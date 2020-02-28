How Thoughts Rob You of Happiness and Freedom – Matt Maxwell

—

On the days you feel stuck, or less free than you wish you were, what do you attribute it to?

On the days you’re less happy than you imagine you could be, what reason do you give for that?

It can be hard to see what actually keeps us from the freedom and joy many teachers claim is at the root of our being.

We often point to a person and situation and claim that as the reason. If only that were different, we would be happier and more free.

But what if it wasn’t true? What if it’s never about someone or something else that causes us to be upset?

Try this radical thought on for size:

What if your thoughts, not people or situations, were the cause of all your suffering?

What would you do?

It’s not easy to stop thinking!

We are constantly barraged with thoughts, ideas, desires, judgments, analyses…

Some of them are useful, but many of them create pain in our lives and relationships.

Today I was joined on the Man Alive podcast by Matt Maxwell, coach, speaker and author of How to Hold a Cockroach, a book that explores the roots of human suffering!

n this powerful episode we discussed:

• The fundamental blocks to happiness and freedom — i.e. where suffering actually comes from

• How your mind works and the proof it uses to confirm its negative beliefs

• How stories limit your options and convince you the limitations are real

• The key to knowing less while being even clearer and more grounded

• What a cockroach can teach you about how happy and free you could be

These days there is nothing more interesting and powerful to me than understanding human nature — the roots of our pain and our potential for freedom and expansion.

—

—

