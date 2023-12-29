Three Reasons You May Not Be Seeing the Results You Want

𝙈𝙮 “𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠” 𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧! 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙚.

Clients have left the building, coaching calls complete.

The #1 item on the agenda today…

“𝕀’𝕞 𝕟𝕠𝕥 𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕀 𝕕𝕠𝕟’𝕥 𝕜𝕟𝕠𝕨 𝕨𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕥𝕠 𝕕𝕠 𝕒𝕓𝕠𝕦𝕥 𝕚𝕥.”

When asked what would they like to see happen?

The popular response of the day was, “I don’t know.”

Here’s the thing, this “I don’t know and I’m not digging in deep to figure it out.” is what’s causing the discomfort to begin with.

One woman today I looked at and said,

“You are lonely because you are looking outside of yourself to be full, filled and completed. If you start to focus on what you enjoy and do more of that, the gap that you are wanting others to fill for you will naturally fill, and you won’t feel lonely any longer. You’ll begin to see all the people that are around you and that are trying to connect with you.”

A man that I spoke with I shared this.

“I know it’s a hard reality to face, but you’re not taking action because you’re scared and uncomfortable about the result you want, which is immobilizing you. So, take the fucking action your gut mind is telling you to take!”

The other day I wrote a brief post that collected some comments (public and private) that shared some individuals unsettled feelings about what I was saying. I am going to go more into the thoughts here about the meaning of that post as it certainly is a topic that is coming up for more than what I even realized.

Our world is awash with motivational quotes and positive affirmations, there lies an uncomfortable truth that most are hesitant to confront: 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 “𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝” 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This unsettling revelation challenges the very fabric of our societal norms and the comforting narratives we weave around success and contentment. To delve into this profound concept, let’s unravel the layers of complacency, fear of success, and the deeply ingrained beliefs about self-worth that hold us hostage in the status quo.

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔻𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕥 𝕠𝕗 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕘𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟:

“𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓸𝓷𝓵𝔂 𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓽𝓱𝓪𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮.” This timeless wisdom, often attributed to Heraclitus, stands as a testament to the dynamic nature of life. Yet, we find ourselves entrenched in routines, comfort zones, and familiar landscapes, hesitant to venture into the discomfort of the unknown. Visionaries throughout history have echoed this sentiment, urging us to embrace discomfort as a catalyst for growth.

Elon Musk, the maverick entrepreneur, encapsulates this idea with his stark reminder,”𝓘𝓯 𝓼𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓲𝓼 𝓲𝓶𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓮𝓷𝓸𝓾𝓰𝓱, 𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓷 𝓲𝓯 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓸𝓭𝓭𝓼 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓪𝓰𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓼𝓽 𝔂𝓸𝓾, 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓼𝓱𝓸𝓾𝓵𝓭 𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓵𝓵 𝓭𝓸 𝓲𝓽.”

The discomfort of stagnation is the silent cost we pay for clinging to the familiar, for allowing inertia to govern our lives. The truth is, if your current reality doesn’t challenge you, if it doesn’t make you uneasy, it might just be a sign that you’ve settled for a version of life far beneath your potential.

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔽𝕖𝕒𝕣 𝕠𝕗 𝕊𝕦𝕔𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕤:

In the shadows of our aspirations lurks an insidious fear — the fear of success. It sounds paradoxical. Why would anyone fear success, the very thing they strive for? The answer lies in the uncharted territories beyond our comfort zones. Success demands change, responsibility, and an altered sense of identity. As Marianne Williamson poignantly puts it, “𝓞𝓾𝓻 𝓭𝓮𝓮𝓹𝓮𝓼𝓽 𝓯𝓮𝓪𝓻 𝓲𝓼 𝓷𝓸𝓽 𝓽𝓱𝓪𝓽 𝔀𝓮 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓭𝓮𝓺𝓾𝓪𝓽𝓮. 𝓞𝓾𝓻 𝓭𝓮𝓮𝓹𝓮𝓼𝓽 𝓯𝓮𝓪𝓻 𝓲𝓼 𝓽𝓱𝓪𝓽 𝔀𝓮 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓹𝓸𝔀𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓾𝓵 𝓫𝓮𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓮.”

This fear of our own potential, of the responsibility’s success brings, is a self-imposed limitation that keeps us tethered to mediocrity. We become adept at finding excuses, constructing barriers, and sabotaging our own efforts. The discomfort we associate with success is not about the external challenges but an internal resistance to stepping into the fullness of our capabilities. To break free from this fear, we must recognize that success is not an external force acting upon us; it is an internal unfolding of our true potential.

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕦𝕞:

Gratitude for our current blessings is a cornerstone of positive living. However, it’s crucial to distinguish between appreciating the present and settling for less than we deserve. Deepak Chopra challenges us with the question, “𝓘𝓯 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝔀𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓽𝓸 𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓱 𝓪 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓮 𝓸𝓯 𝓫𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓼, 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓷 𝓰𝓸 𝓫𝓮𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓭 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓮𝓰𝓸 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓭𝓲𝓪𝓵𝓸𝓰𝓾𝓮. 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓮 𝓪 𝓭𝓮𝓬𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓽𝓸 𝓻𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓼𝓱 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓭 𝓽𝓸 𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓵, 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓭 𝓽𝓸 𝓫𝓮 𝓪𝓹𝓹𝓻𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓭, 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓭 𝓽𝓸 𝓳𝓾𝓭𝓰𝓮.”

Our comfort in our standards often stems from a fundamental belief in our unworthiness. We settle for relationships, jobs, and circumstances that fall short of our true desires because, at some level, we don’t believe we deserve more. It’s a self-imposed glass ceiling on our aspirations. The discomfort we should feel is not about the pursuit of more for the sake of it but about acknowledging our inherent worthiness to live a life aligned with our deepest desires.

The uncomfortable truth about where you are at in life challenges the narrative of passive contentment. It’s a call to action, an invitation to lean into the discomfort of growth, success, and acknowledging our worthiness. As the renowned Joseph Campbell asserts, “𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓬𝓪𝓿𝓮 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓯𝓮𝓪𝓻 𝓽𝓸 𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓱𝓸𝓵𝓭𝓼 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓽𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓮 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓼𝓮𝓮𝓴.”

Embrace the discomfort, for it is the crucible of transformation, the forge where the raw ore of potential is refined into the steel of a life lived authentically and abundantly.

I for one soul on this planet am deeply grateful for how blessed my life has been with suffering and abundance.

I am proud of all that I have done in life, in relationships and with my business. I am in gratitude for the thousands of people that I have helped over the last couple decades and the ripple that I have made.

I am ecstatic about becoming more me with each breath in each day and expanding who I am in all ways, forever challenging myself to transform and grow.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But I am NOT content.

I feel very unsettled with where my life is and who I am.

Because I know, I know there is more.

I truly want for nothing, but desire everything.

And that everything is right there before me with my own choice and fingertips.

As long as I have something to give, expansion to lean into, and a vision that is grander than what I currently live… I will strive to do better. Be better. And embrace more blessings.

NOW it’s your turn! Let me know in the comments. +++

Join me in my 30-day Immersion, “Quantum Manifestation Mastery,” where you will learn to let your body, emotions, intuition and energy guide you into an experience where you are open to receiving the abundant gifts life has to offer by flipping that switch NOW!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)