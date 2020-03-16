Thoughts From a Nursing Student During a Global Pandemic

I read today from a Q & A posted by a Rabbi in Sydney that “every time we wash our hands well to remember whose hands we are in”.

It got me thinking about this worldwide chaos, and then I had my moment, bowed my head, cried, and prayed. I am 3 weeks shy of learning my fate for three nursing programs, and a few days shy of turning 36. In my near 36 years of being a human on this earth, I have never experienced anything quite like this. I cannot even compare this time to the direct impact that Hurricane Sandy had on my life when I was displaced from the only home I’d ever known back in 2013 because I would be doing an injustice to the global pandemic we are in now.

And yes, we are ALL in it.

If you asked me a few weeks ago if I was scared, I would tell you no. Today, those concerns have changed – I am afraid, and way more vigilant than I normally am. And I do not just worry for me, but for my elderly parents. I have prepared with disposable masks, gloves, and containers of antiseptic wipes. I wear them in public places every time I walk outside of my home. I have asked my parents to do the same.

I have asked that people minimize visiting me at this time, unless, medically necessary. I have received an invitation for a private dinner where I was asked to sign a consent form prior to confirm I have not experienced any cold or flu-like symptoms within the past 48 hours. The world is different as we know it.

But, oddly, the only thing that has yet to impact me is my desire to get accepted and excel in a nursing program. Some may call it crazy, and several people have already asked, “are you sure you still want to be a nurse?” While I do not consider myself an adrenaline junkie by any means, I believe that my career choice is anything but crazy – but rather a calling. A calling to help others, to experience the unimaginable reward gearing up in a hazmat suit to heal a patient.

I would be honored to gain acceptance in a program and to be part of the first wave of students at the forefront of this epidemiological crisis. Sure, I could revoke my application at any point. But, why now? I have made it this far. My services, time, knowledge, and bravery are needed now more than ever. Truthfully, life does not feel fulfilling without being able to help. I spend my days now in online distance learning and working remotely given the mass closures across our country.

I watch the news more than I ever have before. I can tell you the current statistics in the United States as well as which locations have yet to see any cases of coronavirus, as of yet. I am told to avoid touching my face and wipe down all surfaces, even in my own home. I have rubbed my eyes and touched my mouth at least twice since starting this piece. The little things that we normally pay no mind to and seem natural, we now have to think twice about doing. It has become an all too consuming, and paranoid life. If you asked me months ago when I submitted all of my applications why I wanted to become a nurse, I would have given you a plethora of reasons.

Today, I only have one – to fulfill my calling. I am ready to dive headfirst into the battlefield, the chaos, the sorrow, the pain, the panic, the healing, the light, and yes – even the hope. Because when all is said and done, it will come again. Maybe not today, or tomorrow, or even months from now, but eventually it will.

Until then, all we can do is continue to wash, and remember whose hands we are really in.

