Three Cheers for UK Teachers: Banning Smartphones in Schools Is ‘Out of Touch’

The UK’s Association of School and College Leaders has told the UK government that its plans to ban smartphones in schools are outdated and unnecessary, that the question has been properly managed by schools and colleges for many years, accommodating different needs flexibly.

The UK thus separates itself from France’s sad approach to the ban, which it did in 2018, framing smartphone use more pragmatically, whether allowing children to keep in contact with their family, to integrating smartphone use into information gathering and learning dynamics, depending on each teacher’s preferences.

The French approach is disturbingly simple: managing children’s use of their smartphones requires a flexible approach, so even if knowing how get the most from one is a fundamental skill today, let’s just pretend we’re still in the 19th century. Basically, the French government’s option can be summed up as “we could teach our children how to handle today’s technological environment, but instead of doing so, we’ll just ban smartphones.” As a result, our so-called “digital natives” who some thought were technological geniuses, actually have no idea how to make the best use of their capabilities, do not know how to attach a file to an mail, but can navigate a social network, and are, in reality, “digital orphans” who, in the absence of an education in their use, have had to learn on their own or from each other.

Lockdown reflected everything that was wrong with that approach: children incapable of sending in their work by e-mail, who did not know how to search for reliable information or work in groups, who swallowed fake news and forwarded it irresponsibly, and who lacked the minimum skills necessary to properly take advantage of a technological tool. When it comes to preparing children for the future, the education system is doing it frighteningly poorly. Ignoring technology as a contextual variable that defines the environments in which children will have to operate in the future is quite simply barbaric.

Is it necessary to monitor what children do with a smartphone in an educational context? Of course, just as it is necessary to monitor what they do with a pen, and make sure they use it to write and not to stab their classmate! But that requires teaching them how to write with one, that is: WE EDUCATE THEM, which is what we are there for. The same applies to the smartphone: sure, it is a more complex tool with many more functions and possibilities, but we will have to be able to innovate our curricula so that these children, in addition to playing, entertaining themselves and communicating through their devices, are able to take advantage of them when they need information, when they have to work in groups or when they have to do many other things. To do otherwise is both irresponsible and retrograde.

In other words, can we avoid simplistic and extremist approaches, and instead think about how to use smartphones and technology in general in education, from its earliest stages, and horizontally, not vertically? A vertical approach is saying: “oh my god, we have a fake news problem so we’re going to design a custom course for kids to learn how to identify it”. A horizontal approach is the one you use when the context variables have changed, and you have to adapt education to them, because doing it the other way around is just plain dumb.

Frankly, we would gain a lot as a society if legislators, educational institutions and parents understood what is at stake here.

Photo credit: sweetlouise / Pixabay