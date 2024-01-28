Three Mind-Boggling, Heart-Shaking Lessons I Learned About Life and Money in a Marriage Three Years After My Divorce

I’ve had over three years to think about what I would have done differently in my marriage.

Some things that went awry in the relationship were inevitable, but financial harmony couldn’t have hurt. I could sit here with my nose up in the air and blame my ex-husband for all the darkness in the relationship.

I will throw some shade his way from time to time, but the truth is that I played a part in our relationship dynamic, including our finances.

I tend to overthink where and how to start a new piece, especially when it’s undoubtedly going to trigger old emotions from my messed-up marriage.

To start at the beginning was the only place that made sense.

Three messages my parents taught me about money

My mom was a stay-at-home parent, and my dad worked in law enforcement. We weren’t rich or poor; we were mediocre. My parents are simple, responsible, warm-hearted humans with the occasional deep pockets for something they’ve had their eye on for a while, something they made a mile-long pros and cons list for and mulled over for no less than two weeks.

The three main messages I internalized as a kid about money are:

Work hard/play hard — life (and managing money) is all about balance.

The difference between quality and materialism.

Food, shelter, safety, bills, and moderate comfort are priorities — the rest (fun and games) could usually wait.

As a child, I observed my parents handling finances with class, confidence, and genuine joy from paying off a debt. My brother and I always had what we needed and a lot of what we wanted — even if it was expensive.

I watched my parents countlessly invest in the well-being of our family.

My marriage went corrupt (and bankrupt), but the lessons I learned from my parents about money are priceless.

The first three words that come to mind when I think about money

I was barely legal when I met my ex-husband. I turned eighteen that July and met him four months later, in November. I was young but sensible enough to be on top of my finances. I worked in the restaurant industry then, and anyone who earns tips for their services knows that if you’re in the right place and time, there are bags of money to be made between the blood, sweat, and tears shed from dealing with the (mostly kind, but sometimes punchy) public. I had my credit union convinced I provided other more risqué services besides serving hot food courteously because of the wads of cash I deposited every week.

Ah, those were the good old days, the days of bottomless twenty-dollar bills in my purse and no one to blow it on but my twenty-one-year-old dreamboat and eighteen-year-old self.

I don’t know everything about my ex’s childhood, and I sure can’t speak for him regarding the lessons he learned about finances from his parents. But I learned from being with him for twenty years that those messages around money were brutal. His mom and dad always seemed to struggle financially. They lost their house a few years into our relationship because they didn’t pay the mortgage for various complicated reasons. I know my ex, from a young age, didn’t have what he needed and often suffered as a result of his parents’ poor choices around money.

I’ll never forget when my then-boyfriend wanted to buy me an engagement ring and couldn’t. His credit took a huge hit when his mom opened a credit card in his name, withdrew cash from it, and never paid it back. Unfortunately, this story is believable, given his parents’ financial history. But now that I’ve gained twenty-three years of perspective, I’m wondering if my ex’s fear of commitment possibly played a factor.

Ah, c’est la vie.

I find myself 1,463 words deep, experiencing the same level of empathy I had for my ex for many years — which may have done more harm than good.

But I digress.

So, what are the first three words that come up when I think about money?

Freedom (Opposite of Control)

Security (Opposite of Vulnerability)

Joy (Opposite of Fear)?

Freedom

Freedom, for me, at this very moment, is costly. And getting here was worth every penny and ounce of pain.

Reflecting on the three most meaningful words, I envisioned two women — the old me (young and married) and the new me (single lady and mother).

My new and old selves are like fire and ice.

Today, when I think of money, I feel free, free to live as I see fit, and freedom from someone controlling my life because I had no means to provide for myself or my kids.

But the energy around money was sometimes less liberating than it is today.

Control

I’m a giver; I was madly in love with my dreamboat—and boy, did I give. I allowed myself to be wide-open in my marriage in ways I’m unsure I’ll ever feel safe enough to be again. Sure, I could write pages about how coercive control works in a relationship. Or I could let it go (for the most part) and share the lessons I learned from this experience.

Lesson #1

Regardless of your family dynamic (e.g., dual income, stay-at-home parent, etc.), be equally involved in your finances and find an ethical way to earn and manage your own money. Because the moment you give up your financial autonomy, you are no longer in control — even if you think you are.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Security

Many years ago, I resented my ex-husband for putting pressure on me before, during, and after my second pregnancy to return to work and add value to our family. Today, I am grateful for hesitantly returning to the workforce when my daughter was in Transitional Kindergarten. Working part-time and tending to my kids — or figuring out who was going to while I was at work — was tricky.

But it made me stronger and financially fit for the shit show to come.

Vulnerability

I want to take you back to one of the first articles I published on this platform, where I was at my lowest of lows (Ha! How wrong I was) and couldn’t see my worth through all the ominous f.o.g. (fear, obligation, and guilt).

I love my job. I am grateful for a good life. But I am tired of feeling like I don’t contribute enough because I don’t bring home a paycheck. The infinite to-do list of a stay-at-home mom is paralyzing. I work myself to exhaustion every day trying to complete it. And it’s still not enough. Somewhere along the perfectly paved road of motherhood, I plummeted down a deep, dark rabbit hole. Puddles of my identity and self-confidence sit stagnant at the bottom; I’m convinced I’m worthless until I return to work.

I was the most helpless woman and mother in history — or so I thought.

Lesson #2

I would love to start this paragraph with, ‘Make sure you trust your partner with money.’ But a more realistic theory I can offer is to ensure you trust yourself with money and make sound decisions based on your moral compass; having core values similar to your partner’s would also be a great place to start. Building a solid relationship starts with what kind of condition the foundation is in. The shaker the substructure, the more vulnerable it is to collapsing and the harder crawling out of the rubble will be when it all comes tumbling down.

Joy

What brings me pure, unadulterated joy besides my kids? Not letting money or anyone who thinks they control the finances have a hold on me anymore. Having a source of income was the ‘way out’ I was looking for five years ago. It’s given me a sense of freedom, security, and joy that only financial autonomy can provide.

Fear

I remember feeling like the scum of the earth because I forgot to return a children’s book to the library and almost had to pay a fifteen-dollar late fee.

I feared never amounting to anything worthy in my ex-husband’s eyes, even though I invested my whole self into our family. I never want to lay eyes on the woman who wrote that article again. Lesson #3 We make sacrifices as parents — it comes with the territory. But I wish someone had told me there is a difference between investing in things you cherish — like family — and losing yourself to someone who doesn’t value you and everything you stand for. Do whatever it takes to maintain a smidgen of agency over your life — even if your kids run you ragged and your spouse wins the bread. Never forget that you are in control of your life.

—