the country to kill white rural Trump voters — a particularly pernicious offshoot of conspiratorial replacement thinking.

Disturbingly, this rhetoric is taking root among the public.

According to a recent poll, one-third of Americans (almost half of Republicans) agree that “there is a group of people in this country who are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants who agree with their political view.”

Violence is the predictable result of replacement theory thinking

The problem isn’t conservatism, per se. Or even conservative thinking about issues of immigration.

For years, people have disagreed about the best immigration policy for America or other issues related to race, whether affirmative action or how we discuss these subjects in school.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But replacement theory is categorically different from those more traditional conservative arguments and more dangerous.

Indeed, it almost guarantees a violent response by those marinated in it. For two reasons:

It is conspiratorial in nature, and

It poses the dangers it seeks to confront as existential crises.

To those who push replacement theory, it isn’t simply that liberal and left-leaning folks take positions on immigration, affirmative action, or school curricula with which the right disagrees.

It’s that liberals and “globalists” are intentionally using immigration to replace whites in the country, affirmative action to replace whites in the workplace, and schools to poison children’s minds against their white parents, white selves, and the history of white people in America.

It’s the shadowy nature of the progressive enemy that the right most insists upon.

Unlike prior iterations of race politics, where conservatives simply disagreed with the left and viewed us as naive but perhaps well-intended buffoons, now, they are suggesting a much more evil intentionality on our part.

Our support for a more humane immigration policy cannot possibly be motivated by humanitarian concerns or a belief in the economic necessity of immigration in an aging nation.

No. It must be a scheme to end white people as the dominant group in the country.

Our support for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in schools and businesses can’t be motivated by an honest belief that there are highly talented persons of color who will be overlooked in their absence, thanks to ongoing biases.

No. It must be motivated by a desire to put white people on the unemployment line as payback for a history of anti-Black discrimination.

Our support for an honest accounting of structural racism in American history can’t be motivated by a genuine desire to teach the truth and a belief that doing so will help us work together to create a better future.

No. It must be motivated by a desire to besmirch the memory of white historical figures and our own families, paving the way for self-hatred and for people of color to dominate us.

Once a person accepts this kind of conspiratorial framing — and the belief that those behind it are trying to hurt you, maybe kill you, because they hate you (something Carlson has said several times) — all bets are off.

At that point, discussing or debating issues is irrelevant.

It’s kill or be killed.

. . .

It’s worth noting that this is precisely what Hitler said about Jews.

It’s what he wrote in Mein Kampf and articulated to the German nation as Chancellor. Those people are trying to take over and control you, to pollute the Aryan body, biologically and culturally. They are trying to conquer you.

He said these things because he knew that if he could encourage that existential sense of danger among the German public, repression, expulsion, or extermination would be much easier for that public to accept.

And whether or not the Tucker Carlsons of the current moment have thought it through that far to its predictable ending, make no mistake: If we don’t step up now and demand the renunciation of this intrinsically racist and terrorism-promoting ideology, that’s where we’re headed.

Words have consequences, whether those promoting hatred and violence or those promoting equity and justice.

Let’s make sure ours are louder than theirs.

—

