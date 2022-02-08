Three Reasons Why I’m Never Retiring and You Shouldn’t Either

When I first started my career, I knew nothing about retirement planning. My new employer offered a retirement plan (401k) but I knew little to nothing about what it was or why I should contribute to it. My parents weren’t very savvy with personal finance — so they offered little to me in the way of guidance about how I should handle the money I earned from my first real job.

Being a young 22-year-old — retirement was the furthest thing from my mind, so I spoke with a few of the older workers in my department and they advised me that it would be wise to contribute to the 401k because of a company match and it was like getting free money. So I took their advice and opened up a 401k and deposited 6% of my salary so that I could get the 6% company match.

When I reflect on that time of my life it strikes me how easily I accepted the notion that I must save retirement as though ceasing work is inevitable.

Over the years my beliefs about work in general and retirement specifically have evolved and I now find that I’m embracing a way of thinking and action that forgoes retirement altogether and I have three main reasons why.

1. RETIREMENT IS OUTDATED

Retirement is a concept that was created in the 1870s when the American Express Company started offering pensions to its workers when they reached age 65. The United States government created Social Security in the 1930s and the official retirement age was determined to be 65.

Since the dawn of the industrial revolution, our work lives have largely followed a linear pattern of school, career, retirement. However, our lives, both personal and professional have increasingly grown more transitional.

Formal education is increasingly supplemented (or replaced) with opportunities to learn continuously. Our careers becoming less of a ladder up the ranks of an organization and more of a patchwork of full-time roles and gig projects. Finally, traditional retirement for many (if not most) is growing less appealing as people find the idea of trading of 40 plus years of working in a career for the potential of enjoying some years of freedom is not a trade they’re willing to make.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

More and more people are looking critically at traditional retirement and are looking for ways to create a retirement-like experience earlier in their work lives.

“There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.”

– Sophia Loren

2. I’M LIVING LONGER (AND SO ARE YOU)

At the time of the creation of Social Security, the average life expectancy was 58 years old — that’s right 58! Today, the average life expectancy is just under 80 years old.

It’s not a surprise that we’re living longer — our work is far less manual and dangerous than the factory work most workers did in the 1800s and 1900s. We also have access to better information and nutritional products that enhance our health. Finally, there is an entire sector of the global economy dedicated to the extension of human life. The longevity industry is a 25 trillion sector that is comprised of organizations and individuals (i.e., researchers, scientists, investors, and others) that are solely focused on finding solutions that will lengthen our lives. This industry develops technology, nutrition, and researches and recommends changes to our behaviors to will contribute to longer life expectancy.

With continuing advances in longevity, the likelihood that average life expectancy will increase is high. However, it’s our choices and behaviors that will have the greatest impact on our lives. These choices include — eating well, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Alternatively, giving up habits that hurt us — such as smoking, excessive drinking, forgoing sleep and continued involvement in high-stress activities will reduce overall life spans.

“To sustain longevity — you have to Evolve.”

– Aries Spears

3. PURSUE PURPOSE

Purpose is the foundation for adding value to the lives of others. Pursuing your purpose creates several by-products such as wealth, impact, and personal fulfillment. Retirement destroys purpose because it’s intended to eliminate work from the life of the retiree. Conversely, pursuing purpose creates clarity — it eliminates distractions and gives you the focus and energy to create something from nothing.

People who create the lasting impact continue to work throughout their lives because their purpose is built on much more than earning money or acquiring material possessions. Instead, they chase big goals such as — “I want to land on the moon”, “I want to create a vehicle that doesn’t run on gas”, or “I want to employ 50,000 people”.

In order to make your greatest mark, pursue a purpose. Start by creating a compelling vision to guide you throughout your midlife and beyond. As you pursue it you’ll find that success (and money) will arrive as byproducts of your work.

Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.

– Dalai Lama

FINAL THOUGHTS

While these beliefs are my own — I believe that they are applicable to those in a similar stage of life and background as me (i.e., college-educated professionals in their mid-50s and older with some technology savvy and a hunger to learn and change their lives).

My suggestion is to stop pursuing the concept of traditional retirement and replace it with that of a second act in which you can continue to create value and receive value for those things that you love to do and establish a balance with other personally fulfilling and purposeful activities.

GET STRONGER IN MIDLIFE

Download our free guide Stronger: 7 Tips for Living Better after 50. This 28-page report lists seven research-backed tips that the 50+ can easily adopt to extend the quality and the length of life. Click Here to get your guide.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***