Thoughts on a Journey of Surrender, Flow, and Divine Knowing Because so Many are Going Through Tough Times!

Are you struggling right now with feeling lost, anxious, fearful?

Are you going through some sticking points and have no clue what to do to save yourself?

Let me share what I have learned…

As I embarked on my journey of personal growth and spiritual awakening, I found myself entangled in the intricate dance of resistance and contrast. Little did I realize that I held the power to soften the edges of my reality and surrender to the natural flow of life, where miracles unfold with effortless grace.

Today I would like to share three keys that I have learned and keep learning over my journey, especially the last twenty-five plus years.

In the early stages of my awakening, I became aware of the self-imposed resistance that lingered within me like a shadow. The acknowledgment that I, and only I, was the one throwing resistance on my trail. It was a revelation that shifted my perspective from being a victim of circumstance to a deliberate creator of my reality.

Imagine a river flowing gently downstream, representing the natural flow of life. Yet, I stood on the banks, resisting the current, holding onto limiting beliefs and fears. The moment I realized that my resistance was the only barrier to the life I desired, I took the first step toward softening into the flow.

There are many manifestation teachers out there that speak about the importance of softening into the desires we hold. It’s not about pushing harder or striving more; it’s about allowing, releasing, and softening our grip on resistance. I envisioned my desires as delicate petals waiting to bloom, and my role was to soften the soil, not force the blossoming.

Surrendering doesn’t imply giving up; rather, it’s a profound act of trust. I began to trust the process, the Universe, and, most importantly, myself. The more I softened into the idea that everything is working out for me, the more I witnessed the unfolding of miraculous synchronicities in my life.

Contrast is a natural part of our human experience. However, I realized that I had the power to shift my relationship with contrast. Instead of resisting it or viewing it as an unwanted aspect, I chose to see contrast as a guiding force, gently nudging me toward clarity and alignment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The miracle mindset invites us to let go of the incessant need for struggle and contrast. I embraced the idea that my journey could be one of ease and joy, where manifestations arise effortlessly. It’s about releasing the belief that growth must come through hardship and welcoming the concept that life can be a delightful adventure.

What Seems Lost Isn’t Lost!

This is a truth that I have learned and work with individuals often on, it’s difficult to fully comprehend but I assure you that God knows exactly where it is. However, the challenge lies in our ability to recognize and accept this divine knowing. Often, if God were to directly reveal the location, we might argue, resist, or believe it’s somewhere else. This underscores the importance of surrendering not only to the flow of life but also to the divine knowing that guides us on this miraculous journey.

What I have learned is that as I softened into the flow of life, surrendered to my soul’s guidance, and let go of self-imposed resistance, I witnessed the manifestation of miracles. The intricate dance transformed into a harmonious rhythm, and the river of life carried me toward experiences beyond my wildest dreams.

Today I want to remind you that I you are the deliberate creator of your reality, and the key to unlocking the miraculous lies in your ability to soften, surrender, and release the need for contrast.

Magic can and will unfold as soon as you let go.

Ready to turn your dreams into reality? Claim your FREE Miracle Uplevel Session with me. I’ve walked the path of manifestation, and now it’s your turn. Let’s unlock the miracles waiting for you. Book now!

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

#miracles #surrender #lawofattraction #lawofattractioncoach #manifestationmiracle #manifestation #hardtimes #fearoffailure #fearlessliving #success #successmindset #traumahealing #jobloss #lovelost

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)